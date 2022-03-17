Yellowjackets Producers Confirm They're Casting Pivotal Season 2 Character

The Batman director Matt Reeves confirmed that mystery character's identity. He says that it's not a tease for a sequel. In a chat with Variety, the filmmaker explained that Barry Keoghan is actually playing the Joker. "You're right," Reeves told the publication. "It is the Joker." However, his other comments will raise some eyebrows among people that were hoping for the Clown Prince of Crime in whatever follow-up comes from The Batman. Now, that doesn't mean that fans won't see the character again. But, it seems clear that Reeves isn't intent on moving in that particular direction in the follow-up. There is no shortage of iconic villains in Gotham. In fact, fans just got a big does of all those characters during The Batman. There's no telling what kind of threats that The Riddler washed up with the end of that movie.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO