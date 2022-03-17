ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellowjackets Producers Confirm They're Casting Pivotal Season 2 Character

By Jamie Jirak
Cover picture for the articleYellowjackets' first season came to an end back in January, and fans of the Showtime series are eager for more answers to the show's looming questions. The show, which is already trailing behind Dexter as Showtime's most-watched series, got an early Season 2 renewal, and Jasmin Savoy Brown (young Taissa) recently...

Cobra Kai and The Big Bang Theory star lands next movie role

Cobra Kai and The Big Bang Theory star Courtney Henggeler has landed a big new movie role in George Clooney-directed film, The Boys in the Boat. The movie tells the story of the University of Washington men's rowing team in the mid-1930s, who overcame the odds to not only represent the United States in the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin, but to win the gold medal.
Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Premiere Confirms Character's Off-Screen Death

Star Trek: Picard returned this week with the first episode of its second season on Paramount+. The episode set in motion significant events and included plenty of Easter eggs and other references to Star Trek lore. However, the episode also reveals that one of the characters from Star Trek: Picard's first season died between that season's finale and this season's premiere. SPOILERS for Star Trek: Picard's Season Two premiere episode, "The Star Gazer," follow.
The CW's Walker Prequel Adds Wu Assassins and Another Life Stars

The cast of The CW's Walker prequel spinoff is only continuing to grow. Late this week, it was announced that Lawrence Kao (Wu Assassins, The Originals) and Greg Hovanessian (Another Life, When Hope Calls) have joined the cast of Walker: Independence, the upcoming prequel to the hit reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger, which was given a pilot order earlier this year. Kao will portray Kai on the series, while Hovanessian will portray Tom Davidson. They join previously-announced cast member Matt Barr, who previously appeared on the flagship series as a different character.
‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2: Everything to Know After Season 1 Ends With Major Twists

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Yellowjackets season 1 finale. What's next? Yellowjackets quickly became one of the buzziest shows of the year following its November 2021 premiere — and its finale left viewers eager for answers. The Showtime series follows Misty (Christina Ricci), Natalie (Juliette Lewis), Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) and Taissa (Tawny Cypress), who were stranded […]
Karyn Kusama
Juliette Lewis
Jasmin Savoy Brown
Harley Quinn Showrunner Teases Season 3 Is Getting Closer

Harley Quinn's second season came to an end back in 2020, and fans have been eager to see what's next for Harley on the animated series, which was previously renewed by HBO Max. Earlier this week, TV Line revealed that the third season of Harley Quinn was "on track" to premiere this year, and showrunner Patrick Schumacker just gave another promising update on Twitter.
Aaron Replaces Rick Grimes on The Walking Dead

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "The Lucky Ones" episode of The Walking Dead. Rick Grimes meets Governor Milton and her New World Order in the comic books, but it's Aaron (Ross Marquand) who gives Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) the grand tour of Alexandria on The Walking Dead. In Season 11 Episode 12, ambitious Deputy Governor Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) arranges meetings with the leaders of the allied communities: Aaron of Alexandria, Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) of Hilltop, and Rachel (Avianna Mynhier) of Oceanside. Hornsby plans an expansion of the Commonwealth empire, but the joint agreement hinges on Maggie's approval — if Hilltop declines the offer, so does Oceanside, and the Commonwealth cuts off Alexandria from its resources and supplies.
Martin Lawrence And Tisha Campbell React After Martin Lands A Reunion Special At BET+

Reunion specials have been very popular as of late, and fans have relished the opportunity to see some of their favorite casts back together. Shows from the '90s, like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Friends have been particularly ripe for specials and, now, another TV staple of the decade is getting a reunion. Martin, the hit Fox sitcom that ran for five seasons, has landed one at BET+, and the two leads, Martin Lawrence and Tisha Campbell have reacted to the news.
TVLine Items: The Rookie Spinoff Casting, Tony Awards Date and More

Click here to read the full article. The Rookie‘s potential FBI-themed spinoff has enlisted two more agents: Kat Foster (‘Til Death) and Felix Solis (Ozark) will guest-star in the two-episode backdoor pilot, starring Niecy Nash (Claws) as the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy, our sister site Deadline reports. In the yet-to-be-scheduled installments, Officer Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the L.A. division of the FBI enlist the help of FBI trainee Simone Clark (Nash) when one of her former students is suspected of terrorism following an explosion at a local power station. Foster will play Special Agent Casey Fox, who has been on...
12 Shows Like Ozark to Watch While You Wait for the Series Finale

Ozark, one of the last holdovers from an earlier era of Netflix when the streaming service still made shows that could conceivably air on HBO or FX, is in the middle of its final season. Season 4 will return to Netflix for its last seven episodes on Friday, April 29, wrapping up the story of Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney), who moved to Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks region from Chicago to launder money for a drug cartel and ended up at the center of a power struggle between multiple cartels, the FBI, the Kansas City mafia, local criminals, state politicians, a pharmaceutical company, and a few players we're probably forgetting. And they're doing it all while trying to keep their marriage together and make money for themselves. It's a dangerous game. We don't know how it's going to end, but we guarantee it will be bloody.
Yellowstone's Kevin Costner mourns sad death of co-star and close friend with heartfelt tribute

Kevin Costner has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star William Hurt who passed away over the weekend at the age of 71. Taking to Instagram, the Yellowstone shared a still from the 2007 thriller Mr Brooks in which he and the late actor starred and wrote: "Devastated to hear the news of William Hurt's passing. I got to know him early in my career when we met working on The Big Chill. William was a truly brilliant actor, and playing alongside him in Mr. Brooks was one of the most transformative experiences of my career. He will be sorely missed."
One Piece Cosplay Armors Up With Rebecca

One awesome One Piece cosplay artist is armoring up for battle with Rebecca! The Wano Country arc is currently in the middle of its climax in both the anime and manga releases for the series, and while the fights seem like the biggest in the franchise yet the series has had plenty of experience with the kind of world shaking fights and events seen here. The last time all of the Straw Hat crew members had gathered together for a massive war such as this was Dressrosa, which also featured a country locked in the midst of all kinds of wild shadow government work.
Chris Rock, Zoe Kravitz among presenters for Academy Awards

Kevin Costner, Zoe Kravitz, Lady Gaga and Chris Rock will present at the 94th Academy Awards. They will be joined by Yuh-Jung Youn and Rosie Perez — along with other soon-to-be-announced presenters — at Hollywood’s most prestigious awards night on March 27 that celebrates the “best in filmmaking.”
She-Hulk Promo Reveals First Look at Tatiana Maslany's New Marvel Hero

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to introduce new franchises and characters, we're on the cusp of the debut of She-Hulk, a live-action series that is set to premiere on Disney+ later this year. The new show will introduce Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany's take on Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk, and fans have been eagerly awaiting more details around the series after its first footage debuted during Disney+ Day 2021. In particular, fans have been looking forward to a more concrete look at Maslany's character in her She-Hulk form — and that appears to have arrived, thanks to some newly-showcases photos of the show's merchandise. Several listings for officially-licensed Thermoses have surfaced on Amazon, which show multiple pieces of promo art of She-Hulk herself.
The Batman Director Confirms Mystery Character's Identity, Says Not a Tease For Sequel

The Batman director Matt Reeves confirmed that mystery character's identity. He says that it's not a tease for a sequel. In a chat with Variety, the filmmaker explained that Barry Keoghan is actually playing the Joker. "You're right," Reeves told the publication. "It is the Joker." However, his other comments will raise some eyebrows among people that were hoping for the Clown Prince of Crime in whatever follow-up comes from The Batman. Now, that doesn't mean that fans won't see the character again. But, it seems clear that Reeves isn't intent on moving in that particular direction in the follow-up. There is no shortage of iconic villains in Gotham. In fact, fans just got a big does of all those characters during The Batman. There's no telling what kind of threats that The Riddler washed up with the end of that movie.
Mimi Faust Responds After Ty Young is Seen With Another Woman in Public

Mimi Faust’s past with Stevie J. made her fearful of getting married. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Mimi Faust went through a lot with Stevie J. In fact, she didn’t know he was messing around with Joseline Hernandez until they started filming the show. Stevie wanted to have both women at the same time. Once, he even gave both a promise ring just minutes apart. To no surprise, a therapy session for all three ended up being a violent disaster. Joseline was so fed up that she punched Stevie J. in the middle of the session. So it’s safe to say that a lot of drama came from the love triangle that had people talking plenty on social media.
The Block's executive producer reveals 'casting twist' ahead of 2022 season - after 40,000 people applied to be part of the hit renovation show

The Block's producer has revealed a casting twist for the 2022 season, after viewers were left somewhat disgruntled over the choice of last year's contestants. The show was criticised by budding Blockheads in 2021, who said it was unfair that only two couples were new to the show while two returned from previous seasons and one pair - Josh and Luke Packham - were celebrities from Love Island Australia.
Greg Nicotero Will Direct The Walking Dead Series Finale (Exclusive)

The Walking Dead is currently in the midst of filming its Season 11 finale, also known as the series finale. ComicBook.com has learned that it is being directed by none other than Greg Nicotero. Nicotero has directed some of the best and biggest episodes of The Walking Dead, often serving as the helm for season and mid-season premieres and finales. Nicotero is also an executive producer of The Walking Dead, having been with the show since its launch in 2010 bring his masterful touches to much of the practical and digital VFX works, including designs for the world famous walkers and Shiva the tiger.
