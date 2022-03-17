ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Seahawks, Russell Wilson contradict each other in dueling press conferences

By Kole Musgrove
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EmRuJ_0ei7b0Gz00

The first page of the next chapter of the NFL has been turned, as the 2022 league year has officially begun. Free agents can be signed, and trades can be ratified… including the Russell Wilson trade heard-round-the-world.

On Wednesday, both Russell Wilson and the Seahawks brass gave opening press conferences to kick off the 2022 season in their respective cities. The immediate fallout is sure to make headlines as both sides seemed to disagree on how this went down.

Owner Jody Allen, general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll all had official statements released and there was certainly a theme. In all three statements, Allen, Schneider and Carroll all directly mention Russell Wilson made it clear he was the one to initiate the change.

Meanwhile, in the Mile High City, Wilson offered a different perspective. According to him, the trade was mutual. He even playfully hinted at elaborating on certain stories in a potential future book.

As is often the case, there are two sides to most stories. Perhaps there truly is more, on either end, that is still unrevealed… and may never be uncovered. Yet, the 12th Man might find Wilson’s comments about mutual interest to be a tad disingenuous.

If this were truly the case, it would directly contradict several well documented reports, as well as Wilson’s own camp’s groundwork laid out for a potential exit. Such as last winter’s report about the four teams Wilson would want to be traded to if the Seahawks were to move on, coming directly from his own agent.

Other recent reports state Wilson was looking into at least 14 other teams as trade destinations. He even picked the brain of former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning for insight into the Denver organization before the trade.

The Seahawks had very limited, if any, incentive to outright trade Wilson without a request coming from him directly. Wilson still had two years left on his contract, and with the quarterback market continuing to rise exponentially, his then-record setting deal is slowly becoming a bargain by comparison. Even if the Seahawks wanted to trade Wilson, they were contractually prohibited from doing so thanks to the no-trade clause he negotiated.

Whatever the truth may be, both sides did seem to get what they were after in the end. Pete Carroll is now free to run the Seahawks with his ironclad philosophy without pushback from a star quarterback and the Seahawks have new draft capital to revamp their roster. Meanwhile, Wilson has an opportunity to play with an offensive minded head coach and be the focal point of an offense.

Both sides are going to have their shot at proving the other made the wrong decision this fall.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Antonio Brown interested in joining 1 NFL team

Antonio Brown has not played in the NFL since spectacularly flaming out with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. But the wide receiver appears to have interest in one particular team. Brown shared a tweet on Friday about the Cleveland Browns. He used his name to create a play on...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Browns reportedly discussing Baker Mayfield trade with 1 AFC team

Deshaun Watson has touched down in Cleveland, effectively marking the end of the Baker Mayfield era. Mayfield may not have to travel far for his next NFL stop however. Jordan Schultz of Boardroom reported on Friday that the Browns are having discussions with the Indianapolis Colts about a possible Mayfield trade. The Colts are looking for a new starting quarterback after dealing Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders earlier this month.
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Longtime NFL Insider John Clayton Is Dead

Longtime NFL insider John Clayton has died. Clayton, best known for his coverage of the National Football League for ESPN, has died at the age of 67, according to multiple reports. According to ESPN, Clayton passed away following a brief illness. Seattle confirmed the news, as well. “The Seahawks are...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jody Allen
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Peyton Manning
The Spun

Warren Moon Makes His Opinion On Colin Kaepernick Very Clear

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the National Football League since 2016, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback continues to push for a comeback. The former Nevada quarterback has been working out with some NFL wide receivers and quarterbacks this offseason. Kaepernick, 34, says he’s in the best shape...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dueling#American Football#Seahawks#Alyssacharlston
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here is why JuJu Smith-Schuster chose the Chiefs in free agency

The Kansas City Chiefs have made their second acquisition of the 2022 NFL free agency period, agreeing to terms with WR JuJu Smith-Schuster on a one-year deal. Speaking to NFL Network’s Taylor Bisciotti, Smith-Schuster revealed his motivations for joining the Chiefs in free agency this time around. He had a shot to join the team in 2021, but he opted to return to Pittsburgh on a one-year deal. Now, he’s got his eyes set on playing with Patrick Mahomes, winning games, and securing a Lombardi Trophy.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Legend Is Pushing For A Blockbuster Trade

The Green Bay Packers stunned the world by trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Less than a week after re-signing Aaron Rodgers, they don’t have many notable targets for the superstar quarterback. LeRoy Butler has a possible solution. Speaking to TMZ Sports shortly after the Adams trade,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts trade for QB Matt Ryan: 7 things to know

The Indianapolis Colts made a splash move on Monday by trading a 2022 third-round pick for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. The move solidifies the position for at least two more seasons given Ryan’s current deal. The Colts may rework some of the language and guaranteed money of the contract, but he should be expected to be under center for the next two seasons.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Matt Ryan contract: How much are Colts on the hook for?

The Indianapolis Colts agreed to trade for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan on Monday and will be taking on the remainder of his contract. Assuming the Colts don’t restructure his deal, they will be taking on the remainder of Ryan’s contract, which is for two more seasons. While reports have drawn some negative connotations surrounding the deal, it doesn’t appear to be too harmful to the Colts’ salary-cap space.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Appear To Have Made Decision At Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks have been linked to a number of free agent and trade-worthy quarterbacks since trading Russell Wilson earlier this month. But today they made their decision on who will lead the team in 2022. According to Seahawks insider Gregg Bell, the Seahawks appear content to go with Drew...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants sign former 2nd-round pick Jihad Ward

Not long after adding running back Matt Breida, the New York Giants inked another free agent. The team announced on Monday that it has signed edge rusher Jihad Ward. Ward was a second-round pick by the Raiders in 2016 but has bounced around the NFL in recent years. He spent two years with the Raiders, playing 21 games, but since then, he’s made stops with the Colts, Ravens and Jaguars.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Urban Meyer's worst newly-revealed offenses in Jacksonville

We already knew that the Jacksonville Jaguars’ decision to hire Urban Meyer as their head coach in 2021 was one of the worst decisions in the history of pro football, because Meyer was quite possible the worst head coach in pro football history. The former college football legend couldn’t stop tripping over his own ego, and we already knew about several instances of this that went from downright embarrassing to absolutely fireable.
NFL
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Will Have A New Broadcasting Partner Next Season

It’s official: NBC’s Sunday Night Football broadcasting booth is going to look different starting with the 2022 NFL regular season. On Monday, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that longtime NBC announcer Al Michaels is officially leaving for Amazon. Michaels and ESPN college football analyst Kirk...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

88K+
Followers
135K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy