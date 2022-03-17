ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferriday, LA

Ferriday man arrested for sexual battery and gun charges

By My Sherie Johnson
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I9rlI_0ei7acQb00

Content Warning: The following article discusses content that surrounds Child Sexual Abuse. Viewer’s discretion is advised.

FERRIDAY, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) –According to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, on March 16, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cybercrime Unit received information about an adult allegedly making inappropriate contact with multiple juveniles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bgf3S_0ei7acQb00
64-year-old Mitchell D. Baxter,
Photo courtesy of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

Deputies reported that because of the evidence discovered, they got an arrest and a search warrant for the home in question. According to the Facebook post, around 5:00 p.m., on March 16, 2022, Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Sheriff David Hedrick and the Crime Investigation Department Unit executed the warrants. Deputies then arrested 64-year-old Mitchell D. Baxter of Ferriday.

Monroe man arrested after allegedly holding victim at gunpoint

Authorities reported they found multiple firearms during the arrest. Deputies charged Baxter with four counts of Sexual Battery with the victim being under 13-years-old, one count of Sexual Battery, and five counts of Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.

The Facebook post stated that Sheriff Hedrick wanted to remind parents to always be mindful of where their children are and the people they interact with. Deputies asked that anyone with additional information should contact the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)-336-5231 or submit a tip anonymously on the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office app.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Vidalia man arrested and charged with burglary of local restaurant

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Vidalia Police Department Facebook page, on February 28, 2022, officers responded to a call from Sportsman’s Fish and Grill about a burglary. Officers reported that when they arrived, the restaurant was ransacked, several computers and cash registers had been destroyed, and money and business checks were missing. According […]
VIDALIA, LA
WJTV 12

Monroe woman arrested after stabbing victim during an argument

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, March 17, 2022, Monroe Police was dispatched to the 300 block of Dixie Avenue in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who advised authorities that they were in an altercation with 40-year-old Laticia Lenae Withers. During the altercation, Withers allegedly cut the victim […]
MONROE, LA
WJTV 12

Two arrested for felony drug charges in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men were arrested for felony drug charges in Pike County on Wednesday, March 16. Agents with the Pike County Narcotics Division pulled Hosea Walker and Frank Dion Lambert over for a traffic stop on Highway 98 East for improper equipment. Agents said they found illegal narcotics during the stop. […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Concordia Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Ferriday, LA
County
Concordia Parish, LA
Ferriday, LA
Crime & Safety
WJTV 12

Man killed, 3-year-old shot in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection to a shooting that happened on Friday, March 18. A caller told deputies her 3-year-old grandson had been shot in the foot and her daughter’s boyfriend, Quran Wells, had been shot in his back […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Officers search for commercial light thief in Perry County

PETAL, Miss. (WJTV)- Leaders with Petal Police Department and the Perry County Sheriff’s Department is seeking assistance from the public to locate a stolen commercial light. According to leaders, criminals stole an Allman NL5000 Tower Light Generator at a construction site off the Evelyn Gandy Parkway. Police said the stolen equipment was last seen on […]
PERRY COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Crime#Child Sexual Abuse#Ktve#Kard#Office Cybercrime Unit#Sexual Battery#Sheriff Hedrick
WJTV 12

Two arrested in Natchez after fleeing from Louisiana

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police arrested two people who were fleeing from officers in Louisiana on Thursday, March 17. The Natchez Democrat reported the first chase began when Robert Tolbert, 48, of Hattiesburg, fled into Natchez after a drive-by shooting in Concordia Parish, Louisiana. Tolbert crossed the Mississippi River Bridge onto U.S. 84 in […]
NATCHEZ, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WJTV 12

Eastland County Deputy killed while ‘trying to save people from the horrible fires’

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Eastland County Deputy was tragically killed while trying to save citizens from devastating fires overnight. The Cisco Police Department confirms Deputy Barbara Fenley died during the fires. They say, “she was a special servant and an attribute to our profession. We will kneel in prayer for her family, friends […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
WJTV 12

Woman, child injured in ATV vs. SUV crash

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies said a woman and a three-year-old child were injured in a crash on Wednesday, March 16. Investigators said the crash involved an ATV and an SUV on Feed Mill Road near Soso. The crash happened after 9:00 p.m. Police said the woman was on an ATV with […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Who killed Ashley McDonald? Questions remain

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — Investigators remain tight-lipped about details surrounding the death of Ashley McDonald of Memphis, whose remains were discovered in a remote area of Mississippi and officially identified Wednesday. The Hickory Hill woman had been missing since November, when she was reportedly going to meet a man in Batesville, Mississippi. The car […]
TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Former Rankin County deputy tax collector pleads guilty to embezzlement

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Rankin County deputy tax collector pled guilty to embezzlement in Rankin County Circuit Court. State Auditor Shad White said Tiffany Loftin’s guilty plea and sentencing were recorded on March 7, 2022. Loftin was arrested by Special Agents from the State Auditor’s office in November 2021. White said she embezzled nearly […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy