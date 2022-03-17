Ferriday man arrested for sexual battery and gun charges

Content Warning: The following article discusses content that surrounds Child Sexual Abuse. Viewer’s discretion is advised.

FERRIDAY, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) –According to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, on March 16, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cybercrime Unit received information about an adult allegedly making inappropriate contact with multiple juveniles.

64-year-old Mitchell D. Baxter,

Photo courtesy of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

Deputies reported that because of the evidence discovered, they got an arrest and a search warrant for the home in question. According to the Facebook post, around 5:00 p.m., on March 16, 2022, Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Sheriff David Hedrick and the Crime Investigation Department Unit executed the warrants. Deputies then arrested 64-year-old Mitchell D. Baxter of Ferriday.

Authorities reported they found multiple firearms during the arrest. Deputies charged Baxter with four counts of Sexual Battery with the victim being under 13-years-old, one count of Sexual Battery, and five counts of Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.

The Facebook post stated that Sheriff Hedrick wanted to remind parents to always be mindful of where their children are and the people they interact with. Deputies asked that anyone with additional information should contact the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)-336-5231 or submit a tip anonymously on the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office app.

