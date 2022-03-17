Dog of the Month is back

After a two-year absence, Katy Taste Fest, a dining event showcasing local restaurants, will be held on March 26 at Typhoon Texas, 555 Katy Fort Bend Road, Katy. Fest-goers will be able to sample from more than 20 restaurants (including Mala Sichuan Bistro, Chuckwagon BBQ & Burgers, The Toasted Yolk, Pablo’s Mexican Kitchen, Whiskey Cake, Tiger Noodle House, Thai Spice, Fish City Grill, Kokai Sushi, Tony’s Italian Delicatessen, Rudy’s Bar-B-Q, Walk-Ons, Mkt Pizza) and enjoy cooking demonstrations, live entertainment, children’s activities, and beer and wine.
