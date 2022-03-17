Teen sets girlfriend on fire “to see what it was like”

Louisiana teenager was booked into a correctional center on a felony charge after being accused of setting his girlfriend on fire, reports WDTV .

Joshua Randall White Jr., 18, was arrested in connection with the attack that happened on March 5.

According to the deputy investigating, White and his girlfriend were drinking alcohol when White doused his girlfriend with an unknown liquid.

White is accused of then using a lighter to set her on fire, WDTV says the report stated.

Court documents say that White told the victim that he wanted to set someone on fire “to see what it was like.”

The victim suffered severe burns to her chin, neck, head, and hair, according to the deputy.

White was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on a felony charge of domestic abuse battery and serious injury burning.

