ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Hypothalamic control of energy expenditure and thermogenesis

By Le Trung Tran
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. Energy expenditure and energy intake need to be balanced to maintain proper energy homeostasis. Energy homeostasis is tightly regulated by the central nervous system, and the hypothalamus is the primary center for the regulation of energy balance. The hypothalamus exerts its effect through both...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

The beneficial effects of intradialytic parenteral nutrition in hemodialysis patients with protein energy wasting: a prospective randomized controlled trial

In hemodialysis (HD) patients, protein-energy wasting (PEW) is highly prevalent and firstly treated with oral nutritional supplements (ONS). The extent to which intradialytic parenteral nutrition (IDPN) contributes to improve PEW status in HD patients intolerable to ONS remains unclear. Maintenance PEW HD patients being unable to tolerate ONS adverse effects, and having spontaneous energy and protein intake of"‰â‰¥"‰20Â kcal/kg/day and"‰â‰¥"‰0.8Â g/kg/day, respectively were randomly assigned 1:1 into IDPN and control groups. In IDPN group, most concentrated 3-in-1, fish-oil based parenteral nutrition was infused during HD for 3Â months. The control group received intensive dietary counselling once weekly for 3Â months. Both groups were then followed for additional 3Â months after intervention. A total of 38 patients were randomized (mean age 67.6Â years). After 3Â months, serum albumin was significantly higher in the IDPN (n"‰="‰18) compared with control group (from 3.5"‰Â±"‰0.3 to 3.8"‰Â±"‰0.2 vs from 3.6"‰Â±"‰0.3 to 3.5"‰Â±"‰0.3Â g/dL, respectively, p"‰="‰0.01). Spontaneous dietary intake (p"‰="‰0.04), body weight (p"‰="‰0.01), and malnutrition inflammation score (MIS, p"‰="‰0.01) were improved in the IDPN, but not in the control group. Muscle mass, strength, serum prealbumin, interleukin-6, high sensitivity-c reactive protein, and acylated ghrelin were not significantly different but leptin levels increased in the control group after 3Â months (p"‰="‰0.03). At 6Â months, serum albumin in the IDPN group was persistently higher than baseline (p"‰="‰0.04). Neither volume overload nor uncontrolled hyperglycemia was found throughout the study. In conclusion, a 3-month IDPN supplementation demonstrated a significant increase in serum albumin, body weight, spontaneous oral intake, and MIS; and appeared to be superior to continuing intensive dietary counselling among HD patients intolerable to ONS. The impacts of IDPN therapy on clinical outcomes may require larger scale with longer period of study.
HEALTH
Nature.com

A phase II trial of an alternative schedule of palbociclib and embedded serum TK1 analysis

Palbociclib 3-weeks-on/1-week-off, combined with hormonal therapy, is approved for hormone receptor positive (HR+)/HER2-negative (HER2âˆ’) advanced/metastatic breast cancer (MBC). Neutropenia is the most frequent adverse event (AE). We aim to determine whether an alternative 5-days-on/2-days-off weekly schedule reduces grade 3 and above neutropenia (G3"‰+"‰ANC) incidence. In this single-arm phase II trial, patients with HR+/HER2âˆ’ MBC received palbociclib 125"‰mg, 5-days-on/2-days-off, plus letrozole or fulvestrant per physician, on a 28-day cycle (C), as their first- or second-line treatment. The primary endpoint was G3"‰+"‰ANC in the first 29 days (C1). Secondary endpoints included AEs, efficacy, and serum thymidine kinase 1 (sTK1) activity. At data-cutoff, fifty-four patients received a median of 13 cycles (range 2.6"“43.5). The rate of G3"‰+"‰ANC was 21.3% (95% CI: 11.2"“36.1%) without G4 in C1, and 40.7% (95% CI: 27.9"“54.9%), including 38.9% G3 and 1.8% G4, in all cycles. The clinical benefit rate was 80.4% (95% CI: 66.5"“89.7%). The median progression-free survival (mPFS) (95% CI) was 19.75 (12.11"“34.89), 33.5 (17.25"“not reached [NR]), and 11.96 (10.43"“NR) months, in the overall, endocrine sensitive or resistant population, respectively. High sTK1 at baseline, C1 day 15 (C1D15), and C2D1 were independently prognostic for shorter PFS (p"‰="‰9.91"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’4, 0.001, 0.007, respectively). sTK1 decreased on C1D15 (p"‰="‰4.03"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’7), indicating target inhibition. Rise in sTK1 predicted progression, with the median lead time of 59.5 (inter-quartile range: âˆ’206.25"“0) days. Palbociclib, 5-days-on/2-days-off weekly, met its primary endpoint with reduced G3"‰+"‰ANC, without compromising efficacy. sTK1 is prognostic and shows promise in monitoring the palbociclib response. ClinicalTrials.gov#: NCT3007979.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Adaptive thermogenesis during energy deficits: a different explanation

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. Adaptive thermogenesis is defined as lower than predicted post-absorptive resting energy expenditure (REE) during energy deficit, and higher than predicted REE during over-feeding [1]. The main determinant of adaptive thermogenesis is change in energy balance, changes in energy balance drive the amount and direction (positive or negative) of adaptive thermogenesis [2]. Adaptive thermogenesis is most pronounced during an energy deficit and less pronounced or non-existent during over-feeding [3, 4]. A recent review of 29 studies on weight-loss induced adaptive thermogenesis concluded that, although weight-loss may lead to adaptive thermogenesis, high-quality studies are warranted not only to disclose the existence but also to understand its clinical implication on weight management outcomes [5]. Here, a different explanation for adaptive thermogenesis in an energy-deficit condition is presented.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Hindi translation and reliability testing of the international spinal cord injury quality of life basic data set version 1.0

Methodological study design: translation and test-retest reliability testing. To translate International Spinal Cord Injury Quality of Life Basic Data Set (ISCIQoLBDS) Version 1.0 into Hindi language and conduct reliability testing of Hindi ISCIQoLBDS (hISCIQoLBDS). Setting. The study was conducted at Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, New Delhi, India. Methods. The study...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Balance#Energy Source#Dit#Thermogenesis
Nature.com

Continuous transition from double-layer to Faradaic charge storage in confined electrolytes

The capacitance of the electrochemical interface has traditionally been separated into two distinct types: non-Faradaic electric double-layer capacitance, which involves charge induction, and Faradaic pseudocapacitance, which involves charge transfer. However, the electrochemical interface in most energy technologies is not planar but involves porous and layered materials that offer varying degrees of electrolyte confinement. We suggest that understanding electrosorption under confinement in porous and layered materials requires a more nuanced view of the capacitive mechanism than that at a planar interface. In particular, we consider the crucial role of the electrolyte confinement in these systems to reconcile different viewpoints on electrochemical capacitance. We propose that there is a continuum between double-layer capacitance and Faradaic intercalation that is dependent on the specific confinement microenvironment. We also discuss open questions regarding electrochemical capacitance in porous and layered materials and how these lead to opportunities for future energy technologies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Better pre-submission inquiries

Pre-submission inquiries are a means to quickly interact with journal editors to find a suitable outlet for a manuscript in preparation. To make the most out of these interactions, this Editorial outlines key points that should ideally be covered in a pre-submission inquiry. A pre-submission inquiry - or, as we...
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Controlling process instability for defect lean metal additive manufacturing

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28649-2, published online 28 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Figure 4o, where the red spheres and black dots that represent spatters and nanoparticles, respectively, were missing. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
MADISON, WI
Nature.com

A tradeoff between physical encounters and consumption determines an optimal droplet size for microbial degradation of dispersed oil

Immiscible hydrocarbons occur in the ocean water column as droplets of varying diameters. Although microbial oil degradation is a central process in the remediation of hydrocarbon pollution in marine environments, the relationship between droplet size distribution and oil degradation rates by bacteria remains unclear, with a conflicting history of laboratory studies. Despite this knowledge gap, the use of chemical dispersants in oil spill response and mitigation is based on the rationale that increasing the surface-area-to-volume ratio of droplets will enhance net bacterial biodegradation rates. We demonstrate that this intuitive argument does not apply to most natural marine environments, where the abundance of oil droplets is much lower than in laboratory experiments and droplet-bacteria encounters are the limiting factor. We present a mechanistic encounter-consumption model to predict the characteristic time for oil degradation by marine bacteria as a function of the initial oil concentration, the distribution of droplet sizes, and the initial abundance of oil-degrading bacteria. We find that the tradeoff between the encounter time and the consumption time leads to an optimal droplet size larger than the average size generated by the application of dispersants. Reducing droplet size below this optimum can increase the persistence of oil droplets in the environment from weeks to years. The new perspective granted by this biophysical model of biodegradation that explicitly accounts for oil"“microbe encounters changes our understanding of biodegradation particularly in the deep ocean, where droplets are often small and oil concentrations low, and explains degradation rate discrepancies between laboratory and field studies.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Retinal vein occlusion (RVO) guideline: executive summary

Retinal vein occlusion (RVO) is an obstruction of the retinal venous system by thrombus formation and may involve the central, hemi-central or branch retinal vein. The most common aetiological factor is compression by adjacent atherosclerotic retinal arteries. Other possible causes are external compression or disease of the vein wall e.g. vasculitis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

New recognition specificity in a plant immune receptor by molecular engineering of its integrated domain

Plant nucleotide-binding and leucine-rich repeat domain proteins (NLRs) are immune sensors that recognize pathogen effectors. Here, we show that molecular engineering of the integrated decoy domain (ID) of an NLR can extend its recognition spectrum to a new effector. We relied for this on detailed knowledge on the recognition of the Magnaporthe oryzae effectors AVR-PikD, AVR-Pia, and AVR1-CO39 by, respectively, the rice NLRs Pikp-1 and RGA5. Both receptors detect their effectors through physical binding to their HMA (Heavy Metal-Associated) IDs. By introducing into RGA5_HMA the AVR-PikD binding residues of Pikp-1_HMA, we create a high-affinity binding surface for this effector. RGA5 variants carrying this engineered binding surface perceive the new ligand, AVR-PikD, and still recognize AVR-Pia and AVR1-CO39 in the model plant N. benthamiana. However, they do not confer extended disease resistance specificity against M. oryzae in transgenic rice plants. Altogether, our study provides a proof of concept for the design of new effector recognition specificities in NLRs through molecular engineering of IDs.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Aberrant protein networks in Alzheimer disease

Use of a proteomics approach has demonstrated that changes in protein expression association with Alzheimer disease are not always reflected in changes in RNA levels, highlighting the importance of directly studying proteomic changes to a full understanding of Alzheimer disease pathogenesis. Van Cauwenberghe, C., Van Broeckhoven, C. & Sleegers, K....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: Inferring number of populations and changes in connectivity under the n-island model

Correction to: Heredity https://doi.org/10.1038/s41437-021-00426-9, published online 12 April 2021. The author originally listed as Camille NoÃ»s on this article [1] is fictitious (http://www.cogitamus.fr/indexen.html) and as such does not fulfil the requirements for authorship. The correct authorship list is: Armando Arredondo, Beatriz Mourato, Khoa Nguyen, Simon Boitard, Willy RodrÃguez, Olivier Mazet & LounÃ¨s Chikhi. This has been corrected.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Experimental protection of quantum coherence by using a phase-tunable image drive

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-77047-5, published online 10 December 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error. In the Results and discussion section, under the subheading 'Qubit dynamics',. "The general condition is \(F_{R} = n\Delta ,n \in N\) showing a comensurate motion of the qubit and \(h_{i}\) on...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Automated synthesis and characterization techniques for solar fuel production

Solar fuel production provides a sustainable route towards simultaneous energy harvesting and storage. However, this technology is hampered by the complexity and slow manual screening of the chemical design space to find suitable catalytic and light-harvesting materials. One solution is offered by automation, which has begun changing the landscape of material discovery and energy research.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

A non-dividing cell population with high pyruvate dehydrogenase kinase activity regulates metabolic heterogeneity and tumorigenesis in the intestine

Although reprogramming of cellular metabolism is a hallmark of cancer, little is known about how metabolic reprogramming contributes to early stages of transformation. Here, we show that the histone deacetylase SIRT6 regulates tumor initiation during intestinal cancer by controlling glucose metabolism. Loss of SIRT6 results in an increase in the number of intestinal stem cells (ISCs), which translates into enhanced tumor initiating potential in APCmin mice. By tracking down the connection between glucose metabolism and tumor initiation, we find a metabolic compartmentalization within the intestinal epithelium and adenomas, where a rare population of cells exhibit features of Warburg-like metabolism characterized by high pyruvate dehydrogenase kinase (PDK) activity. Our results show that these cells are quiescent cells expressing +4 ISCs and enteroendocrine markers. Active glycolysis in these cells suppresses ROS accumulation and enhances their stem cell and tumorigenic potential. Our studies reveal that aerobic glycolysis represents a heterogeneous feature of cancer, and indicate that this metabolic adaptation can occur in non-dividing cells, suggesting a role for the Warburg effect beyond biomass production in tumors.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Establishment and recall of SARS-CoV-2 spike epitope-specific CD4 T cell memory

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection and vaccination elicit CD4+ T cell responses to the spike protein, including circulating follicular helper T (cTFH) cells that correlate with neutralizing antibodies. Using a novel HLA-DRB1*15:01/S751 tetramer to track spike-specific CD4+ T cells, we show that primary infection or vaccination induces robust S751-specific CXCR5âˆ’ and cTFH cell memory responses. Secondary exposure induced recall of CD4+ T cells with a transitory CXCR3+ phenotype, and drove expansion of cTFH cells transiently expressing ICOS, CD38 and PD-1. In both contexts, cells exhibited a restricted T cell antigen receptor repertoire, including a highly public clonotype and considerable clonotypic overlap between CXCR5âˆ’ and cTFH populations. Following a third vaccine dose, the rapid re-expansion of spike-specific CD4+ T cells contrasted with the comparatively delayed increase in antibody titers. Overall, we demonstrate that stable pools of cTFH and memory CD4+ T cells established by infection and/or vaccination are efficiently recalled upon antigen reexposure and may contribute to long-term protection against SARS-CoV-2.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

cAMP and c-di-GMP synergistically support biofilm maintenance through the direct interaction of their effectors

Nucleotide second messengers, such as cAMP and c-di-GMP, regulate many physiological processes in bacteria, including biofilm formation. There is evidence of cross-talk between pathways mediated by c-di-GMP and those mediated by the cAMP receptor protein (CRP), but the mechanisms are often unclear. Here, we show that cAMP-CRP modulates biofilm maintenance in Shewanella putrefaciens not only via its known effects on gene transcription, but also through direct interaction with a putative c-di-GMP effector on the inner membrane, BpfD. Binding of cAMP-CRP to BpfD enhances the known interaction of BpfD with protease BpfG, which prevents proteolytic processing and release of a cell surface-associated adhesin, BpfA, thus contributing to biofilm maintenance. Our results provide evidence of cross-talk between cAMP and c-di-GMP pathways through direct interaction of their effectors, and indicate that cAMP-CRP can play regulatory roles at the post-translational level.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Mechanical performance of sustainable high strength ductile fiber reinforced concrete (HSDFRC) with wooden ash

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08134-y, published online 12 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 5, which was incorrectly given as 'K.A.CARE Energy Research & Innovation Center, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Mineral, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia'. The correct affiliation is listed below. K.A.CARE...
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: The effect of 16S rRNA region choice on bacterial community metabarcoding results

Correction to: Scientific Data https://doi.org/10.1038/sdata.2019.7, published online 05 February 2019. After publication it was noticed that the sequence of the primer 16S_BV3r was given incorrectly in Table 2 as AGTGGCGGACGGGTGAGTAA. The correct sequence is CCGCGGCTGCTGGCAC and this has been amended in the new version of Table 2. Author information. Affiliations.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy