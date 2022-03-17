ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Cerebrospinal fluid regulates skull bone marrow niches via direct access through dural channels

By Jose A. Mazzitelli
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt remains unclear how immune cells from skull bone marrow niches are recruited to the meninges. Here we report that cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) accesses skull bone marrow via dura"“skull channels, and CSF proteins signal onto diverse cell types within the niches. After spinal cord injury, CSF-borne cues promote myelopoiesis and egress...

www.nature.com

