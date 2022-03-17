ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Chronic stress disrupts the homeostasis and progeny progression of oligodendroglial lineage cells, associating immune oligodendrocytes with prefrontal cortex hypomyelination

By Alexandros G. Kokkosis
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor depressive disorder (MDD) is a chronic debilitating illness affecting yearly 300 million people worldwide. Oligodendrocyte-lineage cells have emerged as important neuromodulators in synaptic plasticity and crucial components of MDD pathophysiology. Using the repeated social defeat (RSDS) mouse model, we demonstrate that chronic psychosocial stress induces long-lasting losses and transient proliferation...

Live imaging enables temporal tracking of immune cell behavior. While single-cell methods enable identification of cell identities, they are unable to accurately reconstruct cell states in dynamic events where temporal information is key. To address this gap, researchers from the Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares Carlos III in Madrid have used live imaging to create a map of cell behaviors in the context of inflammation.
Use of a proteomics approach has demonstrated that changes in protein expression association with Alzheimer disease are not always reflected in changes in RNA levels, highlighting the importance of directly studying proteomic changes to a full understanding of Alzheimer disease pathogenesis. Van Cauwenberghe, C., Van Broeckhoven, C. & Sleegers, K....
GÃ¶khan S. HotamÄ±ÅŸlÄ±gilÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-2906-18971,2Â. Cells display complex intracellular organization by compartmentalization of metabolic processes into organelles, yet the resolution of these structures in the native tissue context and their functional consequences are not well understood. Here we resolved the three-dimensional structural organization of organelles in large (more than 2.8Â Ã—Â 105Â Âµm3) volumes of intact liver tissue (15 partial or full hepatocytes per condition) at high resolution (8Â nm isotropic pixel size) using enhanced focused ion beam scanning electron microscopy1,2 imaging followed by deep-learning-based automated image segmentation and 3D reconstruction. We also performed a comparative analysis of subcellular structures in liver tissue of lean and obese mice and found substantial alterations, particularly in hepatic endoplasmic reticulum (ER), which undergoes massive structural reorganization characterized by marked disorganization of stacks of ER sheets3 and predominance of ER tubules. Finally, we demonstrated the functional importance of these structural changes by monitoring the effects of experimental recovery of the subcellular organization on cellular and systemic metabolism. We conclude that the hepatic subcellular organization ofÂ the ER architecture are highly dynamic, integrated with the metabolic state and critical for adaptive homeostasis and tissue health.
Previous researches have demonstrated the meaning of CTSB for the progress of several tumors, whereas few clues about its immunological characteristic in gliomas. Here we systematically explored its biologic features and clinical significance for gliomas. 699 glioma cases of TCGA and 325 glioma cases of CGGA were respectively included as training and validating cohorts. R software was used for data analysis and mapping. We found that CTSB was remarkably highly-expressed for HGG, IDH wild type, 1p19q non-codeletion type, MGMT promoter unmethylation type and mesenchymal gliomas. CTSB could specifically and sensitively indicate mesenchymal glioma. Upregulated CTSB was an independent hazard correlated with poor survival. CTSB-related biological processes in gliomas chiefly concentrated on immunoreaction and inflammation response. Then we proved that CTSB positively related to most inflammatory metagenes except IgG, including HCK, LCK, MHC II, STAT1 and IFN. More importantly, the levels of glioma-infiltrating immune cells were positively associated with the expression of CTSB, especially for TAMs, MDSCs and Tregs. In conclusion, CTSB is closely related to the malignant pathological subtypes, worse prognosis, immune cells infiltration and immunosuppression of gliomas, which make it a promising biomarker and potential target in the diagnosis, treatment and prognostic assessment of gliomas.
If you enjoy waking up to sunlight streaming through your curtains or find comfort in being able to see the glow of the stars and moon outside while you fall asleep, you may want to reconsider your sleep setup. A new study conducted by researchers from Northwestern University and published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that even a small amount of light exposure while you sleep increases the risk of heart disease and diabetes.
US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene inadvertently proved herself wrong on the House floor while complaining about Covid-19 vaccine boosters. Ms Greene took to the floor to attack the coronavirus vaccines, in particular the idea that boosters may be necessary for Americans to stay safe from the virus and its variants. "Now I don't know about you guys, but many of us were vaccinated as kids against polio, we had our MMR, and I have never seen the CDC coming out and saying 'oh you've got to get your second polio shot, you've got to get your third, you've got...
Amyloid beta, a protein known to build-up in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients, also helps skin cancer cells thrive when they spread to the brain, a new study finds. Published online today (March 9, 2022) in Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research, the study found that in melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, cancer cells that have spread to the brain depend on amyloid beta to survive there. The study authors focused on melanoma because it spreads (metastasizes) to the brain in 40 percent of patients with advanced (Stage IV) disease, the highest rate among common cancer types.
Microglia, the immune cells of the brain, are known for eating up unwanted items like germs and debris, much as their counterparts do in the rest of the body. In early childhood, certain microglia remove unneeded connections, or synapses, to shape the adult brain's organized circuitry. Now, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) Professor Linda Van Aelst has found that in mice, microglia also help neurons grow synapses critical to cognitive functioning.
Blood vessel endothelial cells (ECs) have long been known to modulate inflammation by regulating immune cell trafficking, activation status and function. However, whether the heterogeneous EC populations in various tissues and organs differ in their immunomodulatory capacity has received insufficient attention, certainly with regard to considering them for alternative immunotherapy. Recent single-cell studies have identified specific EC subtypes that express gene signatures indicative of phagocytosis or scavenging, antigen presentation and immune cell recruitment. Here we discuss emerging evidence suggesting a tissue-specific and vessel type-specific immunomodulatory role for distinct subtypes of ECs, here collectively referred to as 'immunomodulatory ECs' (IMECs). We propose that IMECs have more important functions in immunity than previously recognized, and suggest that these might be considered as targets for new immunotherapeutic approaches.
We hypothesized that asthma/chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) might increase the risk of chronic otitis media (COM), as asthma or COPD affects other diseases. The aim of this research was to investigate whether the incidence of COM is affected by a diagnosis of asthma or COPD in patients compared to matched controls from the national health screening cohort. A COM group (n"‰="‰11,587) and a control group that was 1:4 matched for age, sex, income, and residence area (n"‰="‰46,348) were selected. The control group included participants who never received treatment for COM from Korean National Health Insurance Service-Health Screening Cohort from 2002 to 2015. The crude and adjusted odds ratios (ORs) of previous asthma/COPD before the index date for COM were analyzed using conditional logistic regression. The analyses were stratified by age, sex, income, and region of residence. The period prevalence of asthma (17.5% vs. 14.3%, p"‰<"‰0.001) and COPD (6.6% vs. 5.0%, p"‰<"‰0.001) were significantly higher in the COM group than in the control group. In addition, the odds of asthma and COPD were significantly higher in the COM group than in the control group. Both asthma (adjusted OR 1.23, 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.16"“1.31, p"‰<"‰0.001) and COPD (adjusted OR 1.23, 95% CI 1.13"“1.35, p"‰<"‰0.001) increased the ORs for COM. This positive association between asthma/COPD and COM indicates that asthma/COPD might increase the incidence of COM.
Alimentiv Translational Research Consortium (ATRC) Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. In the original version of this article, the affiliation details for Silvio Danese were incorrect. They have now been corrected to 'Gastroenterology and Endoscopy, IRCCS Ospedale San Raffaele, Milan, Italy' and 'University Vita-Salute San Raffaele, Milan, Italy'. The numbering of the affiliations for the Alimentiv Translational Research Consortium (ATRC) was updated as a result of these changes. These errors have now been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
Introduction Over a decade ago, Getting it right for every child (GIRFEC) introduced the 'Named Person' as a central contact with whom professionals could share 'wellbeing' concerns in Scotland, aiming to promote inter-agency working to avoid potential child protection issues. The mandatory 'Named Person' scheme has since been repealed but the professional's responsibility to share concerns at wellbeing level remains.
Pertussis is a severe respiratory tract infection caused by Bordetella pertussis. This bacterium infects the ciliated epithelium of the human airways. We investigated the epithelial cell response to B. pertussis infection in primary human airway epithelium (HAE) differentiated at air"“liquid interface. Infection of the HAE cells mimicked several hallmarks of B. pertussis infection such as reduced epithelial barrier integrity and abrogation of mucociliary transport. Our data suggests mild immunological activation of HAE by B. pertussis indicated by secretion of IL-6 and CXCL8 and the enrichment of genes involved in bacterial recognition and innate immune processes. We identified IL-1Î² and IFNÎ³, present in conditioned media derived from B. pertussis-infected macrophage and NK cells, as essential immunological factors for inducing robust chemokine secretion by HAE in response to B. pertussis. In transwell migration assays, the chemokine-containing supernatants derived from this HAE induced monocyte migration. Our data suggests that the airway epithelium on its own has a limited immunological response to B. pertussis and that for a broad immune response communication with local innate immune cells is necessary. This highlights the importance of intercellular communication in the defense against B. pertussis infection and may assist in the rational design of improved pertussis vaccines.
We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is especially severe in aged...
An unhealthy diet leads to fatal activation of immune cells. A team of researchers from LMU, in collaboration with the Harvard Medical School in Boston, has uncovered new molecular influences. Overweight and obesity are among the biggest health challenges of the 21st century, according to the World Health Organization (WHO)....
European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. A few studies reported association between placenta praevia (PP) and placental abruption (PA) with maternal iron deficiency anaemia (IDA), which is not an established risk factor for these conditions. This retrospective case-control study was performed to determine the relationship between IDA with PP and PA.
The development of accurate protein force fields has been the cornerstone of molecular simulations for the past 50 years. During this period, many lessons have been learned regarding the use of experimental target data and parameter fitting procedures. Here, we review recent advances in protein force field development. We discuss the recent emergence of polarizable force fields and the role of electronic polarization and areas in which additive force fields fall short. The use of automated fitting methods and the inclusion of additional experimental solution data during parametrization is discussed as a means to highlight possible routes to improve the accuracy of force fields even further.
