Lana Condor Gave Anthony De La Torre a ‘Little Push’ to Propose When Her ‘Elegant’ Manicure Started Chipping

By Samantha Holender
 4 days ago
Lana Condor at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Los Angeles, California on October 2, 2021. Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Lana Condor may be all about funky nail art (just take a peak at her Instagram page), but the 24-year-old actress made a very intentional decision to opt for an “elegant” and “classic” polish when she suspected now-fiancé Anthony De La Torre was going to pop the question .

“I had a feeling it was going to happen over the holidays, so I went and I got a simple, almond-shaped manicure with a baby, baby pink — I didn’t want any sort of distraction,” she exclusive told Us Weekly.

But days and days and more days went by and De La Torre, 28, still hadn’t gotten down on one knee — and the Gel X polish was starting to chip. “I was like, ‘What the hell?!’ I really thought it wasn’t going to happen on this trip,” she joked.

Of course, the perfect manicure plays a “very, very big role” in an engagement ring picture, so Condor was prepared to give her hubby-to-be a little nudge, if you will.

One day, I rolled over and I said, ‘Anthony, looks like my nails are coming off. I hope that I can find another nail spot out here, but I don’t think I can.’ I gave him a little bit of a push,” she laughed to Stylish. De La Torre clearly received the message. Later that day, he proposed with a gorgeous oval-cut diamond.

Now that Condor has a ring on her finger, the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star is turning her attention to getting her skin in shape for her big day.

Lana Condor for Neutrogena. Anthony De La Torre

In addition to drinking “a ton” of water, the actress is stocking her skincare shelf with products that are insanely hydrating. “I have very, very dry skin, so I’m trying to give it as much moisture as possible without it feeling too thick … I like the products on my face to just instantly absorb.”

Her go-to? The Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel-Cream With Hyaluronic Acid for Extra-Dry Skin . The product, which is packed with hyaluronic acid and glycerin, locks in moisture.

“It’s so bomb,” Condor said of the drugstore beauty buy. “I’ve been using it for years and years and years and it has never let me down … my skin is feeling nice and supple which is definitely something that I want to keep going as I work up to the wedding.”

She’s also a “big gua shah girl” and is upping the ante on her face mask game. “I’m hoping to just be a glowy, snatched princess the day of my wedding,” Condor said to Stylish.

