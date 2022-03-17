ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae Young Is Recovering From Vocal Cord Surgery After Battling Vocal Stress for ‘Years’

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

On the mend. Heather Rae Young is recuperating after having vocal cord surgery .

Celebrity Health Scares Through the Years

Read article

“Hard to believe less than 24 hours ago I was soaking in the sun by the water in Cabo, and now I’m laying in bed recovering from vocal chord [sic] surgery 🤕 ,” the Selling Sunset personality, 34, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, March 16. “Grateful to have such good doctors, amazing husband [ Tarek El Moussa ] taking care of me, and all of my sweet friends for sending me flowers!! I appreciate all of the love from all of you during this time.”

The former Playboy model added: "It was a long time coming for me as I’ve been battling vocal stress for years. After resting for 3 months I was never going to be 100% so surgery was my only route.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rgfX9_0ei7RHu900
Courtesy of Heather Rae Young/Instagram

The reality TV star noted that she is “on the road to recovery,” after pointing out that Selling Sunset or Flipping 101 viewers may have noticed her vocal issues on either of the shows.

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa’s Quotes About Having Kids, Baby Fever

Read article

Alongside Young’s health update, she shared a handful of hospital photos via her social media upload before several of her Oppenheim Group colleagues shared their well-wishes.

“Hoping for a speedy recovery for you! 💗 ,” Mary Fitzgerald commented. Davina Potratz , for her part, added: “Love you so much! Get well soon! ❤️💖🌸🌺❤️ ”

Young also shared a secondary update about her progress via her Instagram Story on Wednesday as she headed back home, writing, “Awake and recovering. Everything went well, just very sleepy & some pain in my throat."

The real estate agent — who wed El Moussa, 40, in October 2021 — previously opened up about dealing with another health scare earlier this year.

“X rays on my foot,” Young captioned a January 4 Instagram Story snap from the hospital. “Been dealing with some issues & not resting & I pushed my foot too much. Last 2 nights around 9, I’m getting awful severe pain, can’t move my toe or walk or even touch it. Weird thing is it’s only at night.”

At the time, the California native told her Instagram followers that she was “falling apart” amid the injury.

Heather Rae Young’s Sweetest Moments With Tarek El Moussa’s 2 Kids

Read article

“[My doctor] thinks I now caused a stress fracture on the inside of my left foot because I’ve been compensating for the torn tendon,” Young explained in her Story video. “So, I’m going to be getting a boot, [I] have to wear that and rest. It is what it is, I need to rest and heal. … I am an avid runner, I love fitness so [not exercising or wearing heels] is upsetting to me. Send me [some] love.”

Young had also been undergoing fertility treatments to freeze her eggs , documenting her process on social media.

“Tarek and I have four embryos that are saved right now , three are the same gender and they’re all very strong,” she announced via Instagram earlier this month. “The fourth one is not as strong so we probably won’t ending using that one but we’re really happy with the results and I’m so relieved 🙏🏻 Now it’s just all about the right timing. I’m a little nervous even though I’m helping raise two kids and I adore them more than anything it’s nerve racking carrying your own."

Comments / 0

Related
People

Heather Rae Young Says She and Tarek El Moussa Are Building a Home Next to Her Parents

Heather Rae Young and her husband, Tarek El Moussa, are keeping their family close. The Selling Sunset star, 34, shared on her Instagram Story Wednesday that she and El Moussa, 40, are building a home not far from where she grew up. Young shared the news in a video of herself, El Moussa and his two children from his previous marriage to Christina Haack: Brayden, 6, and Taylor, 11.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Tarek El Moussa’s Kids: Facts About His 2 Children & Plans For Baby With Heather Rae Young

The HGTV star shares two children with his ex-wife Christina Haack. Find out more about his son and daughter as well as his future plans with his wife. Tarek El Moussa, 40, has been a mainstay of HGTV for almost a decade. After the real estate investor and his then-wife Christina Haack, 38, debuted their show Flip or Flop in 2013, the real estate investors rose to fame for their popular home renovation show. While the couple have continued host the show together for four more years, Christina and Tarek split up in 2018, but they also still share a son and daughter from their marriage. Tarek has since re-married yet another real estate superstar Heather Rae Young, 34, and while it’s not clear if they have plans for kids of their own, it’s clear that Tarek is a family man, and his wife has become a great step-mom to his kids. Find out more about Tarek’s son and daughter here!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Tarek El Moussa Basks In The Sun With Wife Heather Rae Young While On Vacation In Mexico After The Cancelation Of He & Ex-Wife Christina Haack’s Show 'Flip Or Flop'

Tarek El Moussa has not been taking the cancellation of his hit show too hard. The real estate investor, 40, took some time to lay out and relax in Mexico over the weekend with his wife Heather Rae Young after it was revealed that his years-long renovation show Flip Or Flop — that he starred on alongside ex-wife Christina Haack — was coming to an end after ten years.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Popculture

'Love & Hip Hop' Star Nearly Died From Plastic Surgeries

Hazel E is swearing off future plastic surgery procedures. The Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star has been documenting her recovery process since going under the knife and revealing complications, several of which have nearly cost her life. The aspiring rapper says she wanted to "snapback" to pre-pregnancy fitness after giving birth to her daughter, Ava Dior. She spoke with Raquel Harper of the It's Tricky podcast of TMZ. Hazel doesn't hold back, saying she had goals of looking like Teyana Taylor. Some of the procedures she'd had include liposuction, a tummy tuck, breast lift, and Brazilian Butt Lifts. She says she initially got plastic surgery when she began appearing on the show and felt the need to keep up appearances with her female co-stars.
People

Christina Haack Shares Sweet Family Photo After 'Fun Day' with Fiancé Josh Hall and Her Kids

Christina Haack was all smiles during her family day of fun. On Sunday, the Christina on the Coast star, 38, shared a sweet photo on Instagram from a day out with fiancé Josh Hall and her children, daughter Taylor Reese, 11, and son Brayden James, 6 — who she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa — and son Hudson London, 2 — whom she shares with ex-husband Ant Anstead.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
realitytitbit.com

Did Flip or Flop's Christina Haack get married to Joshua Hall?

Christina Haack’s love life is no secret, as the Flip or Flip co-host regularly posts loved-up pics with her fiance Joshua Hall. The question is… Did they ever get married or are they still planning the big day?. Best known for starring on the HGTV renovation show alongside...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selling Sunset#Fitness#Stress Fracture#Instagram#Playboy#Oppenheim Group
People

Twin Sisters Who Had First Babies With Twin Husbands at Same Time 'Debating' if They'll Have More Kids

Every day is "Twosday" for a Virginia family made up of two identical twin sisters, their husbands — who are identical twin brothers — and their two toddlers. Sisters Brittany and Briana tied the knot with Josh and Jeremy Salyers in a joint ceremony at the 2018 Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio — where they had first met a year prior, PEOPLE previously reported. Two years later, the sisters announced that they were both expecting.
TWINSBURG, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Motherly

These photos from a trans father’s home birth are stunning 😍

The moment a new baby enters the world changes everything for the adults and siblings who have spent nine months waiting to meet their little one. It's a beautiful, emotional moment that many families are choosing to document with birth photography. During his fourth pregnancy, one transgender father decided to...
SOCIETY
Elle

How Hailey Bieber’s Hospitalization Changed How Justin Saw Her: ‘He Was Saying He Can’t Lose Her’

Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. On Saturday, Hailey Bieber revealed that she was hospitalized last Thursday for stroke-like symptoms. She has fully recovered, but the experience was scarring for her husband Justin Bieber, People reports. A source close to him explained why he is more shaken than even she was by it—and how the incident altered the way he sees his partner of over three years.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Robin Roberts Just Revealed This Heartbreaking Update About Her Girlfriend's Health Status—So Sad!

Millions of viewers love tuning in to Good Morning America every day, largely thanks to the riveting presence and warm energy brought by anchor Robin Roberts, 61, the beloved broadcaster. Ever since they began their romance in 2005, Roberts’ fans have loved seeing her in a happy and loving relationship with her partner, massage therapist Amber Laign. Roberts frequently documents her personal life on her Instagram, from cute videos of the couple’s dog Lukas to shoutouts and words of wisdom.
CELEBRITIES
Elkhart Truth

Kelis' husband Mike Mora dies aged 37

Kelis' husband Mike Mora has lost his battle with stomach cancer. The 'Milkshake' hitmaker's spouse, who was just 37, had revealed he was diagnosed with stage four cancer in October 2021.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares Message On Monday

The wife of Brittney Griner has posted a heartfelt message on her Instagram. It was revealed on Saturday that Griner was being detained in Russia due to an incident at the airport in Moscow. Russian officials detained Griner because they found hashish oil in her luggage, per the New York...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

106K+
Followers
15K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy