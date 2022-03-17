ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

These Stretchy Jeans May Finally Ease Us Out of Sweatpants

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It goes without saying that we've gotten used to wearing our sweatpants — pretty much around the clock. Working from home for nearly two years skyrocketed our lounge attire obsession, and the rise of streetwear made wearing stylish-looking sweats out and about more possible than ever! It's incredible, but if we're being real, we may need a break.

That said, we don't want to immediately transition back into workwear. The next most comfortable bottoms we can think of (other than leggings) are jeans, but not every pair of denim pants is built the same. It's going to take a lot to make us want to slip on jeans instead of sweats — but we found a pair that might accomplish the impossible!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08AcPC_0ei7Qeu700
AMCLOS Women's High Waist High Stretchy Jeans Amazon
See it!

Get the AMCLOS Women's High Waist High Stretchy Jeans for prices starting at $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

First and foremost, these jeans from AMCLOS are getting impressively high marks from shoppers. We've read five-star review after five-star review, and these shoppers have us convinced that this is the epitome of dreamy denim! What reviewers claim they love the most is the fit, and there are a couple of features that factor into how comfortable they reportedly are.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AinBt_0ei7Qeu700
AMCLOS Women's High Waist High Stretchy Jeans Amazon
See it!

Get the AMCLOS Women's High Waist High Stretchy Jeans for prices starting at $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

The first facet is the amount of stretch they have, which was described as "ample" by one reviewer. Although they are relaxed, the jeans still have structure to the material, so you won't feel like you're wearing a pair of jeggings. Their sleek cut is next-level chic, so you will instantly put-together when stepping out. The high-waist fit is ideal for streamlining the tummy area so that you're left with a super sleek silhouette once they're on. You can choose from a slew of different skinny styles or go for the flared version of these jeans for a retro vibe. We're going to listen to Amazon's savviest shoppers and pick up a pair ASAP !

See it: Get the AMCLOS Women's High Waist High Stretchy Jeans for prices starting at $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

17 Slimming Spring Dresses and Miniskirts at Revolve — Up to 72% Off

Read article

Not what you're looking for? Check out more styes from AMCLOS and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don't forget to check out all of Amazon's Daily Deals !

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these popular products below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here !

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks , self tanners , Lululemon-style leggings
and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Emma Mulholland on Holiday Launches Denim for the First Time

Emma Mulholland on Holiday, the cult-loved label previously known as Holiday The Label, has launched denim for the first time. Arriving after over a year in the making, the capsule is comprised of two jean styles based on the brand’s already-loved trousers. “We always want to create pieces that you love and cherish for years to come,” Emma Mulholland shared in a press release. “Denim is very versatile and long-lasting. We wanted to make a great fitting piece that you can wear for many seasons and pair back with a range of different styles. It will be a great investment for our customers and a nice offering for those who need a staple.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

People With Thin, Fine Hair Say This Shampoo Adds a Fullness That Lasts

I'm not here to crush any souls, but it's difficult to permanently change naturally fine strands — blame genetics (or your parents). However, here's some good news: There are hair care products that can fake the illusion of fuller locks. The Rene Furterer Volumea Volumizing Shampoo is a prime example; reviewers say it adds weightless lift and body to flat hair, and the look lasts for days on end.
HAIR CARE
In Style

You're Going to See These 10 Fashion Trends Everywhere This Spring

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. With spring right around the corner, now is the time to give your wardrobe a refresh. But if you're not sure how to shop for the season's biggest trends, Amazon's Head of Fashion Direction, Sally Singer, is here to guide you through it. In a recent press release, the sartorial expert revealed her 10 must-have fashion ideas for spring, and we found the clothes, shoes, and accessories to help you master each one.
APPAREL
E! News

These $15 Levi's Jeans Have 46,194 Five-Star Reviews On Amazon

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeans#Sweatpants
People

Nurses Say These Sneakers Are 'by Far the Most Comfortable Shoes,' and They're on Sale at Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding a pair of comfortable sneakers should sound easier than it actually is. After all, when you try on shoes in a store, they'll often feel comfortable and durable at first — until you wear them for long stretches of time and develop blisters and sore feet. Rather than continue to let your feet suffer, consider trying the Doussprt Women's Walking Shoes, which have earned thousands of five-star ratings from Amazon customers who swear they're incredibly comfortable.
SHOPPING
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks Shorts & Converse Sneakers On Shopping Date With Mom Angelina

Shiloh had her hands full with shopping bags as she enjoyed some retail therapy with her famous mom in Los Angeles. Mother/daughter bonding time! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was as adorable as ever as she went on a shopping spree with her mom Angelina Jolie. The 15-year-old fledgling dancer and the Eternals star, 46, were spotted enjoying some retail therapy on Friday (March 4) in Los Angeles. Forever the fashionista, Shiloh rocked a black designer hoodie and hip Converse sneakers for the fun day out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

'There are children starving...' Kris Jenner is blasted for flaunting $20,000 DISH ROOM - complete with $640 Gucci teapot and $550 Hermès tableware - as Instagram users snap that she should 'put food on those plates and feed Skid Row'

Kris Jenner has come under fire for flaunting her lavish $20,000 dish room - complete with a $640 Gucci teapot and a $550 Hermès tableware - while 'children are starving' and 'people are dying.'. The businesswoman and matriarch of the well-known Kardashian family, 66, gave fans a glimpse of...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Amazon
US Magazine

Walmart Has the Quintessential Spring Dress to Wear This Year

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Have you started shopping for your new spring wardrobe yet? It might feel a bit early, but what’s the harm in getting excited for warmer weather by adding some new pieces to your closet? Plus, you can use the process of ushering in new clothes as a motivator to get spring cleaning done. That means more room for fresh pieces, people!
APPAREL
Us Weekly

New Frock Alert! This Gorgeous Gingham Dress Just Dropped on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Say yes to the dress! The search is officially over — we just found the dreamiest dress for spring. After months of bundling up under outerwear and struggling through snow in boots, we’re ready to twirl in a […]
APPAREL
shefinds

The Flattering Hair Color Every Woman Over Over 40 Should Try

A fresh color on your hair can make a world of difference. Just like a haircut impacts your face shape, the color can amplify your look too. But, the wrong color can conversely have just as much of an effect. Knowing which hair color is right for you can be overwhelming—besides that, committing to a hair color can require extra time in the salon chair, and more money invested in touch ups.
HAIR CARE
People

Blake Lively Just Wore the Prettiest Rainbow Dress on the Red Carpet

Well, Blake Likely just took our breath away. The actress stepped out in New York City at the premiere of The Adam Project alongside Ryan Reynolds wearing the most magical rainbow gown by Atelier Versace, complete with a plunging neckline and a flowy, coral-colored cape. One glance at this whimsical masterpiece, and we'd say that Lively is looking every bit the stylish superhero that she is.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Real Simple

Shoppers Call These Bras 'the Most Comfortable Bras Ever,' and They're Only $3 Apiece Right Now

When we want to feel our most comfortable, we reach for cozy sweatshirts, easy-to-wear joggers, and warm slippers. But why, when we're choosing those go-to lived-in pieces, don't we make sure our bras feel the same way, too? After all, a comfy bra can make all the difference—especially one that doesn't include underwire, which can dig into your skin. Amazon shoppers feel the same way, and they've already narrowed down the search to this $9 pack of adjustable bras from Fruit of the Loom.
SHOPPING
Harper's Bazaar

31 Sandals to Buy Before Summer Starts

Summer can't come soon enough. So while we anticipate warm rays and moments of relaxation, why not shop for the pair of sandals you'll want to live in all season long? Some favorites shoes from spring stepped off the runways in unexpected colors and awe-inspiring patterns—and we can expect the return of chunky flatforms, wide-strap sandals, and even sky-high platforms in an array of hues.
APPAREL
shefinds

The One Haircut People With Fine Hair Should Never Get, According To Experts

With how many photos we see online of women with thick, long hair, those of us with hair on the finer side can feel insecure about its texture and thickness. One common misconception about fine hair is that it is the same thing as “thin” hair. Having fine hair means the diameter of your strands are small, and doesn’t have anything to do with the thickness. “Basically, fine hair is like a string compared to coarse hair being more like a rope. You can also visualize pasta; vermicelli versus rigatoni. Fine hair has fewer layers of keratin (proteins) that comprise each strand of hair which makes it more fragile to heat, UV rays, and chemical processing.” Says Stacy Wells, CEO of L’Espirit Academy. The density of hair, or the thickness, is how many strands there actually are on someone’s head. This means that it is possible to have fine and thick hair. However, because fine hair means smaller strands, it can give the appearance of sparseness.
HAIR CARE
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts — Up to 62% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding the discounted furniture you actually want is easier said than done, even though there are plenty of stores to shop from. One of the best places to score seriously good deals is from Amazon's secret outlet, which is always teeming with tons of furniture deals — especially right now.
SHOPPING
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

106K+
Followers
15K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy