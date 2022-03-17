These Stretchy Jeans May Finally Ease Us Out of Sweatpants

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It goes without saying that we've gotten used to wearing our sweatpants — pretty much around the clock. Working from home for nearly two years skyrocketed our lounge attire obsession, and the rise of streetwear made wearing stylish-looking sweats out and about more possible than ever! It's incredible, but if we're being real, we may need a break.

That said, we don't want to immediately transition back into workwear. The next most comfortable bottoms we can think of (other than leggings) are jeans, but not every pair of denim pants is built the same. It's going to take a lot to make us want to slip on jeans instead of sweats — but we found a pair that might accomplish the impossible!

AMCLOS Women's High Waist High Stretchy Jeans Amazon

Get the AMCLOS Women's High Waist High Stretchy Jeans for prices starting at $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

First and foremost, these jeans from AMCLOS are getting impressively high marks from shoppers. We've read five-star review after five-star review, and these shoppers have us convinced that this is the epitome of dreamy denim! What reviewers claim they love the most is the fit, and there are a couple of features that factor into how comfortable they reportedly are.

AMCLOS Women's High Waist High Stretchy Jeans Amazon

Get the AMCLOS Women's High Waist High Stretchy Jeans for prices starting at $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

The first facet is the amount of stretch they have, which was described as "ample" by one reviewer. Although they are relaxed, the jeans still have structure to the material, so you won't feel like you're wearing a pair of jeggings. Their sleek cut is next-level chic, so you will instantly put-together when stepping out. The high-waist fit is ideal for streamlining the tummy area so that you're left with a super sleek silhouette once they're on. You can choose from a slew of different skinny styles or go for the flared version of these jeans for a retro vibe. We're going to listen to Amazon's savviest shoppers and pick up a pair ASAP !

See it: Get the AMCLOS Women's High Waist High Stretchy Jeans for prices starting at $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you're looking for? Check out more styes from AMCLOS and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don't forget to check out all of Amazon's Daily Deals !

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these popular products below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here !