Mayor Youth Summer Camps Pre-registration Opens March 21

JERSEY CITY - Mayor Steven M. Fulop joins City Council members and the Department of Recreation and Youth Development to announce pre-registration for Jersey City’s free Summer Day Camp 2.0 for residents 7-14 years old. With over 2,000 campers anticipated for this year’s Summer Camp, the City will host six camps with locations in each ward. Pre-registration is from March 21, 2022, through March 27, 2022.

“It is especially critical to provide these City services that are not only fun and engaging but also provide a safe outlet for this age group that has had to endure unprecedented circumstances during their most formative years,” said Mayor Fulop. “What’s more, we’ve had great success staffing our camps with JC Youth Works employees who obtain paid work experience while mentoring younger camp participants from the same community. Everyone involved can really make the most of their summer vacation.”

Jersey City’s Summer Camp has been a long-standing success for over three decades. This year’s 2.0 experience puts emphasis on “starting anew” as the anticipated 2,000 campers participating this summer have spent the past two years learning behind computer screens with much less in-person social interaction due to the pandemic.

The Summer Camp consists of weekly activities that provide campers with experiences they may not otherwise be exposed to. The free camp includes breakfast and lunch daily. Camp curriculum is designed to create a fun, safe, and enriching environment where children can learn, grow, and play. Campers will participate in active play through sports, games, art, and crafts. Activities include:

Money Move Mondays: Teaching Financial Literacy

Think Green Tuesdays

Wellness Wednesdays

Skating

Swimming

Snack and Paint

Mad Science

“In our programs, we want to give Jersey City kids the opportunity just to be kids, to get them out active and outdoors. Our Summer Camp helps to build self-confidence and leadership skills while also promoting socialization and outdoor physical and mental stimulation,” added Lucinda McLaughlin, Director of the Department of Recreation and Youth Development. “We’ve seen a significant growth in all of our programming over the past year, and we expect this year’s Summer Camp to be the best yet.”

Beginning July 5, 2022, Summer Camp 2.0 will operate weekdays 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Pre-registration for camp will open online on Monday, March 21, at 7:00 a.m. through Rec Desk: jcrec.recdesk.com.

Following the pre-registration period, week-to-week camp registration will begin on Monday, April 4, until all available spots are filled. To register in person or for any registration assistance, please call the Recreation Division at (201) 547-5003.

