Potassium hydride-intercalated graphite as an efficient heterogeneous catalyst for ammonia synthesis

By Fei Chang
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to the high energy needed to break the N"‰â‰¡"‰N bond (945"‰kJ"‰molâˆ’1), a key step in ammonia production is the activation of dinitrogen, which in industry requires the use of transition metal catalysts such as iron (Fe) or ruthenium (Ru), in combination with high temperatures and pressures. Here we demonstrate a...

Carbonate complexation enhances hydrothermal transport of rare earth elements in alkaline fluids

Rare earth elements (REE), essential metals for the transition to a zero-emission economy, are mostly extracted from REE-fluorcarbonate minerals in deposits associated with carbonatitic and/or peralkaline magmatism. While the role of high-temperature fluids (100"‰<"‰T"‰<"‰500"‰Â°C) in the development of economic concentrations of REE is well-established, the mechanisms of element transport, ore precipitation, and light (L)REE/heavy (H)REE fractionation remain a matter of debate. Here, we provide direct evidence from in-situ X-ray Absorption Spectroscopy (XAS) that the formation of hydroxyl-carbonate complexes in alkaline fluids enhances hydrothermal mobilization of LREE at T"‰â‰¥"‰400"‰Â°C and HREE at T"‰â‰¤"‰200"‰Â°C, even in the presence of fluorine. These results not only reveal that the modes of REE transport in alkaline fluids differ fundamentally from those in acidic fluids, but further underline that alkaline fluids may be key to the mineralization of hydrothermal REE-fluorcarbonates by promoting the simultaneous transport of (L)REE, fluoride and carbonate, especially in carbonatitic systems.
Vertical MoS transistors with sub-1-nm gate lengths

Ultra-scaled transistors are of interest in the development of next-generation electronic devices1,2,3. Although atomically thin molybdenum disulfide (MoS2) transistors have been reported4, the fabrication of devices with gate lengths below 1"‰nm has been challenging5. Here we demonstrate side-wall MoS2 transistors with an atomically thin channel and a physicalÂ gate length of sub-1"‰nm using the edge of a graphene layer as the gate electrode. The approach uses large-area graphene and MoS2 films grown by chemical vapour deposition for the fabrication of side-wall transistors on a 2-inch wafer. These devices have On/Off ratios up to 1.02"‰Ã—"‰105 and subthreshold swing values down to 117"‰mV"‰dec"“1. Simulation results indicate that the MoS2 side-wall effective channel length approaches 0.34"‰nm in the On state and 4.54"‰nm in the Off state. This work can promote Moore's law of the scaling down of transistors for next-generation electronics.
Automated synthesis and characterization techniques for solar fuel production

Solar fuel production provides a sustainable route towards simultaneous energy harvesting and storage. However, this technology is hampered by the complexity and slow manual screening of the chemical design space to find suitable catalytic and light-harvesting materials. One solution is offered by automation, which has begun changing the landscape of material discovery and energy research.
Ultrahard chiton teeth discovery offers clues to next-generation advanced materials

The teeth of a mollusk can not only capture and chew food to nurture its body, but the marine choppers also hold insights into creating advanced, lower-cost and environmentally friendly materials. David Kisailus, UC Irvine professor, and graduate student Taifeng Wang, both in materials science and engineering, took a close...
Synthesis of highly congested Î±-amino acids and peptides

A method for the synthesis of sterically congested Î±-amino acids and peptides using amino acid Schiff bases and hydrocarbons is developed. A superior helix-stabilizing effect of highly congested unnatural Î±-amino acids is demonstrated by circular dichroism measurements of synthesized peptides.
Upcoming market catalysts in Q2 2022

Sagient Research Systems, London, UK. Several high-impact US approval decisions are expected to occur in the second quarter of 2022, including surufatinib for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumours (NETs), AT-GAA for the treatment of Pompe disease and tirzepatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. Access options. Subscribe to Nature+
Tandem oxidative amidation of benzylic alcohols by copper(II) supported on metformin-graphitic carbon nitride nanosheets as an efficient catalyst

In this research, an efficient heterogeneous catalyst based on graphitic carbon nitride nanosheets (CN) has been reported. The CN was functionalized by 1,3-dibromopropane as a linker (CN"“Pr"“Br) and subsequently modified with metformin (CN"“Pr"“Met). Furthermore, the copper(II) was coordinated on modified CN (CN"“Pr"“Met"“Cu(II)) and during this process, 7.94% copper(II) was loaded into the catalyst structure. The synthesized catalyst was evaluated by various techniques including fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy (FT-IR), energy dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDS), field emission scanning electron microscopy (FE-SEM), thermogravimetric analysis (TGA), X-ray diffraction (XRD), and inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-OES). CN"“Pr"“Met"“Cu(II) was used as a catalyst in the synthesis of amides via the oxidation of benzyl alcohols. The conditions of this reaction were optimized in terms of temperature, time, amount of catalyst, type of base, oxidant, and solvent. Moreover, a variety of amides with an efficiency of 75"“95% were synthesized. The reaction was carried out in the presence of benzyl alcohols, amine hydrochloride salts, tert-butyl hydroperoxide (TBHP), CaCO3, and CN"“Pr"“Met"“Cu(II) at 80Â Â°C of acetonitrile solvent. The synthesized catalyst can be easily separated from the reaction medium and reused for 7 consecutive runs without a significant reduction in reaction efficiency.
Controlling catalysts

Catalysts are workhorses that help reactions occur. Put to work, they transform starting materials, such as fossil fuels, biomass or even waste, into products and fuels with minimal energy. Researchers in the Catalysis Center for Energy Innovation (CCEI) at the University of Delaware have found a way to improve the...
Electric field distribution models in ECT research

The work of Deng et al. [1, 2] is in many aspects a very remarkable and outstanding study. Without a doubt, it makes a very important contribution to, among other things, the issue of electric current and electrode position in ECT. My intention in writing this letter to the editor...
A tradeoff between physical encounters and consumption determines an optimal droplet size for microbial degradation of dispersed oil

Immiscible hydrocarbons occur in the ocean water column as droplets of varying diameters. Although microbial oil degradation is a central process in the remediation of hydrocarbon pollution in marine environments, the relationship between droplet size distribution and oil degradation rates by bacteria remains unclear, with a conflicting history of laboratory studies. Despite this knowledge gap, the use of chemical dispersants in oil spill response and mitigation is based on the rationale that increasing the surface-area-to-volume ratio of droplets will enhance net bacterial biodegradation rates. We demonstrate that this intuitive argument does not apply to most natural marine environments, where the abundance of oil droplets is much lower than in laboratory experiments and droplet-bacteria encounters are the limiting factor. We present a mechanistic encounter-consumption model to predict the characteristic time for oil degradation by marine bacteria as a function of the initial oil concentration, the distribution of droplet sizes, and the initial abundance of oil-degrading bacteria. We find that the tradeoff between the encounter time and the consumption time leads to an optimal droplet size larger than the average size generated by the application of dispersants. Reducing droplet size below this optimum can increase the persistence of oil droplets in the environment from weeks to years. The new perspective granted by this biophysical model of biodegradation that explicitly accounts for oil"“microbe encounters changes our understanding of biodegradation particularly in the deep ocean, where droplets are often small and oil concentrations low, and explains degradation rate discrepancies between laboratory and field studies.
Experimental and theoretical study on the corrosion inhibition of mild steel by nonanedioic acid derivative in hydrochloric acid solution

The corrosion performance of mild steel (MS) in 1M HCl solution was examined by weight loss (WL), potentiodynamic polarization (PDP), electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS), electrochemical frequency modulation (EFM), and open circuit potential (OCP) measurements in the absence and presence of nonanedihydrazide. PDP measurements indicated that nonanedihydrazide acts as a mixed inhibitor due to its adsorption on the MS surface, exhibiting an inhibition efficiency of more than 97%. The surface morphology investigation of the protective layer on the MS surface confirmed that adsorption of nonanedihydrazide molecules occurred via chemical adsorption following Langmuir's isotherm model. The effect of temperature on the corrosion performance in the presence of nonanedihydrazide was investigated in the range of 303"“333Â K, showing that the inhibition efficiency increased with an increase in the inhibitor concentration and decreased with an increase in temperature. A new green corrosion inhibitor was synthesised and theoretical computations were conducted to completely understand the inhibition mechanism. Nonanedihydrazide molecules were investigated by DFT (density functional theory) using the B3LYP functional to evaluate the relationship of corrosion inhibition performance and the molecular structure. The computed theoretical parameters presented significant support for understanding the inhibitive mechanism revealed by the inhibitory molecules and are in good agreement with WL, PDP, EIS, (EFM), and OCP results.
Reusability report: Capturing properties of biological objects and their relationships using graph neural networks

Arising from R. Schulte-Sasse et al. Nature Machine Intelligence https://doi.org/10.1038/s42256-021-00325-y (2021). Get immediate online access to the entire Nature family of 50+ journals. $29.99. monthly. Subscribe to Journal. Get full journal access for 1 year. $99.00. only $8.25 per issue. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later...
Publisher Correction: Controlling process instability for defect lean metal additive manufacturing

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28649-2, published online 28 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Figure 4o, where the red spheres and black dots that represent spatters and nanoparticles, respectively, were missing. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Synthesis of a magnetic Ï€-extended carbon nanosolenoid with Riemann surfaces

Riemann surfaces are deformed versions of the complex plane in mathematics. Locally they look like patches of the complex plane, but globally, the topology may deviate from a plane. Nanostructured graphitic carbon materials resembling a Riemann surface with helicoid topology are predicted to have interesting electronic and photonic properties. However, fabrication of such processable and large Ï€-extended nanographene systems has remained a major challenge. Here, we report a bottom-up synthesis of a metal-free carbon nanosolenoid (CNS) material with a low optical bandgap of 1.97"‰eV. The synthesis procedure is rapid and possible on the gram scale. The helical molecular structure of CNS can be observed by direct low-dose high-resolution imaging, using integrated differential phase contrast scanning transmission electron microscopy. Magnetic susceptibility measurements show paramagnetism with a high spin density for CNS. Such a Ï€-conjugated CNS allows for the detailed study of its physical properties and may form the base of the development of electronic and spintronic devices containing CNS species.
Stranded on ice

These zones were often discovered accidentally and identifying new ones from maps and image data is not an easy feat. Plus, exploratory field trips are rather expensive. Now, Veronica Tollenaar and colleagues (Sci. Adv. 8, eabj8138; 2022) have applied machine-learning techniques to remote sensing data to determine the location of meteorite stranding zones. By training a classification algorithm, they estimated the probability of finding meteorites across Antarctica. Their classifier yielded around 600 candidates for meteorite stranding zones and correctly identified 80% of the sites that are already known.
Neighbourly modulation of transcript isoforms

The expression level and boundaries (that is, transcript start site and end) of a transcript isoform are influenced by the neighbouring genetic sequence and its transcriptional activity, but quantifying these influences with existing technologies has been hard. Now, a study in Science describes a system in which transcriptional context can be used to predict the properties of a transcript isoform and can be manipulated to modulate them.
Tuning wettability and electrical conductivity of single-walled carbon nanotubes by the modified Hummers method

Partial oxidation of nanocarbon materials is one of the most straightforward methods to improve their compatibility with other materials, which widens its application potential. This work studied how the microstructure and properties of high crystallinity single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs) can be tailored by applying the modified Hummers method. The influence of temperature (0, 18, 40Â Â°C), reaction time (0Â min to 7Â h), and the amount of KMnO4 oxidant was monitored. The results showed that depending on the oxidation conditions, the electronic characteristics of the material could be adjusted. After optimizing the parameters, the SWCNTs were much more conductive (1369"‰Â±"‰84 S/cm with respect to 283"‰Â±"‰32 S/cm for the untreated material). At the same time, the films made from them exhibited hydrophilic character of the surface (water contact angle changed from 71Â° to 27Â°).
Integration of experimental data and use of automated fitting methods in developing protein force fields

The development of accurate protein force fields has been the cornerstone of molecular simulations for the past 50 years. During this period, many lessons have been learned regarding the use of experimental target data and parameter fitting procedures. Here, we review recent advances in protein force field development. We discuss the recent emergence of polarizable force fields and the role of electronic polarization and areas in which additive force fields fall short. The use of automated fitting methods and the inclusion of additional experimental solution data during parametrization is discussed as a means to highlight possible routes to improve the accuracy of force fields even further.
