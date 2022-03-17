ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannabis Packaging Conference to explore 'Opportunities in Cannabis Packaging'

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cannabis Packaging Conference returns to deliver a robust conference and exhibition to showcase the latest cannabis packaging products. Co-located with WestPack and produced in collaboration with the California Cannabis Industry Association, the Cannabis Packaging Conference announced the 2022 event’s conference agenda, including two forward-looking and news-filled keynote addresses from industry...

6 Cannabis Experiences To Explore In Legal States

Cannabis tourism is growing, with states providing guests with a variety of weedy and awesome experiences. Cannabis tourism is only just beginning. While the plant remains illegal on a federal level, many states have enabled medical and recreational programs, creating a new industry that’s already produced large sums of money.
NY Seeding Opportunity Initiative Promotes Social Equity in State's Cannabis Industry

In order to qualify for one of the coveted first retail licenses in New York's adult-use cannabis program, you'll have to have a conviction on cannabis-related charges or have an immediate family member who does. It's part of the latest effort by New York lawmakers to create a diverse and inclusive industry — but some advocates still have reservations. Amber Littlejohn, the executive director of the Minority Cannabis Business Association, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss. "We definitely applaud the state of new york, but ultimately the devil will be in the details as to whether or not this actually works out to create equity in the cannabis industry," she said.
Long Beach will explore if it can repeal tax on cannabis cultivation businesses

Long Beach will consider repealing its cannabis cultivation tax, a tax on businesses that grow and harvest marijuana. City Council members voted on Tuesday, March 15 to explore how feasible it would be to repeal such a tax on local businesses. The findings of the feasibility study would be presented to both the city’s Budget Oversight Committee and the Economic Development and Finance Committee within 90 days.
Science Says Keeping Shoes Inside Your Home May Negatively Impact Your Air Quality and Expose You to Harmful Pathogens

Although you likely clean your shoes off before wearing them inside your home, recently published research reveals that it's best to not even bring them inside at all. Two chemists—Mark Patrick Taylor, chief environmental scientist with the Environmental Protection Agency and Gabriel Filippelli, chancellor's professor of earth sciences and executive director at Indiana University Environmental Resilience Institute—have spent the past decade examining the indoor environment and the contaminants people are exposed to in their own homes. They found that wearing your shoes inside may disrupt the air quality in your home.
