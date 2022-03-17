ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Browns are out of the Deshaun Watson trade talks

 2 days ago
The agonizing indecision has finally ended for the Cleveland Browns. After a heavy pursuit for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Browns are no longer in the running to trade for the polarizing passer.

Per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network and quickly verified by other sources, the Texans have decided to look in a different direction than Cleveland. The Browns made a substantial offer, though the exact details of the offer are not clear. It is thought to have included three first-round picks and two young players.

Watson does have the no-trade clause at his disposal. The Browns met with Watson and the Texans this week to discuss the possibility of Watson waiving the no-trade clause and how the team would accommodate him.

Watson remains the subject of a civil lawsuit from 22 women who have alleged sexual misconduct against the Pro Bowl quarterback.

