Educational inequalities in epilepsy mortality in the Baltic countries and Finland in 2000"“2015

By Andrew Stickley
 4 days ago

Little is known about socioeconomic differences in epilepsy mortality. This study examined educational inequalities in epilepsy mortality in the general population in the Baltic countries and Finland in 2000"“2015. Education-specific mortality estimates for individuals aged 30"“74 in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania were obtained from census-linked mortality datasets while data for Finland...

#Epilepsy#Baltic Countries#Baltic States
