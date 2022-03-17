ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Immunological barriers to haematopoietic stem cell gene therapy

By Carsten T. Charlesworth
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCell and gene therapies using haematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) epitomize the transformative potential of regenerative medicine. Recent clinical successes for gene therapies involving autologous HSC transplantation (HSCT) demonstrate the potential of genetic engineering in this stem cell type for curing disease. With recent advances in CRISPR gene-editing technologies, methodologies for the...

www.nature.com

Futurity

Can a stem cell patch treat macular degeneration?

Researchers have shown that a stem cell-derived retinal patch survived two years post-implantation, and worked without triggering immune rejection. “What really makes us excited is that there is some strong evidence to show that the cells are still there two years after implantation and they’re still functional,” says study coauthor Mohamed Faynus, a graduate student researcher in the lab of stem cell biologist Dennis O. Clegg, and coauthor of the paper in Stem Cell Reports.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Normalization of clonal diversity in gene therapy studies using shape constrained splines

Viral vectors are used to insert genetic material into semirandom genomic positions of hematopoietic stem cells which, after reinfusion into patients, regenerate the entire hematopoietic system. Hematopoietic cells originating from genetically modified stem cells will harbor insertions in specific genomic positions called integration sites, which represent unique genetic marks of clonal identity. Therefore, the analysis of vector integration sites present in the genomic DNA of circulating cells allows to determine the number of clones in the blood ecosystem. Shannon diversity index is adopted to evaluate the heterogeneity of the transduced population of gene corrected cells. However, this measure can be affected by several technical variables such as the DNA amount used and the sequencing depth of the library analyzed and therefore the comparison across samples may be affected by these confounding factors. We developed an advanced spline-regression approach that leverages on confounding effects to provide a normalized entropy index. Our proposed method was first validated and compared with two state of the art approaches in a specifically designed in vitro assay. Subsequently our approach allowed to observe the expected impact of vector genotoxicity on entropy level decay in an in vivo model of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy based on tumor prone mice.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Toward gene therapy of Laron syndrome

The growth hormone (GH)-insulin-like growth factor-1 (IGF1) endocrine axis has a fundamental role in growth and development throughout life [1,2,3]. As originally postulated by Salmon and Daughaday in the mid-1950s, most of the biological actions of GH are mediated by a liver-produced peptide initially termed somatomedin and, subsequently, IGF1 [4]. IGF1 is structurally and evolutionarily related to the insulin molecule. IGF1 developed early in evolution, probably as a regulator of cellular proliferation in relation to nutrient availability. Prenatal IGF1 expression is GH-independent and becomes GH-dependent shortly before birth. Hepatic IGF1 biosynthesis remains dependent on hypophysial GH secretion during postnatal life.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Targeted mesenchymal stem cell therapy equipped with a cell-tissue nanomatchmaker attenuates osteoarthritis progression

Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) are at the forefront of research for a wide range of diseases, including osteoarthritis (OA). Despite having attracted the attention of orthopedists, current MSC therapy techniques are limited by poor MSC implantation in tissue defects and lack of lateral tissue integration, which has restricted the efficacy of cell therapy to alleviate OA symptoms only. Here, we developed targeted MSC therapy for OA cartilage using a cell-tissue matchmaking nanoconstruct (C-TMN). C-TMN, as an MSC vehicle, consists of a central iron oxide nanoparticle armed with two types of antibodies, one directed at the MSC surface and the other against articular cartilage. We treated rat OA articular cartilage with intra-articular injections of C-TMN with and without exogenous MSCs. We observed substantial improvements in both symptomatic and radiographic OA caused by C-TMN, which was independent of exogenous MSCs. This new approach could predict a promising future for OA management.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

DNA Replication Speed Limit Could Be a Breakthrough for Stem Cell Therapy

Adult cells in our body can only give rise to the same cell type. For example, a skin cell cannot give rise to a muscle cell but to skin cells only. This limits the potential use of adult cells for therapy. During early development, however, the cells in the embryo have the capacity to generate all cell types of our body, including stem cells. This capacity, which is called totipotency, has served as an inspiration for researchers to find new ways to recapitulate totipotency through cellular reprogramming in the lab.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction to: Ex vivo generated human T-lymphoid progenitors as a tool to accelerate immune reconstitution after partially HLA compatible hematopoietic stem cell transplantation or after gene therapy

In this article the author Chantal Lagresle-Peyrou was missing. Biotherapy Clinical Investigation Center, Groupe Hospitalier Universitaire Ouest, INSERM CIC 1416, Assistance Publique-HÃ´pitaux de Paris, Paris, France. Isabelle AndrÃ©,Â Laura Simons,Â Kuiying Ma,Â Ranjita Devi Moirangthem,Â Jean-SÃ©bastien Diana,Â Elisa Magrin,Â ChloÃ© Couzin,Â Alessandra Magnani,Â Chantal Lagresle-PeyrouÂ &Â Marina Cavazzana...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Iron deficiency anaemia associated with increased placenta praevia and placental abruption: a retrospective case-control study

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. A few studies reported association between placenta praevia (PP) and placental abruption (PA) with maternal iron deficiency anaemia (IDA), which is not an established risk factor for these conditions. This retrospective case-control study was performed to determine the relationship between IDA with PP and PA.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Automated synthesis and characterization techniques for solar fuel production

Solar fuel production provides a sustainable route towards simultaneous energy harvesting and storage. However, this technology is hampered by the complexity and slow manual screening of the chemical design space to find suitable catalytic and light-harvesting materials. One solution is offered by automation, which has begun changing the landscape of material discovery and energy research.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Cancer incidence in healthy Swedish peripheral blood stem cell donors

Granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) has been used for over 20 years to obtain peripheral blood stem cells from healthy donors for allogeneic stem cell transplantation. Concerns have been raised about a potentially increased cancer incidence in donors after donation, especially regarding haematological malignancies. In a prospective Swedish national cohort study, we studied the cancer incidence after donation in 1082 Swedish peripheral blood stem cell donors, donating between 1998 and 2014. The primary objective was to evaluate if the cancer incidence increased for donors treated with G-CSF. With a median follow-up time of 9.8 years, the incidence of haematological malignancies was 0.85 cases per 1000 person-years, and did not significantly differ from the incidence in age-, sex- and residence-matched population controls (hazard ratio 1.70, 95% confidence interval (CI) 0.79"“3.64, p value 0.17), bone marrow donors or non-donating siblings. The total cancer incidence for peripheral blood stem cell donors was 6.0 cases per 1000 person-years, equal to the incidence in matched population controls (hazard ratio 1.03, 95% CI 0.78"“1.36, p value 0.85), bone marrow donors or non-donating siblings. In this study of healthy peripheral blood stem cell donors, the cancer incidence was not increased after treatment with G-CSF.
CANCER
Seeking Alpha

Taysha Gene Therapies Gets A 'Thumbs Up'

Shares of biopharmaceutical concern Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (TSHA) have lost over 70% of their value from their $20 IPO priced in September 2020. "When your past shows up to haunt you, make sure it comes after supper so it doesn't ruin your whole day." - Jay Wickre. Today, we...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Selecta Revives MMA Gene Therapy Program After FDA Lifts Hold

Selecta CEO Carsten Brunn/courtesy Selecta Biosciences. Selecta Biosciences is poised to move forward with development efforts for its gene therapy program for methylmalonic academia (MMA) after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration lifted the hold on its clinical trial on March 9. The change was highlighted alongside the announcement of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Aberrant protein networks in Alzheimer disease

Use of a proteomics approach has demonstrated that changes in protein expression association with Alzheimer disease are not always reflected in changes in RNA levels, highlighting the importance of directly studying proteomic changes to a full understanding of Alzheimer disease pathogenesis. Van Cauwenberghe, C., Van Broeckhoven, C. & Sleegers, K....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction to: Plectin ensures intestinal epithelial integrity and protects colon against colitis

The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake in the affiliations. The affiliation of co-author Petra Buresova with Charles University was inadvertently omitted. The corrected author affiliation should be split as follows:. Laboratory of Integrative Biology, Institute of Molecular Genetics of the Czech Academy of Sciences, Prague, Czech...
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Cell Therapy Improves Symptoms of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

A clinical trial at UC Davis Health and six other sites showed that a cellular therapy offers promise for patients with late-stage Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a rare genetic disorder causing muscle loss and physical impairments in young people. The therapy appears to be safe and effective in stopping the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Impact of maintenance therapy post autologous stem cell transplantation for multiple myeloma in early and delayed transplant

Based on phase 3 trials, maintenance therapy after autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) has become the standard of care in multiple myeloma (MM). We examined the trends in maintenance therapy in a large group of patients (2530) transplanted at a single institution over two decades. Majority (n"‰="‰1958; 77%) had an ASCT within 12 months of diagnosis (early ASCT). Maintenance was employed in 39% of the patients; 42% among early ASCT and 30.5% among delayed ASCT. Most common maintenance approach was an IMiD (61%), followed by a PI (31%), or a PI"‰+"‰IMiD (4%). Patients with high-risk FISH received PI-based maintenance more frequently. The PFS was superior with maintenance (36 vs. 22 months, p"‰<"‰0.001); 37 vs. 25 months for early ASCT (p"‰<"‰0.001) and 29 vs. 17 months for delayed ASCT (p"‰="‰0.0008). OS from ASCT was higher with maintenance for the whole cohort at 93 vs. 73 months (p"‰<"‰0.001). OS from diagnosis was also better for the whole cohort with maintenance therapy, 112 vs. 93 months (p"‰<"‰0.001). The improvement in PFS and OS was seen in high-risk and standard risk disease. The experience with maintenance therapy post ASCT for myeloma in a non-clinical trial setting confirms the findings from the phase 3 trials.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Engineered barriers regulate osteoblast cell migration in vertical direction

Considering cell migration is essential for understanding physiological processes and diseases. The vertical migration of cells in three dimensions is vital, but most previous studies on cell migration have only focused on two-dimensional horizontal migration. In this paper, cell migration in the vertical direction was studied. Barriers with a height of 1, 5, 10, and 25Â Âµm with grating and arrows in channels as guiding patterns were fabricated. The effects of barrier height and guiding patterns on the vertical migration of MC3T3 cells were explored. The study revealed that taller barriers hinder vertical migration of MC3T3 cells, whereas grating and arrows in channels promote it. The time-lapse and micrograph images showed that as the barrier height increased, the cell climbing angle along the barrier sidewall decreased, and the time taken to climb over the barrier increased. These results indicate that taller barriers increase the difficulty of vertical migration by MC3T3 cells. To promote the vertical migration of MC3T3 cells, 10Â Âµm tall barriers with 18Â° and 40Â° sloped sidewalls were fabricated. For barriers with 18Â° sloped sidewalls, the probability for MC3T3 cells to climb up and down the 10Â Âµm tall barriers was 40.6% and 20.3%, respectively; this is much higher than the migration probability over vertical barriers. This study shows topographic guidance on the vertical migration of MC3T3 cells and broadens the understanding of cell migration in the vertical direction.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Knowledge, attitudes and preferences regarding reproductive genetic carrier screening among reproductive-aged men and women in Flanders (Belgium)

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Through carrier screening couples at-risk of conceiving a child with an autosomal recessive or X-linked condition can be identified prior to conception. The aim of this study was to assess knowledge, attitudes and preferences regarding reproductive genetic carrier screening (RGCS) among reproductive-aged men and women in Flanders (Belgium). Women and men of reproductive age visiting their pharmacist were invited to answer a self-administered questionnaire. Prior to filling in the questionnaire, participants were asked to read an information leaflet explaining some key concepts about RGCS. Our sample included 387 individuals of reproductive age, of which 68.5% were female and 31.5% were male. Most of the participants were below 34 years old (72.9%), didn't have children (68.6%) and were currently in a relationship (69.1%). Offering RGCS to couples that want to have children was found acceptable by 86% of participants. However, fewer participants would consider RGCS for themselves in the future (61%). We observed a positive correlation between attitude score/knowledge score and the intention to have RGCS. Half of the participants (50.9%) preferred the disclosure of individual test results. Most of participants indicated that RGCS should be offered through the gynecologist (81.1%), followed by the GP (71.5%) and the Centre for Human Genetics (64.8%). About 68.9% of participants were willing to pay out-of-pocket for an RGCS test. We recommend that RGCS should ideally be implemented through a tailored implementation strategy whereby individual needs and preferences can be taken into account.
WORLD

