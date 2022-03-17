ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

San Jose Sharks at Los Angeles Kings: NHL Betting Picks, Predictions and Tips - March 17

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

The Los Angeles Kings host the San Jose Sharks on Thursday March 17th, 10:10pm ET at Crypto.com Arena in NHL Regular-season play. The Los Angeles Kings are favored in the matchup, with the moneyline...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Kopitar, Kings get back on track in 3-0 win over Sharks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anze Kopitar scored on the power play, Cal Petersen made 29 saves and the Los Angeles Kings beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0. Phillip Danault and Adrian Kempe each scored a goal, Sean Durzi had two assists, and the Kings avoided being swept in the four-game season series against the Sharks. James Reimer allowed two goals on 26 shots, and the Sharks had their four-game point streak snapped. San Jose was called for a season-high six penalties.
NHL
ClutchPoints

3 trades Kings need to make at NHL trade deadline

The Los Angeles Kings are on the verge of making it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2019. Barring any disaster down the stretch of the regular season, NHL fans are going to see the Kings bless the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with their royal presence. But can the Kings go deep in the postseason? At the moment, the Kings have over 95% chance of securing a playoff ticket. Making the playoff cut is simply not enough to fill the appetite of their fans yearning for the team’s glory days in the 2010s. If the Kings are to make waves in the playoffs, they likely have to pull some strings ahead of the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline.
NHL
NBC Sports

Bruins land top-four defenseman in blockbuster trade with Ducks

The Boston Bruins have awoken from their pre-NHL trade deadline slumber in a big way. The Bruins acquired defenseman Hampus Lindholm from the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday in a blockbuster trade that was first reported by ESPN's Kevin Weekes. Here are the full terms of the deal, per the team:
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Couture
NHL

Minnesota Wild Acquires Forward Nicolas Deslauriers from Anaheim Ducks

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired forward Nicolas Deslauriers (pronounced NIH-koh-las duh-LOHR-ree-AY) from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for a third round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Deslauriers, 31 (2/22/91), collected 10 points (5-5=10), 90...
NHL
Reuters

Valeri Nichushkin's two goals lead Avs' victory over Sharks

Valeri Nichushkin scored two goals and Cale Makar had a goal and two assists to lead the visiting Colorado Avalanche to a 5-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Friday. Nazem Kadri and Darren Helm also scored goals, Nathan MacKinnon dished out three assists and Paval Francouz made 25 saves for Colorado, which won its third straight game. Mikko Rantanen also had two assists for the Avalanche, who now have 93 points, tops in the NHL.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sharks#The San Jose Sharks#The Los Angeles Kings#Crypto Com Arena
NBC Sports

Momentum halts as Hertl, Sharks come up empty vs. Kings

Positive vibes surrounded the Sharks as they ventured out for a one-game road trip to face the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night. San Jose had earned at least one point in four straight tilts, including back-to-back wins over the Kings the week prior. And after months of trade speculation, the Sharks inked their centerman Tomas Hertl to an eight-year contract extension Wednesday.
NHL
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Maple Leafs vs. Predators prediction, odds pick and more – 3/19/2022

The Nashville Predators will play host to the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight for a fairly good matchup. This will be the second meeting between these teams this year as the Maple Leafs won the first matchup back in November. The Maple Leafs are currently third in the Atlantic Division while the Predators are in fourth in the Central Division. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Maple Leafs-Predators prediction and pick.
NHL
Reuters

Penguins dominate third period to coast past Coyotes

Sidney Crosby scored twice and Evgeni Malkin once in the third period Saturday to give the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins a 4-1 win over Arizona Coyotes in Glendale, Ariz. Kasperi Kapanen also scored for the Penguins, who have won four of their past five games. Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry improved to...
NHL
NHL

Projected Lineup: March 17 vs. Pittsburgh

----- Pavel Buchnevich will return to the lineup Thursday when the Blues host the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7 p.m. at Enterprise Center (BSMW, 101 ESPN). Buchnevich, who took a high hit from Ottawa Senators forward Austin Watson late in the March 8 game, has practiced with the team in each of the last two days and is good to go after missing three games with an upper-body injury.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders vs. Stars

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (25-24-9) VS DALLAS STARS (33-23-3) 2:00 PM ET | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. The New York Islanders look to extend their point streak to six games (4-0-1) as they take on the Dallas Stars in a Saturday matinee at UBS Arena. The game will be the first leg of a back-to-back set.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Dallas Stars Game Day: 3/19/22 @ New York Islanders

Following a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory over the Montreal Canadiens, the Dallas Stars now embark on a rare back-to-back matinee weekend, beginning on Saturday against the New York Islanders. This will be their first trip to Long Island since Feb. 4 2020 and first time seeing the brand new UBS Arena, which will play host to ‘Nickelodeon Day’ on Saturday.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Final Visit to Gila River, Penguins Gm 63: Lines, Notes & What to Watch

The Pittsburgh Penguins (37-16-9) make their final trip to the Gila River Arena to face the perennially hapless Arizona Coyotes (20-36-4) on Saturday afternoon. Next season, Arizona will begin a three-year residency in a 5,000 seat college hockey arena at Arizona State. The Penguins have won three of their last four, only losing to the Nashville Predators despite significantly outshooting and chancing them.
NHL
NBC Sports

Bruins-Jets takeaways: Taylor Hall secures late win over Winnipeg

Equal parts dominant and frustrating at various points of the game, the Boston Bruins are nonetheless back in the win column following a 4-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night. Brad Marchand and Trent Frederic helped the Bruins to a 2-0 lead, which evaporated briefly in the third...
NHL
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Kings vs. Golden Knights prediction, odds pick and more – 3/19/2022

The Los Angeles Kings will take a trip out to the desert to take on their Pacific Division rival in the Vegas Golden Knights. The Kings are currently in second place in the Pacific Division with 76 points, trying to hold that lead here tonight, but the Knights are barely in the second wild-card spot with 70 points. Who is going to win tonight to help their own playoff credentials? It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Kings-Golden Knights prediction and pick.
NHL
Yardbarker

Peter DeBoer says Jack Eichel’s injury is a 'huge concern'

The Vegas Golden Knights finally won a game on Thursday, but it came at a cost. The team picked up a 5-3 win over the Florida Panthers, putting an end to a five-game losing streak that ultimately saw them dip to ninth in the Western Conference in terms of points percentage.
NHL
Yardbarker

Blues Shopping Jordan Binnington Ahead of Trade Deadline

According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, St. Louis Blues’ GM Doug Armstrong has contacted teams “perceived to be active on goaltending market and pitched the 2019 Stanley Cup champion as a potential solution to their problems.” Seravalli adds, “We’re told there has not been much traction if any.”
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy