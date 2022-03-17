San Jose Sharks at Los Angeles Kings: NHL Betting Picks, Predictions and Tips - March 17

The Los Angeles Kings are on the verge of making it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2019. Barring any disaster down the stretch of the regular season, NHL fans are going to see the Kings bless the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with their royal presence. But can the Kings go deep in the postseason? At the moment, the Kings have over 95% chance of securing a playoff ticket. Making the playoff cut is simply not enough to fill the appetite of their fans yearning for the team’s glory days in the 2010s. If the Kings are to make waves in the playoffs, they likely have to pull some strings ahead of the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline.

NHL ・ 16 HOURS AGO