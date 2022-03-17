ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Holiday World Hiring Event in Owensboro, Kentucky

By Erin Grant
WOMI Owensboro
WOMI Owensboro
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Job seekers, are you ready for some summer fun? Holiday World and Splashin' Safari will be hosting a hiring event this evening right here in Owensboro. The Santa Claus, Indiana park is looking to fill over 2,200 positions this summer, and here's some good news, they are increasing their starting wages...

womiowensboro.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOMI Owensboro

Get Your Fish Fry On in the Owensboro Kentucky Area

A couple of Fridays ago, I went in search of fish. Not the kind you catch, well, I guess in a sense you catch it, but the kind that's all battered up and ready to serve. I don't cook, we all know this, so I was checking out the various restaurant drive-thrus and they were busy, busy. So I gave up, but then I remembered all the church fish fries during Lent and I'm ready to cast my line again.
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Kentucky Oddities Shop Sells Fossilized Dinosaur Poop

Holy crap! Seriously, though we are talking about poop over here and I am going to do my best to keep my toilet humor at bay but the truth is, on the inside, I am a twelve-year-old child that still laughs at fart jokes. That means I can't promise that there won't be bad jokes ahead too, but I will doo my best. *I'm sorry!*
HENDERSON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Santa Claus, IN
Lifestyle
State
Kentucky State
Owensboro, KY
Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
City
Santa Claus, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
WOMI Owensboro

Evansville’s River City Pride Currently Accepting Vendors for 2022 Pride Festival

The River City Pride Parade and Festival are making their glorious and colorful return to Evansville for 2022 hosted by River City Pride!. River City Pride is Evansville's newest LGBTQIA+ organization. At River City Pride the focus is on uniting, educating, and serving the community. River City Pride is currently in the planning process to host the 2022 Pride Festival and Parade.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Want Exotic Plants For Your Home? Evansville Zoo Will Be Hosting an Exotic Plant Sale

If you want some exotic plants for your home, look no further than the plant sale at Mesker Park Zoo. I wish I had a green thumb. I don't know about you, but when it comes to plants I have the opposite of a green thumb. Listen, I keep getting gifted succulents, which I love, but I can't even keep them alive. My husband put a succulent moratorium on me, because I can't keep them alive, and do you know how much maintenance succulents require? Like barely any. So anyway all of this is to say if you have a green thumb, I am very jealous and would like to learn the ways.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Indiana Becoming Midwest Mountain Biking Destination as Popularity Grows

Indiana is becoming a midwestern destination for fans of mountain biking with more than 600 miles of mountain bike trails, with more planned in the future. There are more than 600 miles of trails for mountain bike enthusiasts to enjoy in the Hoosier state. Whether you need a more moderate and mild biking experience or you are up for a challenge, there is something for everyone in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday World#Amusement Park#Hampton Inn Suites
WOMI Owensboro

Boys & Girls Club of Evansville Offers Daily Activities During Spring Break in Southern Indiana

For most young people in the Evansville area, Spring Break is from March 21-25. To those of you who are heading out of town or have plans, I say "Awesome, have a great time!" This article really isn't for you. If you fall into the other category - those of us who will be stuck at work all week - this article might just be for you. Actually, this information is directed at those of you with kids at home, who will be out of school with nothing to do.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Gaming Tables Left Behind At Former Iowa Catfish Bend Casino

Who remembers the Catfish Casino Boat? Have you ever wondered what happened to the famous boat on the water?. The famous Catfish Bend Casino (that I remember anyway) would travel to and from Fort Madison Iowa to Burlington., I remember on my 21-birthday my parents took me to the casino where I played penny slots for hours. The casino on the river started in 1994 and ran until 2007. From what I remember the first and second floors had several bars, all of the gambling tables, and slot machines. The third floor was the main restaurant and banquet hall.
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Amazon
WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro’s ROMP Festival Announces 2022 Lineup

After pushing last year's festival back to September due to COVID, Owensboro's ROMP Festival returns to its summer timeframe with this year's event scheduled to take place June 22nd through 25th at Yellow Creek Park. As always, this year's event will feature four days full of fantastic bluegrass music for you to enjoy, and now we know exactly who will be playing that fantastic bluegrass music with the release of the festival's full lineup.
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Indiana Mansion With Bridgerton Vibes, Will Get You Ready For Season 2 – SEE INSIDE

Oh Bridgerton, how I've missed you. The mega successful Netflix series is set to return to all of us hopeless romantics this month. And, I am so ready. Although we will not be seeing the Duke this season, Bridgerton still promises to be just as hot and steamy. centered around the oldest Bridgerton sister, Daphne, and her season to find a husband. Most of us couldn't get enough of the magic and heat between the main characters Daphne and her handsome duke, Simon. The chemistry between the two actors, Phoebe Dynevor and Rege Jean Page was electrifying. I have to admit, I wold rewind quite a bit to enjoy some of their scenes a little more. We could all fell the heat of their courtship and discovery come through he screens on our television.
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Kentucky Anglers Land Massive Catfish While Fishing on the Ohio River [PICS]

If you fish, what is the biggest fish you ever caught? I guarantee you it was bigger than mine. I don't fish, but not because I don't like or don't think it's worth my time. I just never have and don't have the equipment. Anyway, the biggest I ever caught was no bigger than the palm of my hand. I was three years old and fishing in a stream in New Mexico. I don't remember it, but I've seen the pictures. As an adult, large turtles kept me from catching anything.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Folks Have Been Wondering About the Owensboro, Kentucky Grandy’s — Still Closed After Three Months

This just goes to show you how little time I spend on South Frederica Street these days; I had no idea the Owensboro Grandy's was temporarily closed. And yes, if you do a Google search on it, you will see "TEMPORARILY CLOSED" below a map TO and pictures OF the restaurant. When you drive by the self-described down-home chain, it doesn't look like anything's wrong other than the fact that there are no vehicles present at times when it would normally be open.
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro, KY
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy