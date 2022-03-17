ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kevin Durant Opens Up On Conversation With Kyrie Irving About Vaccination: "I Gave Him How I Felt About It And We Talked About It, But That's Ultimately His Decision."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
fadeawayworld.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brooklyn Nets started the 2021-22 NBA season as the odds-on-favorite to win the 2022 NBA Championship. However, the season has not gone as planned for them. They lost star player James Harden after he forced his way to Philadelphia to play with Joel Embiid, mainly because of the uncertain availability...

fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 44

Guest
3d ago

STOP PRESSING THAT MAN ABOUT HIS MEDICAL DECISION!! HE’S ALIVE AND WELL!! His decision worked for him!! Natural immune system function WORKS!! Thousands of years of efficacy, END THE PERSECUTION OF NATURAL!! 🚫💉🐀🖕 IF HE DIES OR IS DISABLED FROM GENE THERAPY INJECTION SIDE EFFECTS NONE OF YOU ARE GOING TO TAKE CARE OF HIS FAMILY! NO MEANS NO!! 🚫💉🐀🖕

Reply(3)
45
cope
3d ago

As a man who has had the vaccine and a heart attack afterwards. I have a lot of respect for Irving now. Keep up the good fight. I’m never taking another booster or covid “vaccine” again.

Reply(11)
31
corey bkguy
3d ago

just like the CDC, and fauci ,you make no sense. because unvaccinated players from other teams,cities are allowed to play in brooklyn . NOW MAKE THAT MAKE SENSE

Reply
13
NBA
