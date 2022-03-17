Kevin Durant Opens Up On Conversation With Kyrie Irving About Vaccination: "I Gave Him How I Felt About It And We Talked About It, But That's Ultimately His Decision."

The NBA star decided to speak on how he's handled their divorce, which involves being of support, sans judgment, to both his mom and dad. When it was revealed that former NBA player Dell and wife Sonya Curry were calling it quits after more than 30 years, and doing so in a less than amicable way, people had plenty of thoughts. One of them was, how does their split impact their well-known adult children? Sure, Stephen, Seth, and younger sister Sydel are all married with children of their own, but you never get too old to have feelings about watching your parents break up.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 27 DAYS AGO