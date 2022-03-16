ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Navy Taps Charles River Analytics to Develop Tools to Boost Deep Reinforcement Learning

By Nichols Martin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles River Analytics has secured $3 million award to develop tools that can help the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps better understand deep reinforcement learning, a machine learning technique restrained by obstacles associated with unclear...

