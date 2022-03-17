City Accepting Proposals for Development of 12 Single-Family Homes in Ole Asheboro

The Planning Department, in conjunction with the Greensboro Housing Development Partnership, is now accepting proposals for single-family home development of 12 properties within the Ole Asheboro Redevelopment Area.

The 12 sites, highlighted in this Property Portfolio, are scattered among the area and their development is part of a focused redevelopment effort by the City and community residents.

Gap financing of up to $50,000 per lot is available upon successful demonstration of a gap in the development budget. All information, including how to request gap financing and how to demonstrate a gap in the development budget, can be found in the Request for Proposal (RFP) document. This RFP will remain open until all lots have been developed.

Price of the properties will be determined by a certified appraiser according to fair market value.

Questions? Contact planning’s Hart Crane at 336-373-2748 or by email.