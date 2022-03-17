ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, MN

Schultz and Jimmies advance to Sweet 16

arlingtonmnnews.com
 4 days ago

Sibley East graduate Devon Schultz and the varsity men’s basketball team at the...

arlingtonmnnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized 'after experiencing flu-like symptoms'

(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, DC, on Friday evening "after experiencing flu-like symptoms," the court's public information office said Sunday evening. "He underwent tests, was diagnosed with an infection, and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics," the court's press...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials defiantly rejected a Russian demand that their forces in Mariupol lay down arms and raise white flags Monday in exchange for safe passage out of the besieged strategic port city. Even as Russia intensified its attempt to pummel Mariupol into surrender, its offensive...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana College Sports
Local
Montana Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
County
Sibley County, MN
Helena, MT
College Sports
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Helena, MT
Sports
City
Arlington, MN
Local
Minnesota College Sports
Helena, MT
Basketball
Local
Montana Basketball
Local
Minnesota College Basketball
State
Montana State
City
Helena, MT
Sibley County, MN
Sports
Local
Montana College Basketball
NBC News

U.S. Marines who perished in Norway helicopter crash identified

Four U.S. Marines killed when a helicopter crashed in Norway last week during a joint training exercise with NATO allies were identified Sunday. In a statement, the U.S. Marines Corps identified the deceased: Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Capt. Ross A. Reynolds of Leominster, Mass.; Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy of Cambridge, Ohio; and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore of Catlettsburg, Kentucky.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Hill

Hong Kong relaxing pandemic restrictions after backlash

Hong Kong announced Monday that it will relax pandemic restrictions including flight bans on certain countries and quarantine time for travelers amid intense backlash. The city's leader, Carrie Lam, said Hong Kong will ease restrictions on flights from nine countries — including Australia, Canada, France, India, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Britain and the U.S. — from April 1, The Associated Press reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

US says Myanmar repression of Muslim Rohingya is genocide

WASHINGTON (AP) — Violent repression of the largely Muslim Rohingya population in Myanmar amounts to genocide, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday, a declaration intended to both generate international pressure and lay the groundwork for potential legal action. Authorities made the determination based on confirmed accounts of...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jimmies#Sibley East#Lewis Clark State#The Arlington Enterprise
The Hill

David Beckham turns over Instagram account to doctor in Ukraine

David Beckham on Sunday handed his social media channels including his Instagram and Facebook feeds to a Ukrainian doctor to share what life is like in a perinatal hospital in Kharkiv, Ukraine amid the Russian invasion of the country. The soccer superstar, who has 71.6 million followers on Instagram, turned...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy