Schultz and Jimmies advance to Sweet 16

Hong Kong announced Monday that it will relax pandemic restrictions including flight bans on certain countries and quarantine time for travelers amid intense backlash. The city's leader, Carrie Lam, said Hong Kong will ease restrictions on flights from nine countries — including Australia, Canada, France, India, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Britain and the U.S. — from April 1, The Associated Press reported.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 HOUR AGO