A recent JAMA article discussed the role of caregiver vaccination status in pediatric hospitals and ethics of exclusion. Spring is here and COVID is gone? Not exactly. In fact, the numbers are climbing in Europe and China at alarming rates, which means that those rapid relaxation of public health efforts, like masking, testing, and vaccination requirements, may just be biting us. Now more than ever we are working to continue protection against SARS-CoV-2 while seeking to find a middle ground in public health mandates.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO