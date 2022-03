V Fixmer-Oraiz of Iowa City has announced they’re running for one of the two open seats on the Johnson County Board of Supervisors in the Democratic Primary on June 7. The Press-Citizen reports that Fixmer-Oraiz is a 10-year resident of Iowa City and the CEO and founder of Astig Planning, a firm that focuses on climate change impacts and social and racial justice. They hope to bring that experience to the board, focusing on “underestimated community members” and making sure the people that projects are planned for are included in the process.

JOHNSON COUNTY, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO