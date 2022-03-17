On-surface polyarylene synthesis by cycloaromatization of isopropyl substituents

The aim of this study was to produce Bi2O3 nanowires using a combination of sol"“gel process and electrospinning methods and a solution based on a 13% solution of polyacrylonitrile (PAN) in N,N-dimethylformamide (DMF) containing 1.5Â g of bismuth (III) nitrate pentahydrate (Bi(NO3)3Â·5H2O). The obtained fibrous composite mats were dried at room temperature for 24Â h followed by the calcination process in air at two different temperatures of 400Â Â°C and 600Â Â°C. Analysis of the morphology of the fabricated Bi2O3 nanomaterials based on TEM images showed that the obtained ceramic structures could be classified as one-dimensional Bi2O3 nanostructures, with the sizes of the presented structures being 260Â nm, 125Â nm and 200Â nm for diameter, and 5.5Î¼m , 2 Î¼m and 2.125 Î¼m for length, respectively. Moreover, further analysis of the morphology of the obtained Bi2O3 nanostructures with the use of SEM showed that their diameters ranged from 150 to 500Â nm when a calcination temperature of 400Â Â°C was employed, while Bi2O3 nanowires with diameters ranging from 150 to 450Â nm were obtained at 600Â Â°C. To analyse the chemical composition and oscillatory transitions of atoms vibrating between the oscillatory levels in the molecules of the produced 1D nanostructures, and to determine the functional groups existing therein, EDX and FTIR were used. Transmission peaks in FTIR spectra recorded for wave numbers in the range of 400"“4000Â cm-1 were due to the presence of vibrations in Bi"“O bonds, which correspond to the structure of Bi2O3. In addition, a detailed analysis of optical constants of one-dimensional Bi2O3 nanostructures fabricated using a combination of sol"“gel process, electrospinning and calcination methods has been presented in this paper for the first time. Optical studies based on the recorded UV"“Vis spectra showed that the obtained Bi2O3 nanowires were characterized by sharp absorption edges of radiation in the near-ultraviolet range, with sharp absorption edges falling at wavelengths of 400Â nm, regardless of the applied temperature during the calcination process. The study of optical constants showed that the Bi2O3 nanostructures exhibited refractive indices of 2.62 and 2.53 at temperatures of 400Â Â°C and 600Â Â°C, respectively, while dielectric constants were 6.87 and 6.42, respectively. The final stage of the study was the determination of the width of energy gaps of the produced bismuth oxide nanostructures, which were found to be 3.19 and 2.97Â eV, respectively. The presented results of morphology and optical properties of the obtained one-dimensional Bi2O3 semiconductor nanostructures indicate a potential possibility to apply this type of materials for the production of a new generation of dye-sensitized photovoltaic cells (DSSCs).

