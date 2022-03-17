ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

On-surface polyarylene synthesis by cycloaromatization of isopropyl substituents

By Amogh Kinikar
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImmobilization of organic molecules on metal surfaces and their coupling via thermally induced C"“C bond formation is an important technique in organic and polymer synthesis. Using this approach, insoluble and reactive carbon nanostructures can be synthesized and the reactions monitored in situ using scanning probe microscopy methods. The diversity of conceivable...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Experimental and theoretical study on the corrosion inhibition of mild steel by nonanedioic acid derivative in hydrochloric acid solution

The corrosion performance of mild steel (MS) in 1M HCl solution was examined by weight loss (WL), potentiodynamic polarization (PDP), electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS), electrochemical frequency modulation (EFM), and open circuit potential (OCP) measurements in the absence and presence of nonanedihydrazide. PDP measurements indicated that nonanedihydrazide acts as a mixed inhibitor due to its adsorption on the MS surface, exhibiting an inhibition efficiency of more than 97%. The surface morphology investigation of the protective layer on the MS surface confirmed that adsorption of nonanedihydrazide molecules occurred via chemical adsorption following Langmuir's isotherm model. The effect of temperature on the corrosion performance in the presence of nonanedihydrazide was investigated in the range of 303"“333Â K, showing that the inhibition efficiency increased with an increase in the inhibitor concentration and decreased with an increase in temperature. A new green corrosion inhibitor was synthesised and theoretical computations were conducted to completely understand the inhibition mechanism. Nonanedihydrazide molecules were investigated by DFT (density functional theory) using the B3LYP functional to evaluate the relationship of corrosion inhibition performance and the molecular structure. The computed theoretical parameters presented significant support for understanding the inhibitive mechanism revealed by the inhibitory molecules and are in good agreement with WL, PDP, EIS, (EFM), and OCP results.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Kansl1 haploinsufficiency impairs autophagosome-lysosome fusion and links autophagic dysfunction with Koolen-de Vries syndrome in mice

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28613-0, published online 17 February 2022. In this article, the funding from National Key Research and Development Project of China (2021YFA1300200) was omitted. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Ting Li, Dingyi Lu, Chengcheng Yao. Affiliations. State Key...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Automated synthesis and characterization techniques for solar fuel production

Solar fuel production provides a sustainable route towards simultaneous energy harvesting and storage. However, this technology is hampered by the complexity and slow manual screening of the chemical design space to find suitable catalytic and light-harvesting materials. One solution is offered by automation, which has begun changing the landscape of material discovery and energy research.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

High prevalence of intrathecal IgA synthesis in multiple sclerosis patients

The detection of intrathecal IgA synthesis (IAS) in multiple sclerosis (MS) could be underestimated. To assess it, we develop a highly sensitive assay based on isoelectric focusing (IEF). 151 MS patients and 53 controls with different neurological diseases were recruited. IgA concentration was analyzed using a newly developed in house ELISA. IgA oligoclonal bands to detect IAS were determined by IEF. Most individuals showed an IgA concentration within normal range in serum samples (90.69%) but 31.37% of individuals had a IgA concentration below the normal range in the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF). No significant differences were observed between MS and control groups, neither in CSF nor in serum. The new IEF was more sensitive than those previously described (0.01Â mg/dl of IgA), and clearly identified patients with and without IAS, that was not related with IgA concentration. Using IEF, MS patients showed higher percentage of IAS-IEF (43.00%) than the control group (16.98) (p"‰="‰0.001). The incidence was especially higher in patients with clinically isolated syndrome (66.00%). The new IFE demonstrated a higher percentage of IAS in MS patients than assumed in the past. The presence of IAS-IEF in MS is higher than in other neurological diseases.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bjork
Nature.com

Controlling ferroelectricity below the surface

Optical control of material properties is usually limited to the region that absorbs the light. Coupling to lattice vibrations that travel close to the speed of light allows ultrafast modulation of polarization deep inside a ferroelectric material. Quantum materials exhibit many intriguing properties that arise from complex interactions between electronic,...
PHYSICS
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

NATO flexes its muscles on Putin's doorstep: Alliance sends 30,000 troops, 50 vessels and 200 aircraft to Russian-neighbour Norway for military drills

NATO has sent tens of thousands of troops, including Royal Marines, an aircraft carrier, a destroyer ship and a nuclear-powered attack submarine to Norway, which borders Russia. Troops from 28 countries in Europe and North America are taking part in an exercise lasting around a month, which began in northern...
MILITARY
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poly#Organic Chemistry#Materials Science#Access Options
Daily Mail

Head of Russia's space program posts sinister video threatening to LEAVE BEHIND US astronaut, 55, aboard International Space Station and only fly home his cosmonauts on March 30 because of Biden's sanctions over Ukraine invasion

Russia's space program has apparently threatened to leave an American astronaut aboard the International Space Station as it comes crashing down to Earth in a video shared by Russian state media outlet RIA Novosti. Mark Vande Hei, a married 55-year-old father of two from Texas, is scheduled to return to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

The surface of Mercury is covered in diamonds

As the closest planet to the Sun, Mercury is undoubtedly one of the most intriguing planets in the solar system. Compared to our comprehension of the Moon and Mars, not much is known about this planet with a hostile environment. Mercury's crust is mostly in the form of graphite, a...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Switzerland
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Chemistry
NewsBreak
Google
Country
China
NewsBreak
Laboratories
dornob.com

Teen Famous for Antagonizing Elon Musk is Now Tracking the Private Jets of Russian Oligarchs

Where are the private jets of Russian oligarchs at this very moment? To find out, all you have to do is check the Twitter account of @RUOligarchJets, run by the very same teenager who tracked Elon Musk’s private plane and publicized its location in real time. Jack Sweeney, a 19-year-old freshman at the University of Central Florida, set up the automated account to help increase the pressure on Russia’s richest citizens in the hope that they’ll push Vladimir Putin to end the invasion of Ukraine.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nature.com

Synthesis of 1D BiO nanostructures from hybrid electrospun fibrous mats and their morphology, structure, optical and electrical properties

The aim of this study was to produce Bi2O3 nanowires using a combination of sol"“gel process and electrospinning methods and a solution based on a 13% solution of polyacrylonitrile (PAN) in N,N-dimethylformamide (DMF) containing 1.5Â g of bismuth (III) nitrate pentahydrate (Bi(NO3)3Â·5H2O). The obtained fibrous composite mats were dried at room temperature for 24Â h followed by the calcination process in air at two different temperatures of 400Â Â°C and 600Â Â°C. Analysis of the morphology of the fabricated Bi2O3 nanomaterials based on TEM images showed that the obtained ceramic structures could be classified as one-dimensional Bi2O3 nanostructures, with the sizes of the presented structures being 260Â nm, 125Â nm and 200Â nm for diameter, and 5.5Î¼m , 2 Î¼m and 2.125 Î¼m for length, respectively. Moreover, further analysis of the morphology of the obtained Bi2O3 nanostructures with the use of SEM showed that their diameters ranged from 150 to 500Â nm when a calcination temperature of 400Â Â°C was employed, while Bi2O3 nanowires with diameters ranging from 150 to 450Â nm were obtained at 600Â Â°C. To analyse the chemical composition and oscillatory transitions of atoms vibrating between the oscillatory levels in the molecules of the produced 1D nanostructures, and to determine the functional groups existing therein, EDX and FTIR were used. Transmission peaks in FTIR spectra recorded for wave numbers in the range of 400"“4000Â cm-1 were due to the presence of vibrations in Bi"“O bonds, which correspond to the structure of Bi2O3. In addition, a detailed analysis of optical constants of one-dimensional Bi2O3 nanostructures fabricated using a combination of sol"“gel process, electrospinning and calcination methods has been presented in this paper for the first time. Optical studies based on the recorded UV"“Vis spectra showed that the obtained Bi2O3 nanowires were characterized by sharp absorption edges of radiation in the near-ultraviolet range, with sharp absorption edges falling at wavelengths of 400Â nm, regardless of the applied temperature during the calcination process. The study of optical constants showed that the Bi2O3 nanostructures exhibited refractive indices of 2.62 and 2.53 at temperatures of 400Â Â°C and 600Â Â°C, respectively, while dielectric constants were 6.87 and 6.42, respectively. The final stage of the study was the determination of the width of energy gaps of the produced bismuth oxide nanostructures, which were found to be 3.19 and 2.97Â eV, respectively. The presented results of morphology and optical properties of the obtained one-dimensional Bi2O3 semiconductor nanostructures indicate a potential possibility to apply this type of materials for the production of a new generation of dye-sensitized photovoltaic cells (DSSCs).
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Synthesis of highly congested Î±-amino acids and peptides

A method for the synthesis of sterically congested Î±-amino acids and peptides using amino acid Schiff bases and hydrocarbons is developed. A superior helix-stabilizing effect of highly congested unnatural Î±-amino acids is demonstrated by circular dichroism measurements of synthesized peptides.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Experimental protection of quantum coherence by using a phase-tunable image drive

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-77047-5, published online 10 December 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error. In the Results and discussion section, under the subheading 'Qubit dynamics',. "The general condition is \(F_{R} = n\Delta ,n \in N\) showing a comensurate motion of the qubit and \(h_{i}\) on...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Integration of experimental data and use of automated fitting methods in developing protein force fields

The development of accurate protein force fields has been the cornerstone of molecular simulations for the past 50 years. During this period, many lessons have been learned regarding the use of experimental target data and parameter fitting procedures. Here, we review recent advances in protein force field development. We discuss the recent emergence of polarizable force fields and the role of electronic polarization and areas in which additive force fields fall short. The use of automated fitting methods and the inclusion of additional experimental solution data during parametrization is discussed as a means to highlight possible routes to improve the accuracy of force fields even further.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A tradeoff between physical encounters and consumption determines an optimal droplet size for microbial degradation of dispersed oil

Immiscible hydrocarbons occur in the ocean water column as droplets of varying diameters. Although microbial oil degradation is a central process in the remediation of hydrocarbon pollution in marine environments, the relationship between droplet size distribution and oil degradation rates by bacteria remains unclear, with a conflicting history of laboratory studies. Despite this knowledge gap, the use of chemical dispersants in oil spill response and mitigation is based on the rationale that increasing the surface-area-to-volume ratio of droplets will enhance net bacterial biodegradation rates. We demonstrate that this intuitive argument does not apply to most natural marine environments, where the abundance of oil droplets is much lower than in laboratory experiments and droplet-bacteria encounters are the limiting factor. We present a mechanistic encounter-consumption model to predict the characteristic time for oil degradation by marine bacteria as a function of the initial oil concentration, the distribution of droplet sizes, and the initial abundance of oil-degrading bacteria. We find that the tradeoff between the encounter time and the consumption time leads to an optimal droplet size larger than the average size generated by the application of dispersants. Reducing droplet size below this optimum can increase the persistence of oil droplets in the environment from weeks to years. The new perspective granted by this biophysical model of biodegradation that explicitly accounts for oil"“microbe encounters changes our understanding of biodegradation particularly in the deep ocean, where droplets are often small and oil concentrations low, and explains degradation rate discrepancies between laboratory and field studies.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

New Acetamidine Cu(II) Schiff base complex supported on magnetic nanoparticles pectin for the synthesis of triazoles using click chemistry

In this project, the new catalyst copper defines as Fe3O4@Pectin@(CH2)3-Acetamide-Cu(II) was successfully manufactured and fully characterized by different techniques, including FT-IR, XRD, TEM, FESEM, EDX, VSM, TGA, and ICP analysis. All results showed that copper was successfully supported on the polymer"coated magnetic nanoparticles. One of the most important properties of a catalyst is the ability to be prepared from simple materials such as pectin that's a biopolymer that is widely found in nature. The catalytic activity of Fe3O4@Pectin@(CH2)3-Acetamide-Cu(II) was examined in a classical, one pot, and the three-component reaction of terminal alkynes, alkyl halides, and sodium azide in water and observed, proceeding smoothly and completed in good yields and high regioselectivity. The critical potential interests of the present method include high yields, recyclability of catalyst, easy workup, using an eco-friendly solvent, and the ability to sustain a variety of functional groups, which give economical as well as ecological rewards. The capability of the nanocomposite was compared with previous works, and the nanocomposite was found more efficient, economical, and reproducible. Also, the catalyst can be easily removed from the reaction solution using an external magnet and reused for five runs without reduction in catalyst activity.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Exploring metallic and plastic 3D printed photochemical reactors for customizing chemical synthesis

Visible light photocatalysis is a rapidly developing branch of chemical synthesis with outstanding sustainable potential and improved reaction design. However, the challenge is that many particular chemical reactions may require dedicated tuned photoreactors to achieve maximal efficiency. This is a critical stumbling block unless the possibility for reactor design becomes available directly in the laboratories. In this work, customized laboratory photoreactors were developed with temperature stabilization and the ability to adapt different LED light sources of various wavelengths. We explore two important concepts for the design of photoreactors: reactors for performing multiple parallel experiments and reactors suitable for scale-up synthesis, allowing a rapid increase in the product amount. Reactors of the first type were efficiently made of metal using metal laser sintering, and reactors of the second type were successfully manufactured from plastic using fused filament fabrication. Practical evaluation has shown good accuracy of the temperature stabilization in the range typically required for organic synthesis for both types of reactors. Synthetic application of 3D printed reactors has shown good utility in test reactions-furan C"“H arylation and thiol-yne coupling. The critical effect of temperature stabilization was established for the furan arylation reaction: heating of the reaction mixture may lead to the total vanishing of photochemical effect.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy