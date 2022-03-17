ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Synthesis and characterization of CoFeFeO nanoparticles by anionic, cationic, and non-ionic surfactant templates via co-precipitation

By Kittipon Sangsuriyonk
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cobalt ferrite nanoparticles (CoxFe1âˆ’xFe2O4) were synthesized by the surfactant templated co-precipitation method using various surfactants namely sodium dodecyl sulfate (SDS), hexadecyltrimethylammonium bromide (CTAB), and Tween20. Under the substitution, the CoxFe1âˆ’xFe2O4 particles were synthesized at various Co2+ and Fe2+ mole ratios (x"‰="‰1, 0.6, 0.2, and 0) with the SDS. The cobalt...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

New Acetamidine Cu(II) Schiff base complex supported on magnetic nanoparticles pectin for the synthesis of triazoles using click chemistry

In this project, the new catalyst copper defines as Fe3O4@Pectin@(CH2)3-Acetamide-Cu(II) was successfully manufactured and fully characterized by different techniques, including FT-IR, XRD, TEM, FESEM, EDX, VSM, TGA, and ICP analysis. All results showed that copper was successfully supported on the polymer"coated magnetic nanoparticles. One of the most important properties of a catalyst is the ability to be prepared from simple materials such as pectin that's a biopolymer that is widely found in nature. The catalytic activity of Fe3O4@Pectin@(CH2)3-Acetamide-Cu(II) was examined in a classical, one pot, and the three-component reaction of terminal alkynes, alkyl halides, and sodium azide in water and observed, proceeding smoothly and completed in good yields and high regioselectivity. The critical potential interests of the present method include high yields, recyclability of catalyst, easy workup, using an eco-friendly solvent, and the ability to sustain a variety of functional groups, which give economical as well as ecological rewards. The capability of the nanocomposite was compared with previous works, and the nanocomposite was found more efficient, economical, and reproducible. Also, the catalyst can be easily removed from the reaction solution using an external magnet and reused for five runs without reduction in catalyst activity.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

New tool allows unprecedented modeling of magnetic nanoparticles

Researchers at North Carolina State University have developed a new computational tool that allows users to conduct simulations of multi-functional magnetic nanoparticles in unprecedented detail. The advance paves the way for new work aimed at developing magnetic nanoparticles for use in applications from drug delivery to sensor technologies. "Self-assembling magnetic...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Automated synthesis and characterization techniques for solar fuel production

Solar fuel production provides a sustainable route towards simultaneous energy harvesting and storage. However, this technology is hampered by the complexity and slow manual screening of the chemical design space to find suitable catalytic and light-harvesting materials. One solution is offered by automation, which has begun changing the landscape of material discovery and energy research.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Integration of experimental data and use of automated fitting methods in developing protein force fields

The development of accurate protein force fields has been the cornerstone of molecular simulations for the past 50 years. During this period, many lessons have been learned regarding the use of experimental target data and parameter fitting procedures. Here, we review recent advances in protein force field development. We discuss the recent emergence of polarizable force fields and the role of electronic polarization and areas in which additive force fields fall short. The use of automated fitting methods and the inclusion of additional experimental solution data during parametrization is discussed as a means to highlight possible routes to improve the accuracy of force fields even further.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surfactant#Ionic#Nanoparticles#Templates#Cofefeo#Dodecyl#Sds#Ctab#Tween20#Coxfe1#Cmc#Emu G#Actuator5
Nature.com

Experimental and theoretical study on the corrosion inhibition of mild steel by nonanedioic acid derivative in hydrochloric acid solution

The corrosion performance of mild steel (MS) in 1M HCl solution was examined by weight loss (WL), potentiodynamic polarization (PDP), electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS), electrochemical frequency modulation (EFM), and open circuit potential (OCP) measurements in the absence and presence of nonanedihydrazide. PDP measurements indicated that nonanedihydrazide acts as a mixed inhibitor due to its adsorption on the MS surface, exhibiting an inhibition efficiency of more than 97%. The surface morphology investigation of the protective layer on the MS surface confirmed that adsorption of nonanedihydrazide molecules occurred via chemical adsorption following Langmuir's isotherm model. The effect of temperature on the corrosion performance in the presence of nonanedihydrazide was investigated in the range of 303"“333Â K, showing that the inhibition efficiency increased with an increase in the inhibitor concentration and decreased with an increase in temperature. A new green corrosion inhibitor was synthesised and theoretical computations were conducted to completely understand the inhibition mechanism. Nonanedihydrazide molecules were investigated by DFT (density functional theory) using the B3LYP functional to evaluate the relationship of corrosion inhibition performance and the molecular structure. The computed theoretical parameters presented significant support for understanding the inhibitive mechanism revealed by the inhibitory molecules and are in good agreement with WL, PDP, EIS, (EFM), and OCP results.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Non-destructive OAM measurement via light"“matter interaction

The detection of orbital angular momentum usually relies on optical techniques, which modify the original beam to convert the information carried on its phase into a specific intensity distribution in output. Moreover, the exploitation of high-intensity beams can result destructive for standard optical elements and setups. A recent publication suggests a solution to overcome all those limitations, by probing highly-intense vortex pulses with a structured reference beam in a strong-field photoionization process.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Vertical MoS transistors with sub-1-nm gate lengths

Ultra-scaled transistors are of interest in the development of next-generation electronic devices1,2,3. Although atomically thin molybdenum disulfide (MoS2) transistors have been reported4, the fabrication of devices with gate lengths below 1"‰nm has been challenging5. Here we demonstrate side-wall MoS2 transistors with an atomically thin channel and a physicalÂ gate length of sub-1"‰nm using the edge of a graphene layer as the gate electrode. The approach uses large-area graphene and MoS2 films grown by chemical vapour deposition for the fabrication of side-wall transistors on a 2-inch wafer. These devices have On/Off ratios up to 1.02"‰Ã—"‰105 and subthreshold swing values down to 117"‰mV"‰dec"“1. Simulation results indicate that the MoS2 side-wall effective channel length approaches 0.34"‰nm in the On state and 4.54"‰nm in the Off state. This work can promote Moore's law of the scaling down of transistors for next-generation electronics.
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Nature.com

A tradeoff between physical encounters and consumption determines an optimal droplet size for microbial degradation of dispersed oil

Immiscible hydrocarbons occur in the ocean water column as droplets of varying diameters. Although microbial oil degradation is a central process in the remediation of hydrocarbon pollution in marine environments, the relationship between droplet size distribution and oil degradation rates by bacteria remains unclear, with a conflicting history of laboratory studies. Despite this knowledge gap, the use of chemical dispersants in oil spill response and mitigation is based on the rationale that increasing the surface-area-to-volume ratio of droplets will enhance net bacterial biodegradation rates. We demonstrate that this intuitive argument does not apply to most natural marine environments, where the abundance of oil droplets is much lower than in laboratory experiments and droplet-bacteria encounters are the limiting factor. We present a mechanistic encounter-consumption model to predict the characteristic time for oil degradation by marine bacteria as a function of the initial oil concentration, the distribution of droplet sizes, and the initial abundance of oil-degrading bacteria. We find that the tradeoff between the encounter time and the consumption time leads to an optimal droplet size larger than the average size generated by the application of dispersants. Reducing droplet size below this optimum can increase the persistence of oil droplets in the environment from weeks to years. The new perspective granted by this biophysical model of biodegradation that explicitly accounts for oil"“microbe encounters changes our understanding of biodegradation particularly in the deep ocean, where droplets are often small and oil concentrations low, and explains degradation rate discrepancies between laboratory and field studies.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Molecular orbital theory in cavity QED environments

Coupling between molecules and vacuum photon fields inside an optical cavity has proven to be an effective way to engineer molecular properties, in particular reactivity. To ease the rationalization of cavity induced effects we introduce an ab initio method leading to the first fully consistent molecular orbital theory for quantum electrodynamics environments. Our framework is non-perturbative and explains modifications of the electronic structure due to the interaction with the photon field. In this work, we show that the newly developed orbital theory can be used to predict cavity induced modifications of molecular reactivity and pinpoint classes of systems with significant cavity effects. We also investigate electronic cavity-induced modifications of reaction mechanisms in vibrational strong coupling regimes.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Controlling process instability for defect lean metal additive manufacturing

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28649-2, published online 28 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Figure 4o, where the red spheres and black dots that represent spatters and nanoparticles, respectively, were missing. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
MADISON, WI
Nature.com

Evaporation-controlled dripping-onto-substrate (DoS) extensional rheology of viscoelastic polymer solutions

Extensional flow properties of polymer solutionsÂ in volatile solvents govern many industrially-relevant coating processes, but existing instrumentation lacks the environment necessary to control evaporation. To mitigate evaporation during dripping-onto-substrate (DoS) extensional rheology measurements, we developed a chamber to enclose the sample in an environment saturated with solvent vapor. We validated the evaporation-controlled DoS device by measuring a model high molecular weight polyethylene oxide (PEO) in various organic solvents both inside and outside of the chamber. Evaporation substantially increased the extensional relaxation time \(\lambda _{E}\) for PEO in volatile solvents like dichloromethane and chloroform. PEO/chloroform solutions displayed an over 20-fold increase in \(\lambda _{E}\) due to the formation of an evaporation-induced surface film; evaporation studies confirmed surface features and skin formation reminiscent of buckling instabilities commonly observed in drying polymer solutions. Finally, the relaxation times of semi-dilute PEO/chloroform solutions were measured with environmental control, where \(\lambda _{E}\) scaled with concentration by the exponent \(m=0.62\). These measurements validate the evaporation-controlled DoS environment, and confirm that chloroform is a good solvent for PEO, with a Flory exponent of \(\nu =0.54\). Our results are the first to control evaporation during DoS extensional rheology, and provide guidelines establishing when environmental control is necessary to obtain accurate rheological parameters.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Mechanical performance of sustainable high strength ductile fiber reinforced concrete (HSDFRC) with wooden ash

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08134-y, published online 12 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 5, which was incorrectly given as 'K.A.CARE Energy Research & Innovation Center, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Mineral, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia'. The correct affiliation is listed below. K.A.CARE...
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Rational design of hairpin RNA excited states reveals multi-step transitions

RNA excited states represent a class of high-energy-level and thus low-populated conformational states of RNAs that are sequestered within the free energy landscape until being activated by cellular cues. In recent years, there has been growing interest in structural and functional studies of these transient states, but the rational design of excited states remains unexplored. Here we developed a method to design small hairpin RNAs with predefined excited states that exchange with ground states through base pair reshuffling, and verified these transient states by combining NMR relaxation dispersion technique and imino chemical shift prediction. Using van't Hoff analysis and accelerated molecular dynamics simulations, a mechanism of multi-step sequential transition has been revealed. The efforts made in this study will expand the scope of RNA rational design, and also contribute towards improved predictions of RNA secondary structure.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Syndioselective coordination (Co)polymerization of triphenylamine-substituted styrenes via a scandium catalyst system

Coordination polymerization of the triphenylamine-substituted styrene derivatives N,N-diphenyl-4"²-vinyl-[1,1"²-biphenyl]-4-amine (FSt1) and N,N-bis(4-bromophenyl)-4"²-vinyl-[1,1"²-biphenyl]-4-amine (FSt2) was successfully achieved via the rare-earth metal catalyst (C5Me4SiMe3)Sc-(CH2SiMe3)2(THF). The catalyst system showed high activity and excellent syndioselectivity (rrrrÃ¥ 99%) for the polymerization of FSt. Moreover, the syndioselective copolymerization of FSt with styrene was also achieved with this catalyst system. The insertion rate of triphenylamine-substituted monomers could be tuned by simply changing the feed amount. Strikingly, the copolymers showed random or gradient sequence distributions depending on the different reactivity ratios of FSt with St. Representative photophysical properties, such as those observed using UV"“vis absorption and fluorescence spectroscopy, of the (co)polymers were also characterized.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: The effect of 16S rRNA region choice on bacterial community metabarcoding results

Correction to: Scientific Data https://doi.org/10.1038/sdata.2019.7, published online 05 February 2019. After publication it was noticed that the sequence of the primer 16S_BV3r was given incorrectly in Table 2 as AGTGGCGGACGGGTGAGTAA. The correct sequence is CCGCGGCTGCTGGCAC and this has been amended in the new version of Table 2. Author information. Affiliations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Polarization-dispersive imaging spectrometer for scattering circular dichroism spectroscopy of single chiral nanostructures

Circular dichroism spectroscopy is one of the most important tools in nanoscopic chiroptics. However, there is lack of simple, fast and reliable method for measuring the circular dichroism responses of single nanostructures. To tackle this issue, we report a polarization-dispersive imaging spectrometer which is capable of measuring the scattering circular dichroism response of a single chiral nanostructure with a single shot. Using this technique, we studied the scattering circular dichroism spectra of a model system, the vertically coupled plasmonic nanorod pair. Both experimental and theoretical results indicate that the polarization-dispersive spectrometer measures the imaginary part of nonlocal susceptibility of the structure. We further applied the technique to 3-dimensional Au nanorod structures assembled on DNA origami templates together with correlated scanning electron microscopic measurements. Rich chiroptical phenomena were unveiled at the single nanostructure level.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Î±-Amino acid and peptide synthesis using catalytic cross-dehydrogenative coupling

Ionic or radical Î±-amino Schiff base methods are well known for the synthesis of Î±,Î±-disubstituted Î±-amino acids. However, the incorporation of sterically demanding groups is challenging with ionic methods, and radical methods require prefunctionalization of the substrates. Now we have developed a dehydrogenative coupling process of Î±-amino acid Schiff bases with hydrocarbon feedstocks for the synthesis of Î±,Î±-disubstituted Î±-amino acid derivatives. These Î±-amino acid derivatives were transformed into C- and N-protected amino acids, which could be easily incorporated into peptide synthesis. A range of Î±-amino acid derivatives could be readily accessed, which includes, notably, those that bear contiguous quaternary centres. Circular dichroism measurements show that the helical peptide structure is stabilized by the highly sterically congested unnatural Î±-amino acid. Mechanistic studies revealed that deprotonation of the Î±-amino acid Schiff base is a turnover-limiting step and the use of an enhanced BrÃ¸nsted basic copper(I) tert-butoxide complex produced a superior catalytic performance. Photoinduction of the catalytic reaction, using blue light-emitting diode radiation, allowed the reaction to proceed without external heating.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Hindi translation and reliability testing of the international spinal cord injury quality of life basic data set version 1.0

Methodological study design: translation and test-retest reliability testing. To translate International Spinal Cord Injury Quality of Life Basic Data Set (ISCIQoLBDS) Version 1.0 into Hindi language and conduct reliability testing of Hindi ISCIQoLBDS (hISCIQoLBDS). Setting. The study was conducted at Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, New Delhi, India. Methods. The study...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Convenient synthesis of dipeptide structures in solution phase assisted by a thioaza functionalized magnetic nanocatalyst

In this study, a heterogeneous nanocatalyst is presented that is capable to efficiently catalyze the synthetic reactions of amide bond formation between the amino acids. This nanocatalyst which is named Fe3O4@SiO2/TABHA (TABHA stands for thio-aza-bicyclo-hepten amine), was composed of several layers that increased the surface area to be functionalized with 2-aminothiazole rings via Diels"“Alder approach. Firstly, various analytic methods such as Fourier-transform infrared (FTIR) and energy-dispersive X-ray (EDX) spectroscopic methods, thermogravimetric analysis (TGA), electron microscopy (EM), and UV"“vis diffuse reflectance spectroscopy (UV-DRS) have been used to characterize the desired structure of the Fe3O4@SiO2/TABHA catalyst. Afterward, the application of the presented catalytic system has been studied in the peptide bond formation reactions. Due to the existence of a magnetic core in the structure of the nanocatalyst, the nanoparticles (NPs) could be easily separated from the reaction medium by an external magnet. This special feature has been corroborated by the obtained results from vibrating-sample magnetometer (VSM) analysis that showed 24Â emuÂ gâˆ’1 magnetic saturation for the catalytic system. Amazingly, a small amount of Fe3O4@SiO2/TABHA particles (0.2Â g) has resulted in ca. 90% efficiency in catalyzing the peptide bond formation at ambient temperature, over 4Â h. Also, this nanocatalyst has demonstrated an acceptable recycling ability, where ca. 76% catalytic performance has been observed after four recycles. Due to high convenience in the preparation, application, and recyclization processes, and also because of lower cost than the traditional coupling reagents (like TBTU), the presented catalytic system is recommended for the industrial utilization.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy