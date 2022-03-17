ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Direct observation of a dynamical glass transition in a nanomagnetic artificial Hopfield network

By Michael Saccone
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpin glasses, generally defined as disordered systems with randomized competing interactions1,2, are a widely investigated complex system. Theoretical models describing spin glasses are broadly used in other complex systems, such as those describing brain function3,4, error-correcting codes5 or stock-market dynamics6. This wide interest in spin glasses provides strong motivation to generate...

Nature.com

Carbonate complexation enhances hydrothermal transport of rare earth elements in alkaline fluids

Rare earth elements (REE), essential metals for the transition to a zero-emission economy, are mostly extracted from REE-fluorcarbonate minerals in deposits associated with carbonatitic and/or peralkaline magmatism. While the role of high-temperature fluids (100"‰<"‰T"‰<"‰500"‰Â°C) in the development of economic concentrations of REE is well-established, the mechanisms of element transport, ore precipitation, and light (L)REE/heavy (H)REE fractionation remain a matter of debate. Here, we provide direct evidence from in-situ X-ray Absorption Spectroscopy (XAS) that the formation of hydroxyl-carbonate complexes in alkaline fluids enhances hydrothermal mobilization of LREE at T"‰â‰¥"‰400"‰Â°C and HREE at T"‰â‰¤"‰200"‰Â°C, even in the presence of fluorine. These results not only reveal that the modes of REE transport in alkaline fluids differ fundamentally from those in acidic fluids, but further underline that alkaline fluids may be key to the mineralization of hydrothermal REE-fluorcarbonates by promoting the simultaneous transport of (L)REE, fluoride and carbonate, especially in carbonatitic systems.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Vertical MoS transistors with sub-1-nm gate lengths

Ultra-scaled transistors are of interest in the development of next-generation electronic devices1,2,3. Although atomically thin molybdenum disulfide (MoS2) transistors have been reported4, the fabrication of devices with gate lengths below 1"‰nm has been challenging5. Here we demonstrate side-wall MoS2 transistors with an atomically thin channel and a physicalÂ gate length of sub-1"‰nm using the edge of a graphene layer as the gate electrode. The approach uses large-area graphene and MoS2 films grown by chemical vapour deposition for the fabrication of side-wall transistors on a 2-inch wafer. These devices have On/Off ratios up to 1.02"‰Ã—"‰105 and subthreshold swing values down to 117"‰mV"‰dec"“1. Simulation results indicate that the MoS2 side-wall effective channel length approaches 0.34"‰nm in the On state and 4.54"‰nm in the Off state. This work can promote Moore's law of the scaling down of transistors for next-generation electronics.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Reusability report: Capturing properties of biological objects and their relationships using graph neural networks

Arising from R. Schulte-Sasse et al. Nature Machine Intelligence https://doi.org/10.1038/s42256-021-00325-y (2021). Get immediate online access to the entire Nature family of 50+ journals. $29.99. monthly. Subscribe to Journal. Get full journal access for 1 year. $99.00. only $8.25 per issue. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Online learning for orientation estimation during translation in an insect ring attractor network

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-05798-4, published online 25 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Grace M. Hwang, which was incorrectly given as Grace Hwang. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Brian...
WILDLIFE
MedicalXpress

Observational study finds considerable variation in performance between different artificial heart valves

Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have studied long-term morbidity and mortality in individuals who have had different models of biological heart valves implanted. The results, which show that there are considerable differences in performance depending on model group, are published in the journal JAMA Network Open. The aortic valve...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Head of Russia's space program posts sinister video threatening to LEAVE BEHIND US astronaut, 55, aboard International Space Station and only fly home his cosmonauts on March 30 because of Biden's sanctions over Ukraine invasion

Russia's space program has apparently threatened to leave an American astronaut aboard the International Space Station as it comes crashing down to Earth in a video shared by Russian state media outlet RIA Novosti. Mark Vande Hei, a married 55-year-old father of two from Texas, is scheduled to return to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nature.com

Altered small-world property of a dynamic metabolic network in murine left hippocampus after exposure to acute stress

The acute stress response is a natural and fundamental reaction that balances the physiological conditions of the brain. To maintain homeostasis in the brain, the response is based on changes over time in hormones and neurotransmitters, which are related to resilience and can adapt successfully to acute stress. This increases the need for dynamic analysis over time, and new approaches to examine the relationship between metabolites have emerged. This study investigates whether the constructed metabolic network is a realistic or a random network and is affected by acute stress. While the metabolic network in the control group met the criteria for small-worldness at all time points, the metabolic network in the stress group did not at some time points, and the small-worldness had resilience after the fifth time point. The backbone metabolic network only met the criteria for small-worldness in the control group. Additionally, creatine had lower local efficiency in the stress group than the control group, and for the backbone metabolic network, creatine and glutamate were lower and higher in the stress group than the control group, respectively. These findings provide evidence of metabolic imbalance that may be a pre-stage of alterations to brain structure due to acute stress.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Electric field distribution models in ECT research

The work of Deng et al. [1, 2] is in many aspects a very remarkable and outstanding study. Without a doubt, it makes a very important contribution to, among other things, the issue of electric current and electrode position in ECT. My intention in writing this letter to the editor...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Scientists believe there could be an ‘anti-universe’ next to ours – where time runs backwards

A wild theory suggests there may be an "anti-universe" that runs backwards in time before the Big Bang.The concept, explained in a paper accepted for publication in the journal Annals of Physics, suggests that the reason for this universe is because there are fundamental symmetries in nature – such as charge, parity, and time. This fundamental symmetry is known as CPT symmetry.Physical interactions generally obey these symmetries, but physicists have never observed a violation of these laws of nature simultaneously. The researchers posit that while this symmetry applies to interactions, it could also apply to the entire universe.As such, to...
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Integration of experimental data and use of automated fitting methods in developing protein force fields

The development of accurate protein force fields has been the cornerstone of molecular simulations for the past 50 years. During this period, many lessons have been learned regarding the use of experimental target data and parameter fitting procedures. Here, we review recent advances in protein force field development. We discuss the recent emergence of polarizable force fields and the role of electronic polarization and areas in which additive force fields fall short. The use of automated fitting methods and the inclusion of additional experimental solution data during parametrization is discussed as a means to highlight possible routes to improve the accuracy of force fields even further.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Automated synthesis and characterization techniques for solar fuel production

Solar fuel production provides a sustainable route towards simultaneous energy harvesting and storage. However, this technology is hampered by the complexity and slow manual screening of the chemical design space to find suitable catalytic and light-harvesting materials. One solution is offered by automation, which has begun changing the landscape of material discovery and energy research.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Experimental and theoretical study on the corrosion inhibition of mild steel by nonanedioic acid derivative in hydrochloric acid solution

The corrosion performance of mild steel (MS) in 1M HCl solution was examined by weight loss (WL), potentiodynamic polarization (PDP), electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS), electrochemical frequency modulation (EFM), and open circuit potential (OCP) measurements in the absence and presence of nonanedihydrazide. PDP measurements indicated that nonanedihydrazide acts as a mixed inhibitor due to its adsorption on the MS surface, exhibiting an inhibition efficiency of more than 97%. The surface morphology investigation of the protective layer on the MS surface confirmed that adsorption of nonanedihydrazide molecules occurred via chemical adsorption following Langmuir's isotherm model. The effect of temperature on the corrosion performance in the presence of nonanedihydrazide was investigated in the range of 303"“333Â K, showing that the inhibition efficiency increased with an increase in the inhibitor concentration and decreased with an increase in temperature. A new green corrosion inhibitor was synthesised and theoretical computations were conducted to completely understand the inhibition mechanism. Nonanedihydrazide molecules were investigated by DFT (density functional theory) using the B3LYP functional to evaluate the relationship of corrosion inhibition performance and the molecular structure. The computed theoretical parameters presented significant support for understanding the inhibitive mechanism revealed by the inhibitory molecules and are in good agreement with WL, PDP, EIS, (EFM), and OCP results.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Global influence of mantle temperature and plate thickness on intraplate volcanism

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22323-9, published online 6 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Equation 8. Concentration of each REE within an instantaneous melt, cl, and concentration within the residue, cs, and incorrectly read: cl"‰="‰cs(1"‰âˆ’"‰X)/(\(\bar{D}\)"‰âˆ’"‰\(\bar{P}\)X).
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Controlling process instability for defect lean metal additive manufacturing

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28649-2, published online 28 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Figure 4o, where the red spheres and black dots that represent spatters and nanoparticles, respectively, were missing. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
MADISON, WI
Nature.com

Author Correction: Mechanical performance of sustainable high strength ductile fiber reinforced concrete (HSDFRC) with wooden ash

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08134-y, published online 12 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 5, which was incorrectly given as 'K.A.CARE Energy Research & Innovation Center, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Mineral, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia'. The correct affiliation is listed below. K.A.CARE...
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

A tradeoff between physical encounters and consumption determines an optimal droplet size for microbial degradation of dispersed oil

Immiscible hydrocarbons occur in the ocean water column as droplets of varying diameters. Although microbial oil degradation is a central process in the remediation of hydrocarbon pollution in marine environments, the relationship between droplet size distribution and oil degradation rates by bacteria remains unclear, with a conflicting history of laboratory studies. Despite this knowledge gap, the use of chemical dispersants in oil spill response and mitigation is based on the rationale that increasing the surface-area-to-volume ratio of droplets will enhance net bacterial biodegradation rates. We demonstrate that this intuitive argument does not apply to most natural marine environments, where the abundance of oil droplets is much lower than in laboratory experiments and droplet-bacteria encounters are the limiting factor. We present a mechanistic encounter-consumption model to predict the characteristic time for oil degradation by marine bacteria as a function of the initial oil concentration, the distribution of droplet sizes, and the initial abundance of oil-degrading bacteria. We find that the tradeoff between the encounter time and the consumption time leads to an optimal droplet size larger than the average size generated by the application of dispersants. Reducing droplet size below this optimum can increase the persistence of oil droplets in the environment from weeks to years. The new perspective granted by this biophysical model of biodegradation that explicitly accounts for oil"“microbe encounters changes our understanding of biodegradation particularly in the deep ocean, where droplets are often small and oil concentrations low, and explains degradation rate discrepancies between laboratory and field studies.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Discovery of a genetic module essential for assigning left"“right asymmetry in humans and ancestral vertebrates

In the version of this article initially published, CIROP was defined as ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptide instead of ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptidase. The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. Yan Ling Chong. Present address: Department of Pathology, National University Hospital, Singapore,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Stranded on ice

These zones were often discovered accidentally and identifying new ones from maps and image data is not an easy feat. Plus, exploratory field trips are rather expensive. Now, Veronica Tollenaar and colleagues (Sci. Adv. 8, eabj8138; 2022) have applied machine-learning techniques to remote sensing data to determine the location of meteorite stranding zones. By training a classification algorithm, they estimated the probability of finding meteorites across Antarctica. Their classifier yielded around 600 candidates for meteorite stranding zones and correctly identified 80% of the sites that are already known.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Rational design of hairpin RNA excited states reveals multi-step transitions

RNA excited states represent a class of high-energy-level and thus low-populated conformational states of RNAs that are sequestered within the free energy landscape until being activated by cellular cues. In recent years, there has been growing interest in structural and functional studies of these transient states, but the rational design of excited states remains unexplored. Here we developed a method to design small hairpin RNAs with predefined excited states that exchange with ground states through base pair reshuffling, and verified these transient states by combining NMR relaxation dispersion technique and imino chemical shift prediction. Using van't Hoff analysis and accelerated molecular dynamics simulations, a mechanism of multi-step sequential transition has been revealed. The efforts made in this study will expand the scope of RNA rational design, and also contribute towards improved predictions of RNA secondary structure.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Direct investigation of the reorientational dynamics of A-site cations in 2D organic-inorganic hybrid perovskite by solid-state NMR

Limited methods are available for investigating the reorientational dynamics of A-site cations in two-dimensional organic"“inorganic hybrid perovskites (2D OIHPs), which play a pivotal role in determining their physical properties. Here, we describe an approach to study the dynamics of A-site cations using solid-state NMR and stable isotope labelling. 2H NMR of 2D OIHPs incorporating methyl-d3-ammonium cations (d3-MA) reveals the existence of multiple modes of reorientational motions of MA. Rotational-echo double resonance (REDOR) NMR of 2D OIHPs incorporating 15N- and Â¹Â³C-labeled methylammonium cations (13C,15N-MA) reflects the averaged dipolar coupling between the C and N nuclei undergoing different modes of motions. Our study reveals the interplay between the A-site cation dynamics and the structural rigidity of the organic spacers, so providing a molecular-level insight into the design of 2D OIHPs.
CHEMISTRY

