Chemistry

Disentangling water, ion and polymer dynamics in an anion exchange membrane

By Fabrizia Foglia
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSemipermeable polymeric anion exchange membranes are essential for separation, filtration and energy conversion technologies including reverse electrodialysis systems that produce energy from salinity gradients, fuel cells to generate electrical power from the electrochemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen, and water electrolyser systems that provide H2 fuel. Anion exchange membrane fuel cells...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0



