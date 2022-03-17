ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Cool redox reactions

By Kurt Engelbrecht
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ever-growing consumption of energy to cool indoor spaces calls for more efficient, environmentally friendly and grid-flexible alternatives to vapour compression. Now, researchers demonstrate electrochemical refrigeration based on the thermogalvanic effect that could potentially address these needs. Cooling indoor spaces is the fastest...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Cutting HFCs to cool the Earth

To have a better chance of holding global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, we need to accelerate the phase-down of HFC refrigerants under the Montreal Protocol. This could also reduce pollution and improve energy access. An air conditioner may freshen the atmosphere in your home, but in doing so, it...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Long-term and daily use of molecular hydrogen induces reprogramming of liver metabolism in rats by modulating NADP/NADPH redox pathways

Molecular hydrogen (H2) has emerged as a new therapeutic option in several diseases and is widely adopted by healthy people. However, molecular data to support therapeutic functions attributed to the biological activities of H2 remain elusive. Here, using transcriptomic and metabolomic approaches coupled with biochemistry and micro-CT technics, we evaluated the effect of long-term (6Â months) and daily use of H2 on liver function. Rats exposed 2Â h daily to H2 either by drinking HRW (H2 dissolved in H2O) or by breathing 4% H2 gas showed reduced lipogenesis and enhanced lipolysis in the liver, which was associated with apparent loss of visceral fat and brown adipose tissue together with a reduced level of serum lipids. Both transcripts and metabolites enriched in H2-treated rats revealed alteration of amino acid metabolism pathways and activation of purine nucleotides and carbohydrate biosynthesis pathways. Analysis of the interaction network of genes and metabolites and correlation tests revealed that NADP is the central regulator of H2 induced metabolic alterations in the liver, which was further confirmed by an increase in the level of components of metabolic pathways that require NADP as substrate. Evidence of immune response regulation activity was also observed in response to exposure to H2. This work is the first to provide metabolomic and transcriptomic data to uncover molecular targets for the effect of prolonged molecular hydrogen treatment on liver metabolism.
CANCER
Nature.com

Automated synthesis and characterization techniques for solar fuel production

Solar fuel production provides a sustainable route towards simultaneous energy harvesting and storage. However, this technology is hampered by the complexity and slow manual screening of the chemical design space to find suitable catalytic and light-harvesting materials. One solution is offered by automation, which has begun changing the landscape of material discovery and energy research.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

A tradeoff between physical encounters and consumption determines an optimal droplet size for microbial degradation of dispersed oil

Immiscible hydrocarbons occur in the ocean water column as droplets of varying diameters. Although microbial oil degradation is a central process in the remediation of hydrocarbon pollution in marine environments, the relationship between droplet size distribution and oil degradation rates by bacteria remains unclear, with a conflicting history of laboratory studies. Despite this knowledge gap, the use of chemical dispersants in oil spill response and mitigation is based on the rationale that increasing the surface-area-to-volume ratio of droplets will enhance net bacterial biodegradation rates. We demonstrate that this intuitive argument does not apply to most natural marine environments, where the abundance of oil droplets is much lower than in laboratory experiments and droplet-bacteria encounters are the limiting factor. We present a mechanistic encounter-consumption model to predict the characteristic time for oil degradation by marine bacteria as a function of the initial oil concentration, the distribution of droplet sizes, and the initial abundance of oil-degrading bacteria. We find that the tradeoff between the encounter time and the consumption time leads to an optimal droplet size larger than the average size generated by the application of dispersants. Reducing droplet size below this optimum can increase the persistence of oil droplets in the environment from weeks to years. The new perspective granted by this biophysical model of biodegradation that explicitly accounts for oil"“microbe encounters changes our understanding of biodegradation particularly in the deep ocean, where droplets are often small and oil concentrations low, and explains degradation rate discrepancies between laboratory and field studies.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Redox#Built Environment#Cooling Capacity#Global Warming Potential
Nature.com

Neighbourly modulation of transcript isoforms

The expression level and boundaries (that is, transcript start site and end) of a transcript isoform are influenced by the neighbouring genetic sequence and its transcriptional activity, but quantifying these influences with existing technologies has been hard. Now, a study in Science describes a system in which transcriptional context can be used to predict the properties of a transcript isoform and can be manipulated to modulate them.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Global influence of mantle temperature and plate thickness on intraplate volcanism

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22323-9, published online 6 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Equation 8. Concentration of each REE within an instantaneous melt, cl, and concentration within the residue, cs, and incorrectly read: cl"‰="‰cs(1"‰âˆ’"‰X)/(\(\bar{D}\)"‰âˆ’"‰\(\bar{P}\)X).
EARTH SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Science
Country
China
Nature.com

Author Correction: Mechanical performance of sustainable high strength ductile fiber reinforced concrete (HSDFRC) with wooden ash

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08134-y, published online 12 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 5, which was incorrectly given as 'K.A.CARE Energy Research & Innovation Center, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Mineral, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia'. The correct affiliation is listed below. K.A.CARE...
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Health app policy: international comparison of nine countries' approaches

An abundant and growing supply of digital health applications (apps) exists in the commercial tech-sector, which can be bewildering for clinicians, patients, and payers. A growing challenge for the health care system is therefore to facilitate the identification of safe and effective apps for health care practitioners and patients to generate the most health benefit as well as guide payer coverage decisions. Nearly all developed countries are attempting to define policy frameworks to improve decision-making, patient care, and health outcomes in this context. This study compares the national policy approaches currently in development/use for health apps in nine countries. We used secondary data, combined with a detailed review of policy and regulatory documents, and interviews with key individuals and experts in the field of digital health policy to collect data about implemented and planned policies and initiatives. We found that most approaches aim for centralized pipelines for health app approvals, although some countries are adding decentralized elements. While the countries studied are taking diverse paths, there is nevertheless broad, international convergence in terms of requirements in the areas of transparency, health content, interoperability, and privacy and security. The sheer number of apps on the market in most countries represents a challenge for clinicians and patients. Our analyses of the relevant policies identified challenges in areas such as reimbursement, safety, and privacy and suggest that more regulatory work is needed in the areas of operationalization, implementation and international transferability of approvals. Cross-national efforts are needed around regulation and for countries to realize the benefits of these technologies.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

Stranded on ice

These zones were often discovered accidentally and identifying new ones from maps and image data is not an easy feat. Plus, exploratory field trips are rather expensive. Now, Veronica Tollenaar and colleagues (Sci. Adv. 8, eabj8138; 2022) have applied machine-learning techniques to remote sensing data to determine the location of meteorite stranding zones. By training a classification algorithm, they estimated the probability of finding meteorites across Antarctica. Their classifier yielded around 600 candidates for meteorite stranding zones and correctly identified 80% of the sites that are already known.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Brain pathology of COVID-19

A large-scale study reveals infection-related structural changes in the brain — further research and long-term follow-up will be needed to determine their impact. Karen O’Leary is an Associate Research Analysis Editor with Nature Medicine. Studies suggest that SARS-CoV-2 infection may affect brain structure, particularly regions associated with the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Electric field distribution models in ECT research

The work of Deng et al. [1, 2] is in many aspects a very remarkable and outstanding study. Without a doubt, it makes a very important contribution to, among other things, the issue of electric current and electrode position in ECT. My intention in writing this letter to the editor...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Microbiomes in the Challenger Deep slope and bottom-axis sediments

Hadal trenches are the deepest and most remote regions of the ocean. The 11-kilometer deep Challenger Deep is the least explored due to the technical challenges of sampling hadal depths. It receives organic matter and heavy metals from the overlying water column that accumulate differently across its V-shaped topography. Here, we collected sediments across the slope and bottom-axis of the Challenger Deep that enable insights into its in situ microbial communities. Analyses of 586 metagenome-assembled genomes retrieved from 37 metagenomes show distinct diversity and metabolic capacities between bottom-axis and slope sites. 26% of prokaryotic 16S rDNA reads in metagenomes were novel, with novelty increasing with water and sediment depths. These predominantly heterotrophic microbes can recycle macromolecules and utilize simple and complex hydrocarbons as carbon sources. Metagenome and metatranscriptome data support reduction and biotransformation of arsenate for energy gain in sediments that present a two-fold greater accumulation of arsenic compared to non-hadal sites. Complete pathways for anaerobic ammonia oxidation are predominantly identified in genomes recovered from bottom-axis sediments compared to slope sites. Our results expand knowledge of microbially-mediated elemental cycling in hadal sediments, and reveal differences in distribution of processes involved in nitrogen loss across the trench.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Better pre-submission inquiries

Pre-submission inquiries are a means to quickly interact with journal editors to find a suitable outlet for a manuscript in preparation. To make the most out of these interactions, this Editorial outlines key points that should ideally be covered in a pre-submission inquiry. A pre-submission inquiry - or, as we...
Nature.com

Reconciliation between high yield and disease resistance

Wheat is one of the major staple crops around the world. However, wheat usually suffers from powdery mildew disease, which is one of top three diseases affecting wheat production and seriously threatens wheat yields and food security globally. Molecular breeding of new disease-resistant varieties is an effective and sustainable strategy to control plant disease. The disruption of susceptibility (S) genes (such as Triticum aestivum mildew resistance locus O (TaMLO)) usually confers robust and broad-spectrum disease resistance in crops. However, S genes have important physiological functions, so their mutations are typically accompanied by a variety of undesired pleiotropic effects on plant growth, development and crop yields, which greatly limit the application of S genes in plant disease resistance breeding. Therefore, there is a huge need around the world to develop wheat varieties with broad-spectrum powdery mildew resistance without notable growth penalties.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Rational design of hairpin RNA excited states reveals multi-step transitions

RNA excited states represent a class of high-energy-level and thus low-populated conformational states of RNAs that are sequestered within the free energy landscape until being activated by cellular cues. In recent years, there has been growing interest in structural and functional studies of these transient states, but the rational design of excited states remains unexplored. Here we developed a method to design small hairpin RNAs with predefined excited states that exchange with ground states through base pair reshuffling, and verified these transient states by combining NMR relaxation dispersion technique and imino chemical shift prediction. Using van't Hoff analysis and accelerated molecular dynamics simulations, a mechanism of multi-step sequential transition has been revealed. The efforts made in this study will expand the scope of RNA rational design, and also contribute towards improved predictions of RNA secondary structure.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Experimental protection of quantum coherence by using a phase-tunable image drive

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-77047-5, published online 10 December 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error. In the Results and discussion section, under the subheading 'Qubit dynamics',. "The general condition is \(F_{R} = n\Delta ,n \in N\) showing a comensurate motion of the qubit and \(h_{i}\) on...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Earlier snowmelt may lead to late season declines in plant productivity and carbon sequestration in Arctic tundra ecosystems

Arctic warming is affecting snow cover and soil hydrology, with consequences for carbon sequestration in tundra ecosystems. The scarcity of observations in the Arctic has limited our understanding of the impact of covarying environmental drivers on the carbon balance of tundra ecosystems. In this study, we address some of these uncertainties through a novel record of 119 site-years of summer data from eddy covariance towers representing dominant tundra vegetation types located on continuous permafrost in the Arctic. Here we found that earlier snowmelt was associated with more tundra net CO2 sequestration and higher gross primary productivity (GPP) only in June and July, but with lower net carbon sequestration and lower GPP in August. Although higher evapotranspiration (ET) can result in soil drying with the progression of the summer, we did not find significantly lower soil moisture with earlier snowmelt, nor evidence that water stress affected GPP in the late growing season. Our results suggest that the expected increased CO2 sequestration arising from Arctic warming and the associated increase in growing season length may not materialize if tundra ecosystems are not able to continue sequestering CO2 later in the season.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy