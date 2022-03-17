ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

3 + 3 makes the ring

By Diego PeÃ±a
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRing-forming reactions are at the heart of organic synthesis. Now, phenylene rings are synthesized from two isopropyl moieties on a gold surface. Resolving the intermediates of this (3+3) cycloaromatization...

Stranded on ice

These zones were often discovered accidentally and identifying new ones from maps and image data is not an easy feat. Plus, exploratory field trips are rather expensive. Now, Veronica Tollenaar and colleagues (Sci. Adv. 8, eabj8138; 2022) have applied machine-learning techniques to remote sensing data to determine the location of meteorite stranding zones. By training a classification algorithm, they estimated the probability of finding meteorites across Antarctica. Their classifier yielded around 600 candidates for meteorite stranding zones and correctly identified 80% of the sites that are already known.
ASTRONOMY
Automated synthesis and characterization techniques for solar fuel production

Solar fuel production provides a sustainable route towards simultaneous energy harvesting and storage. However, this technology is hampered by the complexity and slow manual screening of the chemical design space to find suitable catalytic and light-harvesting materials. One solution is offered by automation, which has begun changing the landscape of material discovery and energy research.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Neighbourly modulation of transcript isoforms

The expression level and boundaries (that is, transcript start site and end) of a transcript isoform are influenced by the neighbouring genetic sequence and its transcriptional activity, but quantifying these influences with existing technologies has been hard. Now, a study in Science describes a system in which transcriptional context can be used to predict the properties of a transcript isoform and can be manipulated to modulate them.
SCIENCE
Author Correction: Global influence of mantle temperature and plate thickness on intraplate volcanism

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22323-9, published online 6 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Equation 8. Concentration of each REE within an instantaneous melt, cl, and concentration within the residue, cs, and incorrectly read: cl"‰="‰cs(1"‰âˆ’"‰X)/(\(\bar{D}\)"‰âˆ’"‰\(\bar{P}\)X).
EARTH SCIENCE
Brain pathology of COVID-19

A large-scale study reveals infection-related structural changes in the brain — further research and long-term follow-up will be needed to determine their impact. Karen O’Leary is an Associate Research Analysis Editor with Nature Medicine. Studies suggest that SARS-CoV-2 infection may affect brain structure, particularly regions associated with the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Author Correction: Experimental protection of quantum coherence by using a phase-tunable image drive

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-77047-5, published online 10 December 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error. In the Results and discussion section, under the subheading 'Qubit dynamics',. "The general condition is \(F_{R} = n\Delta ,n \in N\) showing a comensurate motion of the qubit and \(h_{i}\) on...
SCIENCE
Better pre-submission inquiries

Pre-submission inquiries are a means to quickly interact with journal editors to find a suitable outlet for a manuscript in preparation. To make the most out of these interactions, this Editorial outlines key points that should ideally be covered in a pre-submission inquiry. A pre-submission inquiry - or, as we...
Publisher Correction: Discovery of a genetic module essential for assigning left"“right asymmetry in humans and ancestral vertebrates

In the version of this article initially published, CIROP was defined as ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptide instead of ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptidase. The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. Yan Ling Chong. Present address: Department of Pathology, National University Hospital, Singapore,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Author Correction: The effect of 16S rRNA region choice on bacterial community metabarcoding results

Correction to: Scientific Data https://doi.org/10.1038/sdata.2019.7, published online 05 February 2019. After publication it was noticed that the sequence of the primer 16S_BV3r was given incorrectly in Table 2 as AGTGGCGGACGGGTGAGTAA. The correct sequence is CCGCGGCTGCTGGCAC and this has been amended in the new version of Table 2. Author information. Affiliations.
SCIENCE
Author Correction: Kansl1 haploinsufficiency impairs autophagosome-lysosome fusion and links autophagic dysfunction with Koolen-de Vries syndrome in mice

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28613-0, published online 17 February 2022. In this article, the funding from National Key Research and Development Project of China (2021YFA1300200) was omitted. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Ting Li, Dingyi Lu, Chengcheng Yao. Affiliations. State Key...
SCIENCE
Publisher Correction: Controlling process instability for defect lean metal additive manufacturing

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28649-2, published online 28 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Figure 4o, where the red spheres and black dots that represent spatters and nanoparticles, respectively, were missing. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
MADISON, WI
Integration of experimental data and use of automated fitting methods in developing protein force fields

The development of accurate protein force fields has been the cornerstone of molecular simulations for the past 50 years. During this period, many lessons have been learned regarding the use of experimental target data and parameter fitting procedures. Here, we review recent advances in protein force field development. We discuss the recent emergence of polarizable force fields and the role of electronic polarization and areas in which additive force fields fall short. The use of automated fitting methods and the inclusion of additional experimental solution data during parametrization is discussed as a means to highlight possible routes to improve the accuracy of force fields even further.
SCIENCE
Correction: Inferring number of populations and changes in connectivity under the n-island model

Correction to: Heredity https://doi.org/10.1038/s41437-021-00426-9, published online 12 April 2021. The author originally listed as Camille NoÃ»s on this article [1] is fictitious (http://www.cogitamus.fr/indexen.html) and as such does not fulfil the requirements for authorship. The correct authorship list is: Armando Arredondo, Beatriz Mourato, Khoa Nguyen, Simon Boitard, Willy RodrÃguez, Olivier Mazet & LounÃ¨s Chikhi. This has been corrected.
SCIENCE
Annual Acknowledgement of Manuscript Reviewers

Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases (2022)Cite this article. Our reviewers are essential in supportingÂ theÂ publication process of Prostate Cancer & Prostatic Diseases. Their diligent and important work is always appreciated, and we would therefore like to take this chance to say thank you to the 239 reviewers who have contributed to the success of our journal during 2021. We look forward to continuing this collaboration in the future.
CANCER
A tradeoff between physical encounters and consumption determines an optimal droplet size for microbial degradation of dispersed oil

Immiscible hydrocarbons occur in the ocean water column as droplets of varying diameters. Although microbial oil degradation is a central process in the remediation of hydrocarbon pollution in marine environments, the relationship between droplet size distribution and oil degradation rates by bacteria remains unclear, with a conflicting history of laboratory studies. Despite this knowledge gap, the use of chemical dispersants in oil spill response and mitigation is based on the rationale that increasing the surface-area-to-volume ratio of droplets will enhance net bacterial biodegradation rates. We demonstrate that this intuitive argument does not apply to most natural marine environments, where the abundance of oil droplets is much lower than in laboratory experiments and droplet-bacteria encounters are the limiting factor. We present a mechanistic encounter-consumption model to predict the characteristic time for oil degradation by marine bacteria as a function of the initial oil concentration, the distribution of droplet sizes, and the initial abundance of oil-degrading bacteria. We find that the tradeoff between the encounter time and the consumption time leads to an optimal droplet size larger than the average size generated by the application of dispersants. Reducing droplet size below this optimum can increase the persistence of oil droplets in the environment from weeks to years. The new perspective granted by this biophysical model of biodegradation that explicitly accounts for oil"“microbe encounters changes our understanding of biodegradation particularly in the deep ocean, where droplets are often small and oil concentrations low, and explains degradation rate discrepancies between laboratory and field studies.
INDUSTRY

