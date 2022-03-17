Coupling structural evolution and oxygen-redox electrochemistry in layered transition metal oxides

The burial of organic carbon, which prevents its remineralization via oxygen-consuming processes, is considered one of the causes of Earth's oxygenation. Yet, higher levels of oxygen are thought to inhibit burial. Here we propose a resolution of this conundrum, wherein Earth's initial oxygenation is favored by oxidative metabolisms generating partially oxidized organic matter (POOM), increasing burial via interaction with minerals in sediments. First, we introduce the POOM hypothesis via a mathematical argument. Second, we reconstruct the evolutionary history of one key enzyme family, flavin-dependent Baeyer"“Villiger monooxygenases, that generates POOM, and show the temporal consistency of its diversification with the Proterozoic and Phanerozoic atmospheric oxygenation. Finally, we propose that the expansion of oxidative metabolisms instigated a positive feedback, which was amplified by the chemical changes to minerals on Earth's surface. Collectively, these results suggest that Earth's oxygenation is an autocatalytic transition induced by a combination of biological innovations and geological changes.
