Coupling structural evolution and oxygen-redox electrochemistry in layered transition metal oxides

By Donggun Eum
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLattice oxygen redox offers an unexplored way to access superior electrochemical properties of transition metal oxides (TMOs) for rechargeable batteries. However, the reaction is often accompanied by unfavourable structural transformations and persistent electrochemical degradation, thereby precluding the practical application of this strategy. Here we explore the close interplay between the local...

Comparative mitogenomics of Clupeoid fish provides insights into the adaptive evolution of mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS) genes and codon usage in the heterogeneous habitats

Clupeoid fish can be considered excellent candidates to understand the role of mitochondrial DNA in adaptive evolution, as they have colonized different habitats (marine, brackish, freshwater, tropical and temperate regions) over millions of years. Here, we investigate patterns of tRNA location, codon usage bias, and lineage-specific diversifying selection signals to provide novel insights into how evolutionary improvements of mitochondrial metabolic efficiency have allowed clupeids to adapt to different habitats. Based on whole mitogenome data of 70 Clupeoids with a global distribution we find that purifying selection was the dominant force acting and that the mutational deamination pressure in mtDNA was stronger than the codon/amino acid constraints. The codon usage pattern appears evolved to achieve high translational efficiency (codon/amino acid-related constraints), as indicated by the complementarity of most codons to the GT-saturated tRNA anticodon sites (retained by deamination-induced pressure) and usage of the codons of the tRNA genes situated near to the control region (fixed by deamination pressure) where transcription efficiency was high. The observed shift in codon preference patterns between marine and euryhaline/freshwater Clupeoids indicates possible selection for improved translational efficiency in mitochondrial genes while adapting to low-salinity habitats. This mitogenomic plasticity and enhanced efficiency of the metabolic machinery may have contributed to the evolutionary success and abundance of Clupeoid fish.
Cascade asymmetric dearomative cyclization reactions via transition-metal-catalysis

Catalytic asymmetric dearomatization (CADA) reactions offer an efficient strategy for directly converting aromatic compounds into chiral cyclic molecules. Cascade dearomative cyclization reactions are an important subclass of these transformations, providing rapid access to various polycyclic scaffolds. Given the wide existence of natural products and bioactive molecules with polyheterocyclic skeletons, cascade dearomative cyclization reactions of versatile heteroaromatic compounds are particularly attractive. In this Review, we discuss representative examples of cascade asymmetric dearomative cyclization reactions catalysed by transition-metal complexes (including Au, Ir, Pd, Cu, Rh, Ni, Zn, Ti and V complexes) from the past decade. Close attention is paid to the dearomative cyclization reactions of indoles and related heteroaromatic compounds, with an emphasis on the reaction mechanisms, substrate scope and applications in total synthesis, as well as limitations and possible future directions.
Long-term and daily use of molecular hydrogen induces reprogramming of liver metabolism in rats by modulating NADP/NADPH redox pathways

Molecular hydrogen (H2) has emerged as a new therapeutic option in several diseases and is widely adopted by healthy people. However, molecular data to support therapeutic functions attributed to the biological activities of H2 remain elusive. Here, using transcriptomic and metabolomic approaches coupled with biochemistry and micro-CT technics, we evaluated the effect of long-term (6Â months) and daily use of H2 on liver function. Rats exposed 2Â h daily to H2 either by drinking HRW (H2 dissolved in H2O) or by breathing 4% H2 gas showed reduced lipogenesis and enhanced lipolysis in the liver, which was associated with apparent loss of visceral fat and brown adipose tissue together with a reduced level of serum lipids. Both transcripts and metabolites enriched in H2-treated rats revealed alteration of amino acid metabolism pathways and activation of purine nucleotides and carbohydrate biosynthesis pathways. Analysis of the interaction network of genes and metabolites and correlation tests revealed that NADP is the central regulator of H2 induced metabolic alterations in the liver, which was further confirmed by an increase in the level of components of metabolic pathways that require NADP as substrate. Evidence of immune response regulation activity was also observed in response to exposure to H2. This work is the first to provide metabolomic and transcriptomic data to uncover molecular targets for the effect of prolonged molecular hydrogen treatment on liver metabolism.
Experimental and theoretical study on the corrosion inhibition of mild steel by nonanedioic acid derivative in hydrochloric acid solution

The corrosion performance of mild steel (MS) in 1M HCl solution was examined by weight loss (WL), potentiodynamic polarization (PDP), electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS), electrochemical frequency modulation (EFM), and open circuit potential (OCP) measurements in the absence and presence of nonanedihydrazide. PDP measurements indicated that nonanedihydrazide acts as a mixed inhibitor due to its adsorption on the MS surface, exhibiting an inhibition efficiency of more than 97%. The surface morphology investigation of the protective layer on the MS surface confirmed that adsorption of nonanedihydrazide molecules occurred via chemical adsorption following Langmuir's isotherm model. The effect of temperature on the corrosion performance in the presence of nonanedihydrazide was investigated in the range of 303"“333Â K, showing that the inhibition efficiency increased with an increase in the inhibitor concentration and decreased with an increase in temperature. A new green corrosion inhibitor was synthesised and theoretical computations were conducted to completely understand the inhibition mechanism. Nonanedihydrazide molecules were investigated by DFT (density functional theory) using the B3LYP functional to evaluate the relationship of corrosion inhibition performance and the molecular structure. The computed theoretical parameters presented significant support for understanding the inhibitive mechanism revealed by the inhibitory molecules and are in good agreement with WL, PDP, EIS, (EFM), and OCP results.
Rousseau
Photo-induced antiferromagnetic-ferromagnetic and spin-state transition in a double-perovskite cobalt oxide thin film

Investigation of ultrafast dynamic behaviors can provide novel insights about the coupling mechanisms among multiple degrees of freedom in condensed matters, such as lattice, magnetism and electronic structure. Here we investigate both the ferromagnetic (FM) and antiferromagnetic (AFM) dynamics of a strongly correlated oxide system, GdBaCo2O5.5 thin film by time-resolved x-ray magnetic circular dichroism in reflectivity (XMCDR) and resonant magnetic x-ray diffraction (RMXD). A photo-induced AFM-FM transition characterized by an increase of the transient XMCDR (sensitive to FM order) beyond the unpumped value and a decay of RMXD (sensitive to AFM order) was observed. The photon-energy dependence of the transient XMCDR and reflectivity could be interpreted as a concomitant photo-induced spin-state transition (SST). The AFM-FM transition and SST couple with each other in the time domain, resulting in unusual dynamic behaviors of the magnetism.
Amorphizing noble metal chalcogenide catalysts at the single-layer limit towards hydrogen production

Rational design of noble metal catalysts with the potential to leverage efficiency is vital for industrial applications. Such an ultimate atom-utilization efficiency can be achieved when all noble metal atoms exclusively contribute to catalysis. Here, we demonstrate the fabrication of a wafer-size amorphous PtSex film on a SiO2 substate via a low-temperature amorphization strategy, which offers single-atom-layer Pt catalysts with high atom-utilization efficiency (~26"‰wt%). This amorphous PtSex (1.2"‰<"‰x"‰<"‰1.3) behaves as a fully activated surface, accessible to catalytic reactions, and features a nearly 100% current density relative to a pure Pt surface and reliable production of sustained high-flux hydrogen over a 2"‰inch wafer as a proof-of-concept. Furthermore, an electrolyser is demonstrated to generate a high current density of 1,000"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2. Such an amorphization strategy is potentially extendable to other noble metals, including the Pd, Ir, Os, Rh and Ru elements, demonstrating the universality of single-atom-layer catalysts.
Automated synthesis and characterization techniques for solar fuel production

Solar fuel production provides a sustainable route towards simultaneous energy harvesting and storage. However, this technology is hampered by the complexity and slow manual screening of the chemical design space to find suitable catalytic and light-harvesting materials. One solution is offered by automation, which has begun changing the landscape of material discovery and energy research.
The synergistic effect of Hf-O-Ru bonds and oxygen vacancies in Ru/HfO for enhanced hydrogen evolution

Ru nanoparticles have been demonstrated to be highly active electrocatalysts for the hydrogen evolution reaction (HER). At present, most of Ru nanoparticles-based HER electrocatalysts with high activity are supported by heteroatom-doped carbon substrates. Few metal oxides with large band gap (more than 5"‰eV) as the substrates of Ru nanoparticles are employed for the HER. By using large band gap metal oxides substrates, we can distinguish the contribution of Ru nanoparticles from the substrates. Here, a highly efficient Ru/HfO2 composite is developed by tuning numbers of Ru-O-Hf bonds and oxygen vacancies, resulting in a 20-fold enhancement in mass activity over commercial Pt/C in an alkaline medium. Density functional theory (DFT) calculations reveal that strong metal-support interaction via Ru-O-Hf bonds and the oxygen vacancies in the supported Ru samples synergistically lower the energy barrier for water dissociation to improve catalytic activities.
Publisher Correction: Interactions of Co, Cu, and non-metal phthalocyanines with external structures of SARS-CoV-2 using docking and molecular dynamics

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-07396-w, published online 28 February 2022. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "The authors are grateful for the support of the Coordination for the Improvement of Higher Education Personnel (CAPES), of the National Council for Scientific and Technological Development (CNPq)...
Ultrasmall metal oxide radiosensitizers for cancer radiation therapy

Today, treatment methods are available for cancer that complement each other. Radiation therapy is frequently used, and can be combined with surgery and chemotherapy, for example. Although treatment with ionizing radiation has been used in medicine for more than 100 years, even modern oncology is sometimes not satisfied with its effectiveness. The reason: Malignant tumors are not always sensitive enough to radiation. "If the sensitivity of the tumor cells could be increased, radiotherapy could be carried out more effectively and more gently," says Empa researcher Lukas Gerken.
Screening transition metal-based polar pentagonal monolayers with large piezoelectricity and shift current

Two-dimensional (2D) materials entirely composed of pentagon motifs are of interest for their wide applications. Here, we demonstrate that in-plane polar symmetry can exist in ternary pentagonal monolayers, where the induced electric polarization is not associated with specific conditions, such as ferroelectric phase transition, strain gradient, and layer stacking, but is an intrinsic structural property coming from the orderly arranged polar bonds. Based on the high-throughput screening method and first-principles calculations, we find eight stable 2D polar transition metal compounds with a number of intriguing properties. In particular, their piezoelectric coefficients are three orders of magnitude larger than those of 2D elemental and binary pentagonal structures, and their bulk photovaltaic shift current can reach up to 300"‰Î¼A"‰Vâˆ’2, superior to that of 2D conventional ferroelectric materials such as GeS. Our identified pentagonal monolayers not only expand the family of 2D pyroelectric materials, but also hold potential for energy conversions.
Oxidative metabolisms catalyzed Earth's oxygenation

The burial of organic carbon, which prevents its remineralization via oxygen-consuming processes, is considered one of the causes of Earth's oxygenation. Yet, higher levels of oxygen are thought to inhibit burial. Here we propose a resolution of this conundrum, wherein Earth's initial oxygenation is favored by oxidative metabolisms generating partially oxidized organic matter (POOM), increasing burial via interaction with minerals in sediments. First, we introduce the POOM hypothesis via a mathematical argument. Second, we reconstruct the evolutionary history of one key enzyme family, flavin-dependent Baeyer"“Villiger monooxygenases, that generates POOM, and show the temporal consistency of its diversification with the Proterozoic and Phanerozoic atmospheric oxygenation. Finally, we propose that the expansion of oxidative metabolisms instigated a positive feedback, which was amplified by the chemical changes to minerals on Earth's surface. Collectively, these results suggest that Earth's oxygenation is an autocatalytic transition induced by a combination of biological innovations and geological changes.
Atomically thin indium oxide transistors

Indium oxide transistors with an ultrashort channel of less than 10 nm can be fabricated using atomic layer deposition, a technique that is compatible with complementary metal"“oxide"“semiconductor (CMOS) processes. Over the past few decades, advances in integrated circuits and computer technology have been underpinned by the continuous reduction...
Publisher Correction: Controlling process instability for defect lean metal additive manufacturing

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28649-2, published online 28 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Figure 4o, where the red spheres and black dots that represent spatters and nanoparticles, respectively, were missing. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Integration of experimental data and use of automated fitting methods in developing protein force fields

The development of accurate protein force fields has been the cornerstone of molecular simulations for the past 50 years. During this period, many lessons have been learned regarding the use of experimental target data and parameter fitting procedures. Here, we review recent advances in protein force field development. We discuss the recent emergence of polarizable force fields and the role of electronic polarization and areas in which additive force fields fall short. The use of automated fitting methods and the inclusion of additional experimental solution data during parametrization is discussed as a means to highlight possible routes to improve the accuracy of force fields even further.
Microbiomes in the Challenger Deep slope and bottom-axis sediments

Hadal trenches are the deepest and most remote regions of the ocean. The 11-kilometer deep Challenger Deep is the least explored due to the technical challenges of sampling hadal depths. It receives organic matter and heavy metals from the overlying water column that accumulate differently across its V-shaped topography. Here, we collected sediments across the slope and bottom-axis of the Challenger Deep that enable insights into its in situ microbial communities. Analyses of 586 metagenome-assembled genomes retrieved from 37 metagenomes show distinct diversity and metabolic capacities between bottom-axis and slope sites. 26% of prokaryotic 16S rDNA reads in metagenomes were novel, with novelty increasing with water and sediment depths. These predominantly heterotrophic microbes can recycle macromolecules and utilize simple and complex hydrocarbons as carbon sources. Metagenome and metatranscriptome data support reduction and biotransformation of arsenate for energy gain in sediments that present a two-fold greater accumulation of arsenic compared to non-hadal sites. Complete pathways for anaerobic ammonia oxidation are predominantly identified in genomes recovered from bottom-axis sediments compared to slope sites. Our results expand knowledge of microbially-mediated elemental cycling in hadal sediments, and reveal differences in distribution of processes involved in nitrogen loss across the trench.
Author Correction: Kansl1 haploinsufficiency impairs autophagosome-lysosome fusion and links autophagic dysfunction with Koolen-de Vries syndrome in mice

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28613-0, published online 17 February 2022. In this article, the funding from National Key Research and Development Project of China (2021YFA1300200) was omitted. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Ting Li, Dingyi Lu, Chengcheng Yao. Affiliations. State Key...
Author Correction: The effect of 16S rRNA region choice on bacterial community metabarcoding results

Correction to: Scientific Data https://doi.org/10.1038/sdata.2019.7, published online 05 February 2019. After publication it was noticed that the sequence of the primer 16S_BV3r was given incorrectly in Table 2 as AGTGGCGGACGGGTGAGTAA. The correct sequence is CCGCGGCTGCTGGCAC and this has been amended in the new version of Table 2. Author information. Affiliations.
cAMP and c-di-GMP synergistically support biofilm maintenance through the direct interaction of their effectors

Nucleotide second messengers, such as cAMP and c-di-GMP, regulate many physiological processes in bacteria, including biofilm formation. There is evidence of cross-talk between pathways mediated by c-di-GMP and those mediated by the cAMP receptor protein (CRP), but the mechanisms are often unclear. Here, we show that cAMP-CRP modulates biofilm maintenance in Shewanella putrefaciens not only via its known effects on gene transcription, but also through direct interaction with a putative c-di-GMP effector on the inner membrane, BpfD. Binding of cAMP-CRP to BpfD enhances the known interaction of BpfD with protease BpfG, which prevents proteolytic processing and release of a cell surface-associated adhesin, BpfA, thus contributing to biofilm maintenance. Our results provide evidence of cross-talk between cAMP and c-di-GMP pathways through direct interaction of their effectors, and indicate that cAMP-CRP can play regulatory roles at the post-translational level.
