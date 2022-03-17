Relationships between structure, memory and flow in sheared disordered materials

Longitudinal data are vital in order to understand intra individual gait changes with the progression of multiple sclerosis (MS). Therefore, the primary aim of this study was to explore the relationship between changes in disability with changes in major spatio-temporal parameters of gait in people with MS (PwMS). PwMS (n"‰="‰83) completed two gait assessments performed at separate time points (M1, M2). For each individual, the absolute difference between the Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS) score, key spatio-temporal parameters of gait, Falls Efficacy Scale International (FES-I), and the 12-item Multiple Sclerosis Walking Scale (MSWS-12), were calculated. The mean time difference between M1 and M2 was 2.5 (SD"‰="‰1.7) years. At M2, PwMS presented with shorter strides, a wider base of support, increased perceived mobility difficulties and fear of falling compared with M1. According to the odds ratio (OR) analysis, the odds of experiencing an increase in the EDSS score was significantly higher once the MSWS-12 score increased at M2 compared with M1 (OR"‰="‰7.930, p"‰="‰0.004). This observation was highlighted specifically in people with mild-moderate MS (OR"‰="‰12.427, p"‰<"‰0.001). The increase in the EDSS score was not associated with changes in key spatio-temporal parameters of gait. The present study provides a better understanding of gait and disease progression in PwMS, highlighting the significant role of the MSWS-12.
