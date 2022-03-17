ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Stunning Los Angeles Fashion Week Just Opened Its Doors For A Limited Time!

By Marie-Angèle Zoungrana
Secret LA
Secret LA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A0xxQ_0ei6gBih00

The visually stunning Los Angeles Fashion Week has finally arrived in LA!

Calling all fashion aficionados! The spectacular Los Angeles Fashion Week has made its entrance at the heart of the Majestic. The glamorous experience will feature some of the world’s most established designers including Nicole Miller, Michael Costello, Trina Turk, Orlebar Brown, Patbo, Onia, and many other talented creators. Prepare to take in breathtaking designs, mingle with famous stylists and celebrities, and party at the most exclusive DJ sets.

LA fashion week only takes place until March 20, so hurry to save your spot !

The Majestic Downtown will host this sublime event. Recognized as a historical masterpiece in Downtown LA since 1924, the 30,000+ square feet venue accommodates large expositions, video gaming events, weddings, corporate functions and A-List red carpet events and parties. Its 30 foot high Italian ceilings, arched windows and marble floors make for an elegant, timeless feel — perfect to represent Los Angeles Fashion Week ‘s long standing legacy.

The experience isn’t only an opportunity to witness the most beautiful creations in the fashion world, it’s also an educational hub for those curious about the industry. In between runway shows, art exhibits and live entertainment will give you an immersive look into the fashion world!

Expect live DJs and celebrities to make appearances at this wonderful fashion show. Past attendees included Britney Spears and Jason Derulo, so who knows who you’ll be rubbing shoulders with this year! The experience will only be in town for four days, so make sure you save your spot.

Enjoy Los Angeles Fashion Week’s most influential fashion designs and get your tickets here before it’s too late ! https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D6IW0_0ei6gBih00

Los Angeles Fashion Week 2022

March 17, 2022 18:00 (+2 more dates)
The Majestic (650 S Spring St, 90014, Los Angeles) From $55.00 Tickets

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Secret LA

Hear Your Favorite Queen Songs At This Breathtaking Venue In LA

Are you ready to get your world rocked? Get your tickets here !. Calling out all Queen fans.. This is the concert we’ve all been waiting for! LA’s most talented musicians come together to perform the greatest hits by some of the world’s greatest rock bands of all time, Queen. These tributes will take place at a beautiful venue in LA from May till August.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

65 Marvelous Things To Do In March In L.A.

March is a wonderful time of year; blossoms add pops of color to the city as spring begins to trickle in and we turn our focus to the inspiring women that have shaped the city in honor of Women’s History Month. This healthy dose of inspiration is balanced out with the raucous celebrations of Saint Patrick’s Day, marked by an overflow of luminous green libations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Secret LA

This Premier L.A. Gallery Only Features NFT Pieces

Vellum LA is the city’s first gallery dedicated to NFT-backed art. This gallery may be traditional in terms of its setting, but its art pieces are quite unconventional. Instead of typical canvases, the NFT artworks are on full display with the help of museum-grade LED screens. Vellum LA ensures digital art is accessible by having a space where it’s solely showcased.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

This Unique Star Trek Experience Is Now Open In LA—And It’s Mouthwatering!

This foodie Star Trek experience has finally arrived in Los Angeles and it’s going to blow you away!. In celebration of the Star Trek: Picard Season 2 premiere, Paramount+ is bringing to Los Angeles’ Arts District a foodie Star Trek experience you do not want to miss! Immerse yourself in the 10 Forward bar experience and indulge in delicious food LA favorite food trucks! Guests will gain access to the Canteen Store, featuring Star Trek merch, only for sale during this limited time event.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

7 LA Spots In Movies and TV Shows That You Can Actually Visit

Los Angeles is where Hollywood dreams are born and stars are made. It truly is the film capital, and great films have the power to transport you to magical places ―and Los Angeles is actually home to many of them . Whether you’re a movie-lover or just a local explorer, here are spots you can visit that make appearances in your favorite films and television shows!
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Miller
Person
Jason Derulo
Person
Britney Spears
Secret LA

7 Incredible Woman-Owned Businesses You Need To Know About In L.A.

Women’s History Month is an annual observance to highlight and honor women’s impact on the world and throughout history. In celebration, we’ve collected some of our favorite women-owned businesses. From creative breakfast tacos and birria to fresh cocktails and magical coffees, these incredible women-owned businesses will satisfy your cravings and more. Plus, there’s no better way to show your support for the inspiring ladies shaping L.A.’s food scene this month and beyond!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

A Huge Neon Heart Has Been Installed In DTLA’s 3rd Street Tunnel

Professional rainbow maker Tory DiPietro has gifted the city with her luminous heart above the 3rd Street Tunnel in Downtown L.A. The neon installation artist of Mexican and Italian descent has just debuted a new piece called “The Light at the End of the Tunnel — Heart of Los Angeles.” And the timing couldn’t be more appropriate.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marble Floors#Dj#Downtown La#Italian
Secret LA

5 Places To See Beautiful Cherry Blossoms Around Los Angeles

You don’t need to head to Japan or D.C. for a taste of the Sakura festival life. While L.A. may not be an obvious destination to marvel at cherry blossom trees, it still has plenty of blissful havens with clouds of pink blooms. These stunning dark-trunked trees are native to Japan but have come to represent a colorful spring greeting across the nation. The brief display lasts only a few weeks within March, with some lasting until early April (depending on the wind and rain), so don’t wait to see them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

Get Tickets To LA’s Stunning Fashion Week Featuring Celebrities And Live DJs

LA’s spectacular fashion week is back—and Art Hearts Fashion has surprises in store!. Art Hearts Fashion is back with a bang this fashion week! The spectacular Los Angeles Fashion Week is returning in March for its 18th season and it will blow you away. Inside the iconic Majestic Downtown, a 30,000+ square feet historic venue in downtown LA, guests will experience a one-of-a-kind fashion show featuring some of the world’s most famous celebrities, DJs, private parties and more!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

5 Gorgeous Natural Hot Springs To Soak In Near L.A.

The top 5 natural spas to seek out that are in or around Southern California. It’s winter—which for Angelenos means the temperature has dropped below 70. So while half of the city is compelled to seek out snow-covered winter wonderlands, the rest of us are more inclined to snuggle up with some of the city’s best hot chocolates or to seek out hot springs to soak in. If you’re in the latter group, you happen to be in a state with some of the most incredible natural thermal springs. Whether it’s located in the lush hills of Santa Barbara or in the middle of a surreal desert, you’re bound to find a spot to let your hair down and immerse yourself in nature.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

Theía Is Bringing Greek Carnival Spirit To L.A. This Weekend

You don’t need to travel 6,000 miles to get a taste of the raucous Greek carnival energy. Instead, you can head to Theía on West 3rd where you can experience all the Apokries party spirit right from your seat. This colorful holiday season usually consists of a three-week parade, featuring elaborate costumes, a lot of incredible food and libations. But Theía will be packing that into 4 days of revelry from March 3rd to the 6th.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
Secret LA

This Flower-Filled Boutique Offers The Most Exquisite Afternoon Tea

If your idea of retail therapy involves wandering through a freshly decorated boutique with beautifully curated products and an outdoor space where you’ll be served gorgeous floral-centric coffees and confectionary, then you absolutely need to visit Morning Lavender. This female-owned and run space is a pastel dreamland with not one but three Insta-worthy flower walls.
LIFESTYLE
Secret LA

Cliffside Havens That Feel Like Your Own Private Beach In SoCal

Here are our favorite sandy gems and rocky coves along the SoCal coast. It’s practically summer all year here, which means beaches tend to fill up fast— especially on the extra sunny days. While there’s nothing better than cooling off by the ocean, melting amongst droves of people is never appealing. So, taking a little drive and seeking out lesser-known shores is the best way to get fresh air while maintaining a safe distance from others. Okay, so with over ten million residents, it’s going to be tough to find a beach that’s a complete secret, but there’s still scope for the slightly quieter coves and stretches where there’s a little more sand than people. Whether you’re looking to surf, sunbathe, play beach volleyball or explore rocky coves, there’ll be something for you in the options below.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Secret LA

Secret LA

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
324
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret Los Angeles is your guide to things to do and places to go in L.A., from events and culture to the best restaurants, bars and attractions.

 https://secretlosangeles.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy