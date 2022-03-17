The Stunning Los Angeles Fashion Week Just Opened Its Doors For A Limited Time!

The visually stunning Los Angeles Fashion Week has finally arrived in LA!

Calling all fashion aficionados! The spectacular Los Angeles Fashion Week has made its entrance at the heart of the Majestic. The glamorous experience will feature some of the world’s most established designers including Nicole Miller, Michael Costello, Trina Turk, Orlebar Brown, Patbo, Onia, and many other talented creators. Prepare to take in breathtaking designs, mingle with famous stylists and celebrities, and party at the most exclusive DJ sets.

LA fashion week only takes place until March 20, so hurry to save your spot !

The Majestic Downtown will host this sublime event. Recognized as a historical masterpiece in Downtown LA since 1924, the 30,000+ square feet venue accommodates large expositions, video gaming events, weddings, corporate functions and A-List red carpet events and parties. Its 30 foot high Italian ceilings, arched windows and marble floors make for an elegant, timeless feel — perfect to represent Los Angeles Fashion Week ‘s long standing legacy.

The experience isn’t only an opportunity to witness the most beautiful creations in the fashion world, it’s also an educational hub for those curious about the industry. In between runway shows, art exhibits and live entertainment will give you an immersive look into the fashion world!

Expect live DJs and celebrities to make appearances at this wonderful fashion show. Past attendees included Britney Spears and Jason Derulo, so who knows who you’ll be rubbing shoulders with this year! The experience will only be in town for four days, so make sure you save your spot.

Los Angeles Fashion Week 2022

Enjoy Los Angeles Fashion Week’s most influential fashion designs and get your tickets here before it’s too late March 17, 2022 18:00