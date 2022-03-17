ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Arrested After 3 Slashed with Pocketknife During Fight in Linda Vista

By Chris Jennewein
A San Diego Police Department patch on an officer’s uniform. Courtesy SDPD

A 21-year-old woman was in custody Thursday after getting into a fight and allegedly using a pocketknife against two men and another woman in Linda Vista.

At around 9 p.m. Wednesday, a 21-year-old woman, a 19-year-old man, an 18-year-old man and another woman were traveling in a vehicle when the 21-year-old and the 19-year-old got out during an argument in the 7100 block of Eastman Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.

While outside of the vehicle, the suspect allegedly took out a pocketknife and stabbed the 19-year-old multiple times before the other two got out of the car in an attempt to break up the fight. In the struggle, the 18-year-old was slashed on the top of his wrist and the second woman suffered multiple bruises to her face and a laceration on her nose.

The suspect has been identified as Breana Samayoa.

The two men were taken to a hospital suffering non-life-threatening injuries. The female victim was not transported.

No other information was immediately released.

