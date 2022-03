Since the NCAA Tournament bracket expanded in 1985, 12-seeds have upset their 5-seed counterparts just over 35 percent of the time. The 2022 NCAA Tournament bracket features several intriguing matchups, as 12-seed UAB will attempt to snuff out Houston's bid to return to the Final Four, while Indiana tries to play spoiler to 5-seed Saint Mary's magical season. Is it wise to back the Blazers or Hoosiers in the first round of your 2022 March Madness bracket?

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO