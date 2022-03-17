ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Delta breakthrough infection generates broad neutralizing antibody response in double vaccinated individuals

Science Daily
 4 days ago

A delta breakthrough infection generates a potent and broad neutralizing antibody response to SARS-CoV-2 in double vaccinated individuals, according to new research. A delta breakthrough infection generates a potent and broad neutralizing antibody response in double vaccinated individuals, according to new research. The findings were published this week in mBio, an...

www.sciencedaily.com

Nature.com

PET in vivo generators Ce and Nd on an internalizing monoclonal antibody probe

The in vivo-generator radionuclides 140Nd (t1/2"‰="‰3.4 d) and 134Ce (t1/2"‰="‰3.2 d) were used to trace a urokinase-type plasminogen activator (uPA)-targeting mouse monoclonal antibody, ATN-291, in U87 MG xenograft tumor-bearing mice. ATN-291 is known to internalize on the uPA/uPA-receptor pair, making it an appropriate targeting vector for investigating the fate of in vivo generator daughters on internalizing probes. Ante-mortem and post-mortem PET imaging at 120Â h post-injection gave no indication of redistribution of the positron emitting daughter nuclides 134La and 140Pr from tumor tissue (p"‰>"‰0.5). The lack of redistribution indicates that the parent radionuclides 134Ce and 140Nd could be considered as long-lived PET-diagnostic matches to therapeutic radionuclides like 177Lu, 161Tb and 225Ac when internalizing bioconjugates are employed.
SCIENCE
WKRC

Researchers make major COVID breakthrough, create affordable shot to vaccinate the world

WASHINGTON (TND) - Texas researchers say they have made a monumental breakthrough in the battle against COVID-19. The team of scientists have developed an affordable, easy to produce vaccine that can be scaled up globally quickly, they say. The development is a major step forward in the effort to vaccinate low-and-middle-income people around the world. But the hope is their work will also be critical in stopping the spread of COVID variants that begin in other countries, before having a devastating impact in the United States.
SCIENCE
WSFA

Johnson & Johnson vaccine remains effective through delta variant, study says

(CNN) - The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine remained effective against infection and hospitalization during the delta variant surge, a new study says. A study found the single-shot vaccine was 76% effective overall in preventing COVID-19 infection and 81% in preventing COVID-related hospitalization during that time. It also found the vaccine remained durable up to 180 days after vaccination.
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

“Active Matter” Breakthrough Enables Shape-Shifting Next-Generation Robots

Physicists have discovered a new way to coat soft robots in materials that allow them to move and function in a more purposeful way. Physicists have discovered a new way to coat soft robots in materials that allow them to move and function in a more purposeful way. The research, led by the University of Bath, is described in a paper published on March 11, 2022, in Science Advances.
ENGINEERING
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Covid boosters by claiming polio vaccine is only one jab – but it actually takes four

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene inadvertently proved herself wrong on the House floor while complaining about Covid-19 vaccine boosters. Ms Greene took to the floor to attack the coronavirus vaccines, in particular the idea that boosters may be necessary for Americans to stay safe from the virus and its variants. "Now I don't know about you guys, but many of us were vaccinated as kids against polio, we had our MMR, and I have never seen the CDC coming out and saying 'oh you've got to get your second polio shot, you've got to get your third, you've got...
U.S. POLITICS
marthastewart.com

New Research Says Sleeping with Even a Little Bit of Light May Increase Your Risk of Heart Disease and Diabetes

If you enjoy waking up to sunlight streaming through your curtains or find comfort in being able to see the glow of the stars and moon outside while you fall asleep, you may want to reconsider your sleep setup. A new study conducted by researchers from Northwestern University and published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that even a small amount of light exposure while you sleep increases the risk of heart disease and diabetes.
HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

Could Antibody Tests Be an Alternative to or Complement the COVID Vaccine?

The following article is an opinion piece written by Phil Groom. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Technology Networks. As the COVID threat becomes less urgent is it time we started adopting new approaches?
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Effectiveness of antibiotics significantly reduced when multiple bugs present

A study has found that much higher doses of antibiotics are needed to eliminate a bacterial infection of the airways when other microbes are present. It helps explain why respiratory infections often persist in people with lung diseases such as cystic fibrosis despite treatment. FULL STORY. A study has found...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

First-in-human immunoPET imaging of HIV-1 infection using Zr-labeled VRC01 broadly neutralizing antibody

A major obstacle to achieving long-term antiretroviral (ART) free remission or functional cure of HIV infection is the presence of persistently infected cells that establish a long-lived viral reservoir. HIV largely resides in anatomical regions that are inaccessible to routine sampling, however, and non-invasive methods to understand the longitudinal tissue-wide burden of HIV persistence are urgently needed. Positron emission tomography (PET) imaging is a promising strategy to identify and characterize the tissue-wide burden of HIV. Here, we assess the efficacy of using immunoPET imaging to characterize HIV reservoirs and identify anatomical foci of persistent viral transcriptional activity using a radiolabeled HIV Env-specific broadly neutralizing antibody, 89Zr-VRC01, in HIV-infected individuals with detectable viremia and on suppressive ART compared to uninfected controls (NCT03729752). We also assess the relationship between PET tracer uptake in tissues and timing of ART initiation and direct HIV protein expression in CD4 T cells obtained from lymph node biopsies. We observe significant increases in 89Zr-VRC01 uptake in various tissues (including lymph nodes and gut) in HIV-infected individuals with detectable viremia (N"‰="‰5) and on suppressive ART (N"‰="‰5) compared to uninfected controls (N"‰="‰5). Importantly, PET tracer uptake in inguinal lymph nodes in viremic and ART-suppressed participants significantly and positively correlates with HIV protein expression measured directly in tissue. Our strategy may allow non-invasive longitudinal characterization of residual HIV infection and lays the framework for the development of immunoPET imaging in a variety of other infectious diseases.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Clues May Reveal How Antibodies Are Fine-Tuned To Fight Infection

Researchers at the University of Alberta have uncovered new information about a cellular mechanism in the immune system that provides a critical step toward better understanding how antibodies evolve and improve in the human body. The antibodies our immune system produces need fine-tuning to reach maximum effectiveness. When a vaccine...
CANCER
Nature.com

Prevalence of AAV2.5 neutralizing antibodies in synovial fluid and serum of patients with osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis (OA) is a leading cause of disability with no cure and only supportive therapy. Adeno-associated virus (AAV) serotype 2.5 is being used in a Phase I clinical trial to deliver the interleukin-1 receptor antagonist into knee joints with OA. Neutralizing antibodies (Nab) directed against AAV2.5, if present, could inhibit gene transfer. Here, we report the prevalence of AAV2.5 Nab in the sera and synovial fluids of patients with OA. Nab titers were measured by their ability to inhibit in vitro transduction by AAV2.5 encoding GFP. Of 44 synovial fluids from patients with mid-stage and advanced OA, 43% had undetectable Nab; 25% had low titers (<1:100), 16% had medium titers (1:100"“1:1000) and 16% had high titers (>1:1000) of Nab. Titers of AAV2.5 Nabs correlated with those of AAV2, but not with those of AAV5. Serum titers of AAV2.5 Nab correlated positively with titers in synovial fluid, and were never less than the matched synovial fluid titers. These findings suggest that high titers of Nab against AAV2.5 are uncommon in the synovial fluids of patients with OA, and individuals with high synovial fluid Nab titers can be identified by measuring titers in the serum.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Science Daily

Type 1 diabetes can be predicted with epigenetic changes

Children who develop type 1 diabetes show epigenetic changes in the cells of their immune system before the antibodies of the disease are detected in their blood. The findings of two new studies offer new opportunities to identify the children with the genetic risk for developing diabetes very early on.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

New PCR test can identify all SARS-CoV-2 variants in a positive patient sample

After the start of the SARS-C0V-2 pandemic, investigators from ResearchPath LLC and their collaborators at Rutgers University quickly dedicated resources to develop accurate and reliable COVID-19 testing. As variants emerged, they developed a PCR test that uses molecular beacons not only to diagnose COVID-19 infection, but also to identify the specific variant causing that infection. Their research appears in The Journal of Molecular Diagnostics, published by Elsevier. Their methodology is openly available so that it can be replicated by any facility that can run a PCR test.
NEWARK, NJ
Science Daily

Higher exposure to bisphenol A in the womb associated with increased risk for asthma and wheezing in school-age girls

Source: Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) An analysis of data from more than 3,000 mother-child pairs from six European countries indicates that prenatal exposure to bisphenol A may have negative effects on respiratory health in school-age girls. FULL STORY. An analysis of data from more than 3,000 mother-child pairs...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern elicited by the comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine in nursing home residents

Immunosenescence may impact the functionality and breadth of vaccine-elicited humoral immune responses. The ability of sera to neutralize the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein (S) from Beta, Gamma, Delta, and Epsilon variants of concern (VOCs) relative to the ancestral Wuhan-Hu-1 strain was compared in Comirnaty COVID-19-vaccinated elderly nursing home residents, either SARS-CoV-2 naÃ¯ve (n"‰="‰22) or experienced (n"‰="‰8), or SARS-CoV-2 naÃ¯ve younger individuals (n"‰="‰18) and non-vaccinated individuals who recovered from severe COVID-19 (n"‰="‰19). In all groups, except that including SARS-CoV-2-experienced nursing home residents, some participants lacked NtAb against one or more VOCs, mainly the Beta variant (15"“20%). Serum NtAb titers were lowest against the Beta variant followed by Gamma, Delta and Epsilon variants. Overall, fold change reduction in NtAb titers relative to the ancestral strain was greatest for the Beta variant (6.7"“19.4) followed by Gamma (4.8"“16.0), Epsilon (2.9"“13.4), and Delta (3.5"“6.5) variants, although subtle differences were observed for Beta, Epsilon and Delta variants across comparison groups. In summary, older age, frailty, and concurrence of co-morbidities had no major impact on the serum NtAb activity profile against SARS-CoV-2 VOCs.
PUBLIC HEALTH

