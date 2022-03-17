New study finds higher rates of newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes after infection with mild COVID-19
The analysis of health records from 1,171 general and internal medicine practices across Germany conducted by Professor Wolfgang Rathmann and Professor Oliver Kussfrom the German Diabetes Center at Heinrich Heine University, Dusseldorf, Germany, and Professor Karel Kostev (IQVIA, Frankfurt, Germany) found that adults who recover from mostly mild COVID-19 appear to...www.sciencedaily.com
Comments / 0