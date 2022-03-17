The Okinawan Sweet Potato

Not all Pi(e) Day pies have to be sweet. If you're baking on March 14 (pi begins with 3.14) to celebrate the irrational number, your pie, or in this case, tart, can also be savory. This tart includes layers of very thinly sliced potatoes, which are already cooked, and a simple egg and cream custard in a French tart pan (think quiche, but this has more potatoes and less custard). The all-butter pastry comes together nicely in a food processor and doesn't need to be baked empty ahead of time. Use this dough for any pie, both sweet and savory. Egg and vinegar make the dough easy to roll out and the butter gives it flavor. Two tricky parts to keep an eye on: The potatoes must be cooked before they're layered in the dough, but they go from perfect rounds to a mess in a minute, so pay attention while they cook. If the potatoes do get mushy, drain them and use them anyway. You'll still have delicious results. The other piece that needs your attention is browning the top of the tart. After the round is baked and the custard is just set, sprinkle it with a little olive oil, and slide the tart back into the oven at least a foot from the broiler element. Leave it for just a minute. Both the parchment paper on the baking sheet and the tart itself can burn, so stand right beside the oven while you do this, ready to pull out the tart. Serve the wedges warm with a salad or roast chicken. You'll have made something to be proud of.

