ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

The Okinawan Sweet Potato

By Dooley Berry
mobilebaymag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I was little, I never really liked sweet potatoes or yams that much. I would pick through the soft orange flesh with little interest, even though they were grown all around my small Louisiana town. They suited me a little better when Thanksgiving came around and they were baked in...

mobilebaymag.com

Comments / 0

Related
APG of Wisconsin

Digging into the potato bin

While we brought up the last of the squash from the root cellar a week ago, potato storage is still going strong. We always try to use up the more delicate potatoes first — reds, fingerlings, whites — saving the long-keepers for later. Yukon Golds and russet potatoes are our gold standard for storage potatoes, and now it’s their turn to venture from the root cellar and into our member shares.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

Air Fryer Roasted Potatoes

For those nights I want an easy side dish that promises to be irresistibly crispy, I turn to my air fryer. I’ve learned from experience that it’s the best way to make the crispiest restaurant-style fries and tater tots (without deep frying), it turns out crisp-tender green beans that will knock your socks off, and it’s even better (and faster!) than the oven when it comes to making a killer batch of roasted broccoli.
RECIPES
MindBodyGreen

This Sweet Potato & Pumpkin Soup Recipe Can Support Healthy Blood Sugar Levels

Blood sugar balance is a key component of whole-body health, affecting energy levels, mood, and more. Among the variety of ways to maintain healthy blood sugar levels—including proper hydration, sufficient sleep, mindfulness, and exercise—focusing on nutrition is essential. While there is no one specific diet that supports health...
FOOD & DRINKS
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For In-N-Out Burger Closings in 2022

The west coast chain remains hugely popular, but have recent business decisions harmed its reputation?. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: The Harris Poll, Inc.com, Mashed.com, Patch.com, In-N-Out Burger Executive Vice President Bob Lang, Jr, Calpirg.org, MailChimp.com, and In-N-Out Burger company executive Arnie Wensinger.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
City
Harvest, AL
Local
Alabama Food & Drinks
Local
Alabama Business
County
Baldwin County, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Industry
City
Cullman, AL
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
Baldwin County, AL
Business
Baldwin County, AL
Lifestyle
KELOLAND TV

Potato chip alternatives to snack on

Monday is national potato chip day, and while the thin, crispy, saltiness is a stand-by when it comes to snacks there are a few ways it can be improved. From sourcing out a few better options at the store to making your own – you can have your chips and eat them too.
RECIPES
Times Daily

Quick Fix: Fresh tuna, sweet potatoes an easy one-pan meal

Let your oven and sheet pan help you make this quick meal. Fresh tuna, sweet potatoes and broccoli all cook together on the sheet pan. I like using a sheet pan, because it only uses one pan and makes cleanup a breeze. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
RECIPES
Boston Globe

Recipe: Pi(e) Day pies don’t have to be sweet, so try this potato tart with rosemary

Not all Pi(e) Day pies have to be sweet. If you're baking on March 14 (pi begins with 3.14) to celebrate the irrational number, your pie, or in this case, tart, can also be savory. This tart includes layers of very thinly sliced potatoes, which are already cooked, and a simple egg and cream custard in a French tart pan (think quiche, but this has more potatoes and less custard). The all-butter pastry comes together nicely in a food processor and doesn't need to be baked empty ahead of time. Use this dough for any pie, both sweet and savory. Egg and vinegar make the dough easy to roll out and the butter gives it flavor. Two tricky parts to keep an eye on: The potatoes must be cooked before they're layered in the dough, but they go from perfect rounds to a mess in a minute, so pay attention while they cook. If the potatoes do get mushy, drain them and use them anyway. You'll still have delicious results. The other piece that needs your attention is browning the top of the tart. After the round is baked and the custard is just set, sprinkle it with a little olive oil, and slide the tart back into the oven at least a foot from the broiler element. Leave it for just a minute. Both the parchment paper on the baking sheet and the tart itself can burn, so stand right beside the oven while you do this, ready to pull out the tart. Serve the wedges warm with a salad or roast chicken. You'll have made something to be proud of.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Ivey
The Independent

‘Worst storm of 2022’ threatens half the US with blizzards, tornadoes and flooding

Spring may open with a bang in the coming days as a massive storm system looks set to roll across a large portion of the US after a weekend of severe weather.There is potential for thunderstorms, tornadoes, severe flooding, and blizzards in states from the Rockies to the Atlantic coast according to the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service.Risk to lives and property is possible with significant delays expected to air, shipping and ground transportation.“Next week has the potential to bring not only the most significant storm of March but perhaps the entire year so far considering the...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Florida Is #2 State For Airbnb Listings With Pools

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With the summer heat right around the corner, Airbnb said searches for stays with pools have increased by more than 50 percent in both the US and Canada. According to the company, Hawaii came in at number one for rentals with pools while Florida came in second, 79 percent of listings statewide including access to a pool. Airbnb said last summer was one of the top times of year for hosting in the US, and the typical US host of a listing with a pool across the US earned more than $8,600 from Memorial Day through Labor Day 2021.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweet Potato#Russet Potato#Mashed Potato#Baked Potato#Food Drink
mvmagazine.com

Caramelized Sweet Potatoes with Lime Butter, Shallots & Chili Crisp

Cut in half, twice the flavor. Halfway between a whole roasted sweet potato and sweet potato fries lies an easy weeknight side dish: roasted sweet potato halves. By simply cutting sweet potatoes (preferably small ones) in half lengthwise and roasting them cut side-down on a heavy sheet pan, you get a nicely caramelized surface and tender, fluffy interior.
RECIPES
Outsider.com

WATCH: Shedding Buck Sends Both His Antlers Flying

All of you shed hunters out there are going to love this one. One hunter recently got a video of a buck shedding its antlers and posted it online. We know that a ton of you Outsiders love to hunt. Many outdoorsmen today are crazy about antlers, whether they are attached to the head of a deer or not. As a matter of fact, shed hunting has become almost as popular as deer hunting itself. Although most people know that male deer shed their antlers and grow a new set every year, not many people understand how it happens or why.
ANIMALS
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Alabama

Recently I have been researching and writing a series articles featuring the richest people in cities and states across the United States. Today it is time to turn our attention to Alabama and look at the richest person in Alabama. Not only how they made their money but what they are doing with their wealth to help the community.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy