First Coast Varsity Weekly: St. Augustine-Palatka rivalry survives, Jackson-Riverside revives

It's back.

Not that the St. Augustine-Palatka rivalry was gone very long — it took only a few days before pressure from both communities and administrators nudged the century-long football series back onto the calendar.

There's no question about which school has grasped the upper hand in the rivalry for a long time now: St. Augustine has won the last eight matchups, and they haven't been close — a combined margin of 267 points, with a 31-17 game in 2016 the only matchup even remotely tight.

That competitive balance, or lack thereof, was the main factor that led Palatka to initially schedule independent TDH Academy, not the Jackets, as the season-ending opponent.

Still, as history shows, the balance of power in high school rivalries can tip quickly.

* Baker County never defeated Bradford until 1980, a series spanning nearly 30 meetings. But the series has tipped the Wildcats' way, winning 12 of the last 13 matchups.

* St. Augustine found a way past Bartram Trail for the first 19 games in their series, 11 of them decided by a single possession. But since making their breakthrough in 2018, the Bears have won the past four.

* Clay romped past Fleming Island by a combined 100-0 in the schools' first three meetings, but Fleming Island has more often held the advantage in the series, including four of the last five games.

Had the Yellow Jackets-Panthers series indeed shut down, it would have been the latest in several major Northeast Florida rivalries to press the pause button in recent years.

Columbia and Suwannee suspended the annual contest for the Old Oaken Bucket after the 2018 season, with Columbia the victor in the previous 11 contests.

One rivalry that feels like it's now on its way back to stay, meanwhile, is the old Jackson-Lee contest, now in its new form as Jackson-Riverside. The oldest of Jacksonville's continuously-operating public high schools were drawn together in District 1-2A under the Florida High School Athletic Association's revamped Metro-Suburban plan.

They'll face not only each other but also Raines and Ribault in what shapes up as one of the city's most intense districts. The Tigers and Generals haven't occupied the same district since 2000.

Riverside beat Jackson 42-6 in September, their first meeting for four years. Before that, Jackson and Lee last met on the gridiron on Oct. 20, 2017, a 69-0 Generals romp that continued a streak of seven consecutive Lee victories. Jackson, however, had won 13 of the previous 14 meetings between 1998 to 2010, including a pair of Tigers overtime victories in 2004 — one in the regular season and one in the playoffs.

Based on their showing last year, the 2022 Tigers look ready to put up a far tougher fight than in most their recent meetings with the Generals. Jackson went 7-4 under head coach Christopher Foy and qualified for the FHSAA regionals.

Durham to lead Wolfpack

Wolfson has its next leader of the Pack.

The Southside high school named Jacksonville native and former Georgia Tech defensive back Step Durham as its head football coach on Wednesday.

At 25, Durham becomes the youngest active coach in the Gateway Conference, fewer than three years removed from the end of his NFL career.

Durham replaces Dennis Bettinger, who coached Wolfson for four years with a record of 11-27. The Wolfpack went 7-3 under Bettinger in 2019, the program's most victories in a season since reaching the playoffs in 2004.

In a Twitter post last week, Bettinger said he was leaving the position "due to scheduling differences with the state and the Gateway Conference," citing player safety concerns with Wolfson's current schedule.

Wolfson, an academic magnet school that offers International Baccalaureate and Leadership Magnet Programs, finished 0-8 in 2020 and 2-8 in 2021. The Florida High School Athletic Association last week reclassified Wolfson into District 2-2M for 2022 and 2023, alongside Bishop Kenny, Episcopal and 11-time state champion Bolles.

Durham faces the challenge of building long-term success at a Wolfpack program whose last playoff victory in a Florida High School Athletic Association regional game came on Nov. 24, 1978, a 28-20 first-round success against Corky Rogers' Lee squad.

Then again, after lining up against All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City Chiefs practices, Durham is no stranger to challenges.

Durham played defensive back at Atlantic Coast, where he became the school's first-ever Times-Union Super 11 selection during the 2013 season. He signed with Georgia Tech, where he played four years and recorded 76 tackles, an interception and 12 pass defenses.

Durham signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018 as an undrafted free agent, although a hip injury forced him to spend the season on injured reserve. The Chiefs waived him in April 2019, and Durham's effort to return to the NFL encountered unfortunate timing: He was scheduled to work out with several other former Yellow Jackets at a Georgia Tech Pro Day event on March 11, 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic slammed the sports world to a halt the same week.

Durham would become the Wolfpack's 11th head coach since 2006, including two coaches who stepped down before coaching a game.

Five of the Gateway Conference's 17 schools have changed head coaches since the end of the 2021 season.

Cox elevated to Flashes coach

There's also change in Nassau County, where Hilliard appointed a familiar name to fill its football coaching vacancy by promoting offensive coordinator Waylon Cox to head coach.

A Bolles graduate who lined up at wide receiver for the Bulldogs and later played for the since-closed Jacksonville University football program, Cox had spent the past three years on the offensive staff for the Red Flashes.

His first task is to bring stability after the dismissal of former head coach John Pate, who was not retained as coach after an administrative decision at the start of the month. Pate compiled a 27-15 record in Hilliard and led the Flashes to three consecutive Class 1A playoff appearances, including an undefeated regular season in 2020.

His dismissal from the post sparked controversy and an online petition drive through the website Change.org, which urged administrators to reinstate Pate as head coach. As of Thursday morning, that petition had received 1,688 virtual signatures.

Cox's coaching career includes stints at Jacksonville University, beginning as a graduate assistant under Kerwin Bell, and later working on the staff at Bolles, where he coached special teams. At Hilliard, he directed an offense that averaged 32.8 points per game last season.

Devenny to exit BK post

A state champion is stepping away.

Two years after a first-ever state championship, Tom Devenny announced his retirement from his post as Bishop Kenny girls soccer coach.

The Crusaders won the FHSAA Class 4A title in 2020 at Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand, defeating Cardinal Gibbons 2-1 on goals from Sophia Hayag and Haynes Grant. Bishop Kenny had never previously qualified for the final four stage.

Devenny compiled a record of 64-24-6 in five seasons with the Crusaders and qualified for the regional playoffs in each of his last four years.

Dominant day for Trinity's Harris

No, it's not too early for a 2026 watch.

Brayden Harris, committed to Florida State since the first week of March, is already on a names-to-watch list for anyone following underclassmen in Jacksonville baseball. On Monday, once again, he showed why.

The Trinity Christian pitcher mowed down Oakleaf, striking out 14 Knights in the Conquerors' 3-0 victory.

But more remarkable than the two hits allowed or the 14 strikeouts in seven innings of shutout baseball might be the grade for Harris — not a junior, or a sophomore, or even a freshman, but still in eighth grade.

For the year, Harris holds a 1.08 earned run average against high school opposition while striking out nearly two batters per inning and walking only one batter so far.

The Conquerors are 4-2 entering major matchups during the next week: Bartram Trail on Friday, Fletcher on Tuesday and Clay on Thursday.

Brown, Paxton set for FACA hoops

Two Northeast Florida players earned selection to Saturday's Florida Athletic Coaches Association All-Star Classic in girls basketball, matching teams of top seniors from the North and South.

In the girls contest, Orange Park's Nia Brown and Columbia's Na'Haviya Paxton will represent the North squad. No Jacksonville-area players are scheduled to compete in the boys game.

Tip-off is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, preceded by a practice day on Friday.

County honors top girls lifters

Clay's Gabriella Etheridge, Emma Heck, Kyleigh LaFary and Janiyah Stevens, Middleburg's Katlyn Griffin and Oakleaf's Tamira Briley earned first-team selections to the Clay County girls weightlifting team in both the traditional and snatch lifts.

Other first-teamers in the traditional lifts were Clay's Annalee Harbison, Middleburg's Kendall Bryan, Oakleaf's Ivy Gunn, and Ridgeview's Jada Ricketts.

First-team selections in the snatch included Clay's Gianna Torres and Ridgeview's Ania Haber, Ava Haber and Tyra Sulph.

Prewitt, Smith enter volleyball hall

Next stop is the hall of fame.

Middleburg coach Carrie Prewitt and Bishop Snyder coach Brian Smith were both elected to the Florida Region of USA Volleyball Hall of Fame, announced Thursday.

Prewitt is Northeast Florida's active wins leader for high school volleyball, winning 614 matches while at the helm of the Broncos since 1985. In addition to her work at Middleburg, she was also selected for the role as a club leader, official, board member and IMPACT clinician.

Also entering the hall is Smith, who was selected for his work with the Middleburg-based North Florida Pirates club since 2004.

The induction ceremony is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on April 22 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.

Weekly trivia challenge

It's time for the latest edition of the First Coast Varsity Weekly trivia section, a look back through the history of high school sports all around the area.

This week's topic: The St. Augustine-Palatka rivalry. Answers will appear next week.

1. Who is the only first-round NFL draft pick from either Palatka or St. Augustine?

2. Which player from the St. Augustine-Palatka rivalry was part of a Super Bowl team under current Jaguars coach Doug Pederson?

3. Which team has won more FHSAA football titles, Palatka or St. Augustine?

Answers to last week's questions

1. Nease graduate Tyler McCumber is the most recent graduate of a Jacksonville-area high school to make the cut at The Players Championship, tying for 22nd at 5 under in 2021. His father, Lee graduate Mark McCumber, won the tournament in 1988.

2. Former Episcopal golfer David Duval is the most recent graduate from a Jacksonville high school to win The Players Championship, achieving that feat in 1999.

3. Dan Sikes, a graduate of Jackson, won the Greater Jacksonville Open in 1967 at Deerwood Country Club.

Around the area

Former St. Augustine quarterback Austin Reed, an NCAA Division II award winner at West Florida, announced his transfer to Western Kentucky. ... Parker wide receiver Tyrek Williams committed to Johnson C. Smith football. ... Oakleaf offensive lineman Wyatt Nordean committed to Missouri Valley football. ... Orange Park state champion Andrea Smith committed to Mount Olive women's wrestling. ... Ridgeview high jumper Zoe Whaley committed to Army women's track and field. ... Ridgeview middle blocker Amoi Willis committed to Penn State-Harrisburg volleyball. ... Mandarin senior Da'Moni Kelly placed third in the girls shot put at the Nike Indoor Nationals. ... Former Bishop Kenny runner Nathan Jubran, now at the University of North Florida, received the ASUN Scholar-Athlete of the Year award. ... Suwannee forward C.J. Joyner scored a hat trick for the North team at the FACA boys soccer All-Star Classic, and Mandarin forward Pedro Alarcon also got on the board.