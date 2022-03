(HILLSIDE, NJ) -- Celebrated Broadway singer and actress Jessica Vosk is looking for a duet partner when she performs at Kean University’s Enlow Recital Hall on Saturday, March 19. Jessica is looking for one singer to duet with her on Only Us from Dear Evan Hansen. The winner of the contest will receive a pair of tickets to the concert. All interested parties should send a 16 bar cut of Only Us to teamvosky@gmail.com by Monday, March 14. The contest is open to fully-vaccinated singers.

