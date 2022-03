(NETCONG, NJ) -- The Growing Stage, The Children’s Theatre of New Jersey, located in the Historic Palace Theatre in Netcong presents the return of PINKALICIOUS The Musical. The show runs March 18th through April 10th with performances Saturdays at 4:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm and a special Opening Night Performance on Friday, March 18th at 7:30pm. PINKALICIOUS The Musical premiered at The Growing Stage in March 2020 and run for 3 performances before The Growing Stage closed their doors due to the covid-19 pandemic.

NETCONG, NJ ・ 13 DAYS AGO