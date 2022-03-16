ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Brain surgery separates memories of work life from personal life in 'Severence'

NPR
 4 days ago

Now, a lot of us may have a work self and a real self. But in the new Apple series, "Severance," a group of office workers are experiencing that idea at a whole other level. The show stars Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette and John Turturro, among others. "Severance" is a workplace...

www.npr.org

NPR

Work/life get unbalanced in 'Severance'

In the excellent new Apple TV+ series Severance, a group of office workers are experiencing work-life balance on a whole other level. Adam Scott, John Turturro, and others play employees that have undergone brain surgery that completely separates their memories of work from their memories of their regular lives. Severance is a workplace satire, a futuristic thought experiment about identity, and a drama about the dimensions of grief.
TV SERIES
Ok Magazine

Hailey Bieber Returns To Work After Leaving Husband Justin Reportedly 'Traumatized' Over Recent Hospitalization

Despite a recent health scare that left her husband in great fear, Hailey Bieber is back to work. As OK! reported, Hailey was rushed to the hospital in Palm Springs, Calif., last week after suffering a "medical emergency." Doctors ran tests at the time to see whether her symptoms were related to the coronavirus after Justin Bieber recovered from COVID-19 just a few weeks ago.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patricia Arquette
Person
Ben Stiller
Person
John Turturro
Person
Linda Holmes
NPR

What's going on with Ye — and why does it matter?

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, has been directing abusive and inappropriate behavior at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new partner Pete Davidson. You don't have to be obsessed with pop culture to know that something is going on with Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West. Recently divorced from the reality show star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian, just yesterday, he was banned from performing at the upcoming Grammy Awards. Before that, he was suspended from Instagram for a day after making racist comments directed at "The Daily Show" host and upcoming Grammys host Trevor Noah after Noah raised concerns about Ye's conduct. That conduct includes relentlessly trolling his former wife and her current beau, the comedian Pete Davidson, and releasing a disturbing music video that shows a Claymation figure with a remarkable resemblance to Ye kidnapping and gruesomely dismembering a Claymation figure that bears a remarkable resemblance to Davidson. All of this Ye has claimed in an effort to win back his former wife and reunite their family.
MUSIC
NPR

In 'Umma,' intergenerational trauma takes on a demonic form

Editor's note: This story contains language that some people may find offensive. Villains in horror films aren't usually moms and grandmas. But a new entrant in the genre, called Umma, shows how the traumas of motherhood can haunt, and even destroy, the deepest family bonds. In the empty plains of...
MOVIES
NPR

From the archives: exploring the representation of women in reggaeton

Alt.Latino continues to celebrate Women's History Month by revisiting key interviews in our archives with women who have defined Latin music. This week we revisit a lively discussion about the role women play in reggaeton, as creators and subjects. Our guests in this episode include Petra Rivera-Rideau, professor of American...
MUSIC
NPR

Karen Joy Fowler paints the unlikely life path of John Wilkes Booth in novel 'Booth'

I did not want to write a book about John Wilkes, Karen Joy Fowler says in an author's note to her new novel, which is "Booth," as in John Wilkes Booth. This is a man who craved attention and has gotten too much of it. I didn't think he deserved mine. But she persisted because Booth had nine siblings and because events in America kept drawing her back to thoughts and perplexities presented by the man who fatally shot Abraham Lincoln on April 14, 1865. Karen Joy Fowler, author of the bestselling "The Jane Austen Book Club" and other books, joins us now from London. Thanks so much for being with us.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

A peek at the 2022 Oscar-nominated documentary short films

This year's Oscars contenders for documentary short films cover the housing crisis, life in present day Afghanistan, the story of a pioneering Black woman athlete, a deaf high school, and bullying. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. We're reaching peak award season, with the Oscars now only a week away. Soon the nominees...
MOVIES
Essence

Keke Wyatt Reveals Her Unborn Baby Tested Positive For Trisomy 13

Currently pregnant with her 11th child. She reveals the unborn baby has trisomy 13 but is hoping for the best outcome. Singer Keke Wyatt announced earlier this year she is expecting her 11th child with husband Zackariah David Darring. In an emotional performance, she shared with her fans in the audience that her unborn child tested positive for trisomy 13.
CELEBRITIES
NPR

A Third Pandemic Spring: How This One Will Be Different

In the U.S., with key COVID metrics trending rapidly downward, the pandemic's third spring is already looking very different. But concerns remain about future variants as China and Hong Kong battle new outbreaks. NPR's Tovia Smith reports on workers heading back to the office — where employers are figuring out...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NPR

'Attica' filmmakers on the making of the documentary

The new documentary painstakingly recounts the deadly 1971 prison uprising. NPR's Michel Martin talks to co-directors Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry. For half a century now, Attica, N.Y., has been more than a place. It's been a metaphor for just about everything that has been or still is wrong in America's prison system. That's because of what happened in September 1971, when inmates at the Attica Correctional Facility, a maximum security prison in upstate New York, took more than three dozen hostages to demand more humane conditions and better treatment. For five days, a team of negotiators worked to end the largest prison uprising in U.S. history. But it all came to a horrifying end when state police violently retook the prison, killing 29 inmates and 10 hostages in the process. The documentary film "Attica" painstakingly recounts those days, as well as what led up to them and what came after. And now it's nominated for Best Documentary Feature at this year's Academy Awards.
ATTICA, NY
