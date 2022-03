(The Center Square) – New Hampshire's economy is rebounding from the pandemic, but the state is lagging behind the rest of the country in terms of labor force recovery. That's according to economists, who told members of the Legislature's Joint Ways and Means Committee during a hearing on Friday that the state's labor participation rate has dropped several percentage points since early 2021 to under 97% and continues to decline, even as the state's economic conditions improve.

