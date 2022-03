OMAHA, Neb.—If you build a shiny new office building, will your employees show up to work in it?. Many U.S. companies are banking on it because they believe working in person is better for collaboration and training young employees. So even though most employees are still working from home offices and dining room tables today, some companies are willing to spend big on showplace headquarters.

OMAHA, NE ・ 14 DAYS AGO