Music

Live Music Thursday night at Sydney’s - Girls Room

Cape Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us at Sydney’s for live music this weekend!. Carry-out is always available. Live entertainment on weekends. Call (302) 313-4770 for...

www.capegazette.com

WHAS 11

Rosalía Makes Colorful, Striking 'Saturday Night Live' Musical Debut

Rosalía stepped out onto the Studio 8H stage for her Saturday Night Live musical guest debut over the weekend, and delivered a confident pair of performances. The 28-year-old Spanish songstress kicked things off with a performance of "Chicken Teriyaki" that saw her rocking a red dress, black boots and a black motorcycle jacket (on one arm), standing on a stripped-down white platform.
MUSIC
Cape Gazette

‘Grease: School Version’ at Cape High runs thru March 20

For the first time since spring 2019, the Cape Henlopen High School theatre students will perform “Grease: School Version” live inside the high school theatre. Showtimes will be at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 19, and 2 p.m., Sunday, March 20. “Grease: School Version” was adapted by Concord Theatricals...
HIGH SCHOOL
#Live Music
Collider

How 'A Hard Day's Night' Reinvented the Rock Musical

Pang! Like The Beatles' album of the same name, A Hard Day's Night opens with an electric strum of a guitar—electric in this case being both literal and figurative. The film begins in an excited frenzy, with the Fab Four running from a screaming crowd of teenage fans, soundtracked by the movie's title song. As the music plays out, the boys continue to run and one joke follows the other. Immediately, the tone is set: welcome to a youthful, inventive film that sets to capture the cultural phenomenon of its stars while allowing itself the freedom to mock the very concept of making a traditional musical picture. The band cracks wise to one another and those they reluctantly work with, catchy songs begin spontaneously, and gags are thrown about in a rapid-fire manner. At times, it's almost hard to keep up.
MOVIES
Cape Gazette

Schell Brothers sponsors student art contest

It's art time at the Coffee House powered by Schell Brothers in Rehoboth Beach. Schell Brothers is sponsoring an art contest for middle and high school students to submit their original design for an 11-by-17 positivity poster that reflects their feelings of gratitude, happiness and positivity. Students can submit more than one design.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
BBC

OMD musician's art collection to go on display in Staffordshire

The lead singer of pioneering electronic band Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark is set to put his art collection on display. Andy McCluskey has the largest private collection of the work of Newcastle-under-Lyme artist Maurice Wade. He is set to display his collection of the artist's work, the first time...
VISUAL ART
Sydney
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Cody Jinks Brings His Mamma On Stage To Sing “Mamma Song” At Red Rocks

Every Cody Jinks fan out there knows and loves “Mamma Song.” From his 2015 Adobe Sessions album, the song has been an ever-present fan favorite at shows, and among those who might be living life a little rough around the edges. It’s an upbeat, sweet song that’s essentially a letter Jinks is writing to his mamma, telling her how he’s finally starting to grow up and move on from his wilder days, along with the fact that he’s starting to see success […] The post VIDEO: Cody Jinks Brings His Mamma On Stage To Sing “Mamma Song” At Red Rocks first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
BBC

Plymouth cinema set to reopen as music venue

A 1930s cinema that recently closed is set to reopen its doors as a new entertainment and live music venue. The former Reel Cinema, in Plymouth, has been the subject of negotiations with the council, leaseholders and a third party operator. The council said the Art Deco front of the...
MUSIC
Cape Gazette

Pancake and sausage breakfast set May 19

For the first time in over two years, the Cape Henlopen Senior Center will host an all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast from 8:30 to 10 a.m., Thursday, May 19. Cost is $7 per person for pancakes, sausages, juice and coffee. Tickets may be purchased in advance or at the door.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Shedding Buck Sends Both His Antlers Flying

All of you shed hunters out there are going to love this one. One hunter recently got a video of a buck shedding its antlers and posted it online. We know that a ton of you Outsiders love to hunt. Many outdoorsmen today are crazy about antlers, whether they are attached to the head of a deer or not. As a matter of fact, shed hunting has become almost as popular as deer hunting itself. Although most people know that male deer shed their antlers and grow a new set every year, not many people understand how it happens or why.
ANIMALS
Cape Gazette

Look Who’s Shaping Up at the Body Shop!- Autumn Schneider

The Body Shop Fitness Center has been serving the Rehoboth Beach community since 1989. Autumn Schneider has been a Body Shop member for 11 years and one of Adam Howard’s personal training clients. Member Name: Autumn Schneider. How long have you been living in the area?. “16 years –...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Hello Magazine

Win tickets for the world premiere of Bridgerton season two

Calling all Bridgerton fans! Netflix is handing out a limited number of golden tickets to see the world premiere of season two - and it's super easy to get your hands on them. Just 15 Londoners will have the pleasure of attending the red carpet event, which will be taking place at the Tate Modern on 22 March.
TV SERIES
Cape Gazette

Elvis tribute artist to headline fundraiser April 2 in Georgetown

Bob Lougheed and the Memphis Mafia will perform a show titled “Don’t Be Lonesome Tonight” at 6 p.m., Saturday, April 2, at the CHEER Center, 20520 Sand Hill Road, Georgetown. Guests can listen and dance to the countless hits of Elvis Presley and many more. A six-time award-winning Elvis tribute artist with performances both nationally and internationally, Bob Lougheed has the moves, the sounds and the style of the King himself.
GEORGETOWN, DE

