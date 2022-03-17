ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

We’re Hiring a Youth Action Board Fellow!

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you between the ages of 18-26? Join the Youth Action Board at Community Legal Services of Philadelphia!. Youth Action Board Fellows will spend a year working together, along with CLS Advocates, to develop ideas, goals, and projects to support young people in Philadelphia. If you…. Are a Philadelphia...

