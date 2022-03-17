SUSAN KIMBERLSTINSON ENGLAND

The weather is becoming favorable and temperatures are steadily increasing. Spring is right around the corner and that means the local road racing scene will be heating up in a matter of weeks. With COVID-19 restrictions being eased around the country, races are returning to pre-pandemic numbers and folks are...
Ardmore community garden is coming up roses in the eyes of the city. Ardmore’s Whittington Park is getting some updates, with a new walking trail, benches, and a revamped community garden. Boswell High School baseball field vandalized by former player. Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT. A...
Comments / 0