ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Cargo ship sinks in stormy Persian Gulf. Crew member missing, officials say.

WBAL Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(LONDON) -- A United Arab Emirates-flagged cargo ship with 30 people onboard sank on Thursday in the Persian Gulf off the southern coast of Iran. The ship sank due to turbulence...

www.wbal.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Most Crew Members From UAE Sunken Ship Rescued by Iranian Team

DUBAI (Reuters) -All but one of the 30 crew members of a United Arab Emirates cargo ship that sank off Iran have been rescued, Iran's official IRNA news agency said on Thursday. "Twenty-nine crew members have so far been saved, and rescue operations are continuing to find another team member,"...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

UAE ship sinks off Iran coast with 30 crew aboard

A United Arab Emirates ship has sunk off the coast of Iran with 30 crew members aboard, authorities have said.The cargo ship Al Salmy 6 capsized during rough and stormy weather in the Gulf, according to Captain Nizar Qaddoura, operations manager of the Salem Al Makrani Cargo company.Captain Qaddoura said rescuers saved 16 crew members and another 11 made it onto a life raft, while one person was saved by a nearby tanker. Two crew members were still in the water, he added.The crew consisted of nationals from Sudan, India, Pakistan, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia, Captain Qaddoura said. The...
ACCIDENTS
AFP

Russian plane lands in US to remove diplomats expelled for alleged espionage

A Russian plane landed at Washington's international airport Saturday to pick up about a dozen diplomats from Moscow's UN mission who are accused by Washington of espionage, authorities said. The United States closed its airspace to all Russian aircraft after Moscow invaded Ukraine. The Ilyushin Il-96 aircraft was allowed, however, to land at Dulles International Airport. The landing was confirmed by the FlightAware website, which tracks all air movement. "The US government approved a flight chartered by the Russian government to facilitate the departure of Russian UN Mission personnel who were expelled for abuse of their privileges of residence," a State Department spokesman told AFP.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Persian Gulf#Cargo Ship#Stormy#Wind Speeds#Accident#Iranian#Irna#Abc Audio
Daily Mail

Morale collapses among Russia's troops: Putin's soldiers shot comrades who refused to open fire on civilians and so many are deserting they have been threatened with seven years in jail, POWs claim

A captured Russian soldier has described how he was shot at and his comrade killed after fellow troops opened fire on them when they tried to protect Ukrainian civilians. In a video, the POW described how he and a lieutenant tried to save a woman in her 20s, and her mother, after Russian soldiers were given orders to fire on civilians on February 24 in Kharkiv.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian warship told to ‘go f–k yourself’ destroyed in battle: Report

A Russian warship that reportedly attacked Ukrainian border guards on Snake Island after the group told the ship to “go f—k yourself” has been destroyed, according to new reports this week. According to the Times of London, Ukrainian military sources said the Vasily Bykov – a massive...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Family of US Marine Trevor Reed locked up in a Russian prison say he is coughing up blood and has been refused medical treatment after being exposed to tuberculosis: Parents request meeting with Biden as tensions between US and Moscow worsen

Trevor Reed, a US Marine currently serving a sentence in Russian prison for the alleged assault of two Moscow cops in 2019, is reportedly 'coughing up blood' and being denied medical care for tuberculosis, his parents say. 'He sounded terrible and had been coughing up blood daily,' Reed's mother, Paula,...
MILITARY
simpleflying.com

Private Jet With Russians Onboard Blocked From Departing Canadian Airport

On Tuesday of this week, a charter aircraft carrying Russian nationals landed at Yellowknife Airport, Canada. Canada has banned all Russian aircraft from its airspace because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. What happens now?. Private jet carrying Russian nationals grounded at Canada's Yellowknife Airport. As of Sunday, all aircraft...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
rigzone.com

Russian Firm Buys Mexican Acreage In The Middle Of Ukraine Invasion

Right in the midst of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s Lukoil completed the acquisition of a 50 pct operated stake in the Area 4 project offshore Mexico. Right in the midst of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s Lukoil is treating everything as business as usual and has just completed the acquisition of a 50 percent operated stake in the Area 4 project offshore Mexico.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
USNI News

UPDATED: Russian Navy Cruisers Positioned to Counter U.S., French and Italian Carrier Groups in the Mediterranean

This post has been updated with a statement from Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday. This post has been updated to correct Monday’s position of RTS Marshal Ustinov. Three Russian guided-missile cruisers have been arrayed across the Black Sea and the Mediterranean Sea to counter three NATO carrier strike groups, causing concern in the Pentagon, a U.S. defense official told USNI News on Tuesday.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Head of Russia's space program posts sinister video threatening to LEAVE BEHIND US astronaut, 55, aboard International Space Station and only fly home his cosmonauts on March 30 because of Biden's sanctions over Ukraine invasion

Russia's space program has apparently threatened to leave an American astronaut aboard the International Space Station as it comes crashing down to Earth in a video shared by Russian state media outlet RIA Novosti. Mark Vande Hei, a married 55-year-old father of two from Texas, is scheduled to return to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy