ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Goodbye back pain, hello normal life

wellspan.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarol Miller likes to keep her house as neat as a pin, shop with her daughters, run around with her husband, Pete, and spoil her cat, Danny Boy. But the 82-year-old York woman’s normal life screeched to a halt this fall when she started having back problems. “I...

www.wellspan.org

Comments / 0

Related
KTEN.com

8 Common Causes of Lower Back Pain in Women

Originally Posted On: https://thenewsgod.com/8-common-causes-of-lower-back-pain-in-women/?swcfpc=1. Did you know that around 16 million adults in the United States of America suffer from back pain in some form or another? There are a number of lower back pain causes that you should be aware of if you want to get rid of that pesky back pain. Learning the truth behind why do I have lower back pain will help you live a pain-free and active lifestyle.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Ok Magazine

Hailey Bieber Returns To Work After Leaving Husband Justin Reportedly 'Traumatized' Over Recent Hospitalization

Despite a recent health scare that left her husband in great fear, Hailey Bieber is back to work. As OK! reported, Hailey was rushed to the hospital in Palm Springs, Calif., last week after suffering a "medical emergency." Doctors ran tests at the time to see whether her symptoms were related to the coronavirus after Justin Bieber recovered from COVID-19 just a few weeks ago.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back Pain#Pain Relievers#Cat#Disability
Indy100

Mum expertly shuts down nurse who 'body-shamed' her teenage daughter

In today’s image-obsessed world, raising teenagers is a minefield.Julie Venn, a personal trainer and mother of two, found this out the hard way.Venn recently took her 13-year-old daughter Riley for her annual health check-up. She recalls that the nurse questioned Riley about her diet and exercise routine.Concluding this awkward line of questioning, the nurse said:"Tell me Riley, how can you explain all of this weight you’ve gained?"Although it was in a medical setting, Venn was struck by the tactless delivery of this question and immediately sensed her daughter’s insecurity. She quickly stepped in to defend her.In a viral Facebook post,...
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy